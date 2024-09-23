NVIDIA Native Drivers for VMware ESXi Inbox Drivers Release Notes
Bug Fixes

Internal Ref.

Issue

3678881

Description: Performance issues are observed due to context switches over the hardware priority buffers that caused slower packet being send when sending traffic with many different VLAN (CoS PCP/801.2p) priorities.

To fix the issue, the driver provides a new module parameter trust_dscp_same_priority to map all DSCP priorities to the same traffic class to avoid such behavior.

Keywords: DSCP

Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine, ConnectX-4 Onwards HCAs

Available in OS: ESXi 8.0u2, ESXi 8.0u1, ESXi 8.0, ESXi 7.0u3, ESXi 7.0u2, ESXi 7.0u1, ESXi 7.0, ESXi 6.7u2, ESXi 6.7

Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36

Fixed in Release:

3175465

Description: The driver version in iDRAC is not displayed correctly.

Keywords: iDRAC

Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine, ConnectX-4 Onwards HCAs

Available in OS: ESXi 8.0, ESXi 7.0u3, ESXi 7.0u2, ESXi 7.0u1, ESXi 7.0, ESXi 6.7u2, ESXi 6.7

Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36

Fixed in Release: 4.23.0.66

3038613

Description: On DPU, the following error message can appear upon driver loading: "ECPF is not EswManager, cannot get SF support on host".

This message is harmless and can be ignored.

Keywords: Error, log

Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine

Available in OS: ESXi 8.0

Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36

Fixed in Release: 4.23.0.66

3192250

Description: The following error in logs may appear when performing DFW HW offload: "HW state is LAST_ACK while both sides sent an ACK".

This message is harmless and can be ignored.

Keywords: DFW, offload, DPU

Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine

Available in OS: ESXi 8.0

Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36

Fixed in Release: 4.23.0.66

3308850

Description: To create 126 UPT devices, the following configuration needs to be set manually:

# /opt/mellanox/bin/mlxconfig -d <dev> s NUM_OF_VFS=64

# /opt/mellanox/bin/mlxconfig -d <dev> s NUM_PF_MSIX=127

Keywords: UPT

Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine

Available in OS: ESXi 8.0

Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36

Fixed in Release: 4.23.0.66

-

Description: Enabling VMDirectPath I/O pass-through of the first interface is not supported.

Keywords: Pass-through

Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine

Available in OS: ESXi 8.0

Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36

Fixed in Release: 4.23.0.66

3109870

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the driver configuring the wrong SL value for RoCE with RDMACM.

Keywords: RoCE, QOS

Fixed in Release: 4.23.0.36
