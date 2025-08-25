On This Page
VMA Components
Description
Binary RPM and DEB packages for 64-bit architecture for Linux distribution
Documentation
The VMA library has been successfully tested and is certified to work with the applications listed in the following table.
Application
Company / Source
Type
Notes
sockperf
NVIDIA® (Open Source)
Bandwidth and Latency Benchmarking
Version 3.10 (https://github.com/mellanox/sockperf)
netperf
Open Source
Bandwidth and Latency Benchmarking
Version 2.6.0
NetPIPE
Open Source
Network Protocol Independent Performance Evaluator
Version 3.7.2
UMS (formerly LBM)
Informatica
Message Middleware Infrastructures
Version 6.7