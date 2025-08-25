Bug Fixes History

3749310 Description: Compared to the kernel, the VMA is slower at sending the expected TCP keepAlive probes.

Keywords: keepalive

Discovered in Version: 9.8.51

Fixed in Version: 9.8.60

3749337 Description: VMA corresponds differently from the kernel when setting a TCP keepAlive timer to -1

Keywords: keepalive

Discovered in Version: 9.8.51

Fixed in Version: 9.8.60

3591039 Description: Fixed RX buffer leak in case of GRO and out of order packets. Fixed TCP stream corruption in case of out of order packets

Keywords: TCP, corruption, out of order. GRO

Discovered in Version: 8.4.101

Fixed in Version: 9.8.40

3604175 Description: Fixed VMA hanging infinitely while closing ring with empty RQ

Keywords: ring, termination, stuck, hang up

Discovered in Version: 9.8.30

Fixed in Version: 9.8.40

3525812 Description: Fixed SocketXtreme RX buffer leak.

Keywords: SocketXtreme; leak

Discovered in Version: 9.8.20

Fixed in Version: 9.8.31

3373882 Description: Fixed a compilation error with gcc 13.0.1.

Keywords: gcc compilation error

Discovered in Version: 9.8.1

Fixed in Version: 9.8.20

3173318 Description: Fixed the issue where VMA Debian package installation for Docker container failed.

Keywords: Debian; Docker; Installation

Discovered in Version: 9.7.0

Fixed in Version: 9.7.2

3173318 Description: Fixed the issue where using send* functions with null elements in iov Tx vector causes an API error.

Keywords: iov Tx vector

Discovered in Version: 9.6.4

Fixed in Version: 9.7.0

3092554 Description: When VMA_HANDLE_SIGINTR=0, the following issues are no longer encountered: 1. When SIGNIT is caught by VMA, subsequent calls to socket API return EINTR error code immediately. 2. VMA_HANDLE_SIGINTR parameter is ignored by signal() API. However, when VMA_HANDLE_SIGINTR=1, only the first issue persists.

Keywords: SIGINT; EINTR; signal; sigaction

Discovered in Version: 9.5.2

Fixed in Version: 9.6.4

3092555 Description: Fixed the issue of when attempting to perform a second connect() after the first connect() has failed, a segmentation fault took place. Now, an error is received upon second attempt instead.

Keywords: connect(); blocking socket; segmentation fault

Discovered in Version: 9.5.2

Fixed in Version: 9.6.4

3045735 Description: Fixed the issue where there was no traffic as long as SR-IOV mode was disabled.

Keywords: SR-IOV; traffic

Discovered in Version: 9.3.1

Fixed in Version: 9.6.4

2740920 Description: Added support for fortified glibc functions as __read_chk, __recv_chk, __recvfrom_chk, __poll_chk, __ppoll_chk.

Keywords: socket API

Discovered in Version: 9.3.0

Fixed in Version: 9.4.0

1714768 Description: Fixed memory leak in vma_free_packets() implementation.

Keywords: Extra API

Discovered in Version: 8.8.2

Fixed in Version: 9.4.0

2366027 Description: Fixed big-endian support for TIMESTAMP option.

Keywords: TCP

Discovered in Version: 9.0.2

Fixed in Version: 9.3.1

2280628 Description: Added TIMESTAMP option into keepalives and zero window probes TCP packets.

Keywords: TCP

Discovered in Version: 9.0.2

Fixed in Version: 9.3.1

2246994 Description: Set proper FIN/RST flags for splitted TCP segments.

Keywords: TCP

Discovered in Version: 9.1.1

Fixed in Version: 9.3.1

2130901 Description: Fixed forever loop condition during finalization after setting VMA_PROGRESS_ENGINE_WCE_MAX=0.

Keywords: Hangup

Discovered in Version: 9.0.2

Fixed in Version: 9.3.1

1775713 Description: Fixed a synchronization issue in attach/detach flow when VMA is configured to use 3tuple (software rule).

Keywords: Cleanup

Discovered in Release: 8.4.10

Fixed in Version: 9.2.2

2233349 Description: Fixed wrong detection of huge pages with different sizes.

Keywords: Huge Page

Discovered in Version: 9.1.1

Fixed in Version: 9.2.2

2355289 Description: Fixed wrong detection of Blue Flame usage capability.

Keywords: Blue Flame

Discovered in Version: 9.1.1

Fixed in Version: 9.2.2

2132032 Description: Fixed an issue where all traffic was received in one top socket when several sockets were bound to the same IP:PORT pair and used 5 different tuple rules.

Keywords: UDP steering

Discovered in Version: 9.0.2

Fixed in Version: 9.1.1

2009931 Description: Added fcntl64() support.

Keywords: Socket API

Discovered in Version: 8.9.5

Fixed in Version: 9.1.1

2074332 Description: Fixed the issue where vma_stats utility reported wrong statistics.

Keywords: vma_stats

Discovered in Version: 9.0.1

Fixed in Version: 9.1.1

1973965 Description: Replaced dropped packets statistics data with EAGAIN.

Keywords: vma_stats

Discovered in Version: 8.9.5

Fixed in Version: 9.1.1

1900224 Description: Fixed the issue where negative values were displayed by vma_stats for Send queue size during long duration sessions.

Keywords: vma_stats

Discovered in Version: 8.9.2

Fixed in Version: 9.1.1

1565428 Description: Fixed the issue where rdma_lib_reset function was not supported on the Upstream driver, resulting in fork() function being unsupported.

Keywords: rdma_lib_reset, fork(), Upstream driver

Discovered in Version: 8.7.5

Fixed in Version: 9.1.1

2069198 Description: Disabled Blue Flame (BF) operation usage for Azure.

Keywords: Azure

Discovered in Version: 8.9.3

Fixed in Version: 9.0.2

1794728 Description: Fixed an issue related calling unregister_timer_event() twice.

Keywords: Hangup

Discovered in Version: 8.8.3

Fixed in Version: 9.0.2

1264894 Description: Fixed cleanup issues when not all internal objects related sockets are destroyed during VMA finalization.

Keywords: Cleanup

Discovered in Version: 8.5.2