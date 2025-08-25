Running VMA

This section shows how to run a simple network benchmarking test and compare the kernel network stack results to VMA.

Before running a user application, you must set the library libvma.so into the environment variable LD_PRELOAD. For further information, please refer to the VMA User Manual.

Example:

Copy Copied! $ LD_PRELOAD=libvma.so sockperf server -i 11.4 . 3.3

Note If LD_PRELOAD is assigned with libvma.so without a path (as in the Example) then libvma.so is read from a known library path under your distributions’ OS otherwise it is read from the specified path.

As a result, a VMA header message should precede your running application.

Copy Copied! VMA INFO: VMA_VERSION: X.Y.Z-R Release built on MM DD YYYY HH:mm:ss VMA INFO: Cmd Line: sockperf server -i 11.4 . 3.3 VMA INFO: OFED Version: OFED-internal-X.X-X.X.X.X: VMA INFO: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The output will always show:

The VMA version

The application’s name (in the above example: Cmd Line: sockperf sr)

The appearance of the VMA header indicates that the VMA library is loaded with your application.