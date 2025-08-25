User Manual Revision History

NVIDIA Messaging Accelerator (VMA) Documentation Rev 9.8.72
Revision

Date

Description

9.8.71

May 08, 2025

9.8.60

February 06, 2025

May 06, 2024

Updated examples across the document to reflect the new 9.8.60 VMA version

9.8.51

February 11, 2024

Updated examples across the document to reflect the new 9.8.51 VMA version

9.8.40

November 2024

Updated examples across the document to reflect the new 9.8.40 VMA version

9.8.31

August 10, 2023

Updated examples across the document to reflect the new 9.8.31 VMA version

9.8.20

May 19, 2023

Updated examples across the document to reflect the new 9.8.20 VMA version

9.8.1

January 31, 2021

Updated examples across the document to reflect the new 9.8.1 VMA version

9.7.2

November 30, 2022

Updated examples across the document to reflect the new 9.7.2 VMA version

9.7.0

October 31, 2022

Updated examples across the document to reflect the new 9.7.0 VMA version

9.6.4

July 31, 2022

Updated examples across the document to reflect the new 9.6.4 VMA version

9.5.2

May 3, 2022

Updated examples across the document to reflect the new 9.5.2 VMA version

Rev 9.4.0

November 30, 2021

  • Updated examples to reflect the 9.4.0 VMA version

  • Updated the examples in Configuring VMA

Rev 9.3.1

June 30, 2021

Rev 8.9.4

October 02, 2019

Removed the following sections:

  • Multi-Packet Receive Queue

  • Installing VMA with SocketXtreme

Rev 8.8.3

April 30, 2019

Updated the example in Configuring VMA

Added VMA_SOCKETXTREME entry to .VMA Configuration v9.4.0 table

Added issue #9 under Troubleshooting section
