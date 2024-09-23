Bug Fixes
Internal Ref.
Issue
3678881
Description: Performance issues are observed due to context switches over the hardware priority buffers that caused slower packet being send when sending traffic with many different VLAN (CoS PCP/801.2p) priorities.
To fix the issue, the driver provides a new module parameter trust_dscp_same_priority to map all DSCP priorities to the same traffic class to avoid such behavior.
Keywords: DSCP
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine, ConnectX-4 Onwards HCAs
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0u2, ESXi 8.0u1, ESXi 8.0, ESXi 7.0u3, ESXi 7.0u2, ESXi 7.0u1, ESXi 7.0, ESXi 6.7u2, ESXi 6.7
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36
Fixed in Release:
3175465
Description: The driver version in iDRAC is not displayed correctly.
Keywords: iDRAC
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine, ConnectX-4 Onwards HCAs
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0, ESXi 7.0u3, ESXi 7.0u2, ESXi 7.0u1, ESXi 7.0, ESXi 6.7u2, ESXi 6.7
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36
Fixed in Release: 4.23.0.66
3038613
Description: On DPU, the following error message can appear upon driver loading: "ECPF is not EswManager, cannot get SF support on host".
This message is harmless and can be ignored.
Keywords: Error, log
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36
Fixed in Release: 4.23.0.66
3192250
Description: The following error in logs may appear when performing DFW HW offload: "HW state is LAST_ACK while both sides sent an ACK".
This message is harmless and can be ignored.
Keywords: DFW, offload, DPU
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36
Fixed in Release: 4.23.0.66
3308850
Description: To create 126 UPT devices, the following configuration needs to be set manually:
# /opt/mellanox/bin/mlxconfig -d <dev> s NUM_OF_VFS=64
# /opt/mellanox/bin/mlxconfig -d <dev> s NUM_PF_MSIX=127
Keywords: UPT
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36
Fixed in Release: 4.23.0.66
-
Description: Enabling VMDirectPath I/O pass-through of the first interface is not supported.
Keywords: Pass-through
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36
Fixed in Release: 4.23.0.66
3109870
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the driver configuring the wrong SL value for RoCE with RDMACM.
Keywords: RoCE, QOS
Fixed in Release: 4.23.0.36