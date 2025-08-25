Introduction to VMA

NVIDIA® Messaging Accelerator (VMA) library is a network-traffic offload, dynamically-linked user-space Linux library which serves to transparently enhance the performance of socket-based networking-heavy applications over an Ethernet network. VMA has been designed for latency-sensitive and throughput-demanding, unicast, and multicast applications. VMA can be used to accelerate producer applications and consumer applications and enhance application performance by orders of magnitude without requiring any modification to the application code.

The VMA library accelerates TCP and UDP socket applications, by offloading traffic from the user-space directly to the network interface card (NIC) or Host Channel Adapter (HCA), without going through the kernel and the standard IP stack (kernel-bypass). VMA increases overall traffic packet rate, reduces latency, and improves CPU utilization.