Changes and New Features
General
No user-facing features or interface modifications have been introduced. Internal data structures within XLIO and VMA have been refined to improve maintainability and alignment with ongoing development efforts.
Multi Packet Receive Queue beta functionality is removed as of VMA v9.3.1
RDMA experimental verbs library (mlnx_lib)
VMA v9.3.1 and up do not enforce the disable_raw_qp_enforcement option; use the CAP_NET_RAW option instead
Important Notes
We recommend using
libnl3 as it is the latest version and includes fixes related to
libnl1
Bonding Active-Backup (mode 1) is supported with limitations shown in .Known Issues v9.4.0 section.