Known Issues
The following is a list of general limitations and known issues of the various components of the Inbox Driver release.
Internal Ref.
Issue
3553625
Description: SR-IOV device passthrough with classic NIC mode is currently not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: SR-IOV, NIC mode
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-3 / NVIDIA BlueField-2
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0U3 ESXi 8.0 U2, ESXi 8.0 U1, ESXi 8.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36
Description: TX packets rate drops when sending CoS (PCP/801.2p) traffic with different VLAN priorities to the same TX queue.
The following message might be shown:
NSX 4959 FABRIC [nsx@6876 comp="nsx-edge" subcomp="datapathd" s2comp="stats" tname="stats17" level="WARN" eventId="vmwNSXTxBufferStatus"] {"event_state":0,"event_external_reason":"TX Buffer overflow","event_src_comp_id":"808fc0bb-7bd0-4087-9560-c4186d44ed87","event_sources":{"interface_name":"fp-eth0","overflow_per":"19.177"}}
Workaround: To resolve the issue, apply the following module parameter configuration to enable the driver to map all priorities to the same traffic class.
The module parameter is available in the following nmlx5_core drivers.
Keywords: TX packets rate
Adapter Cards / DPU: ConnectX-4 Onwards HCAs
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0U3 ESXi 8.0 U2, ESXi 8.0 U1, ESXi 8.0, ESXi 7.0u3, ESXi 7.0u2, ESXi 7.0u1, ESXi 7.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.66
Description: The nmlx5_core driver supports a maximum of 8 uplinks attached at the same time for all ESXi versions up to 8.0u3.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Uplinks
Adapter Cards / DPU: ConnectX-4 Onwards HCAs
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0 U2, ESXi 8.0 U1, ESXi 8.0, ESXi 7.0u3, ESXi 7.0u2, ESXi 7.0u1, ESXi 7.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.66
3609728
Description: DPU mode is not supported in BlueField-3.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: BlueField-3, DPU mode
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-3 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0 U2P3
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.66
3432688
Description: The PCI device with device ID 0xc2d1 (BlueField Auxiliary Comm Channel) is used as the communication channel between the DPU and Host and is essential for SmartNIC operation. Therefore, it must not be enabled for passthrough.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: BlueField, communication channel, DPU, Host, passthrough
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0 U2
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.66
3588655
Description: LRO is not supported in UPT.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: UPT, LRO, Performance
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0 U2, ESXi 8.0 U1, ESXi 8.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.66
3343206
Description: Universal Pass Through (UPT) tunneling is supported only when using ESXi 8.0u2 with the following firmware driver version combinations.
Other combination are not recommended and can lead to driver's issues.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: UPT tunneling
Adapter Cards / DPU: ConnectX-4 Onwards HCAs
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0 U2, ESXi 8.0 U1, ESXi 8.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.66
3442918
Description: There is no VLAN traffic when setting VLAN in the VM for a VF interface which performs PCI passthrough (not an SR-IOV passthru) to the VM.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: VLAN
Adapter Cards / DPU: ConnectX-4 Onwards HCAs
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0 U2, ESXi 8.0 U1, ESXi 8.0, ESXi 7.0u3, ESXi 7.0u2, ESXi 7.0u1, ESXi 7.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.66
3136502
Description: In case of low/no memory in the system, the driver may get stuck in an endless loop trying to allocate memory.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: System memory
Adapter Cards / DPU: ConnectX-6 Onwards HCAs
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0 U2, ESXi 8.0 U1, ESXi 8.0, ESXi 7.0u3, ESXi 7.0u2, ESXi 7.0u1, ESXi 7.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.66
3436579
Description: Performance degradation might be experienced when running with LRO enabled in the VM due to a vmxnet3 driver bug.
Workaround: To overcome the issue, perform the following:
Keywords: LRO, performance, vmxnet3 driver
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0 U2, ESXi 8.0 U1, ESXi 8.0, ESXi 7.0u3, ESXi 7.0u2, ESXi 7.0u1, ESXi 7.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.66
3390706
Description: The maximum number of VFs for a PF on ConnectX-4 and ConnectX-5 adapter cards is 126 although the OS reports that the device supports 127 VFs.
Workaround: Set the maximum number of VFs for a PF using the nmlx5_core module parameter max_vfs, or by using the ESXi management tools.
Keywords: VF, PF, ConnectX-4, ConnectX-5
Adapter Cards / DPU: ConnectX-4, ConnectX-5
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0 U2, ESXi 8.0 U1, ESXi 8.0, ESXi 7.0u3, ESXi 7.0u2, ESXi 7.0u1, ESXi 7.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.66
3344305
Description: Enabling both UPT VFs and SR-IOV VFs on the same host will result in IOMMU fault.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: UPT SR-IOV
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36
2678029
Description: Due to hardware limitations, Model 1 Level 2 and Model 2 for Enhanced Network Stack (ENS) mode in vSphere 8.0 is not supported in ConnectX-5 and ConnectX-6 adapter cards.
Workaround: Use ConnectX-6 Lx, ConnectX-6 Dx, or onwards cards that support ENS Model 1 Level 2 and Model 2A.
Keywords: ENS, ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6, Model 1 Level 2 and Model 2A
Adapter Cards / DPU: ConnectX-4 Onwards HCAs
Available in OS: ESXi 7.0u3, ESXi 7.0u2
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36
Description: Geneve options length support is limited to 56B. Received packets with options length bigger than 56B are dropped.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Geneve
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine, ConnectX-4 Onwards HCAs
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0 U2, ESXi 8.0 U1, ESXi 8.0, ESXi 7.0u3, ESXi 7.0u2, ESXi 7.0u1, ESXi 7.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36
Description: The hardware can offload only up to 256B of headers.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Hardware offload
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine, ConnectX-4 Onwards HCAs
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0 U2, ESXi 8.0 U1, ESXi 8.0, ESXi 7.0u3, ESXi 7.0u2, ESXi 7.0u1, ESXi 7.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36
2204581
Description: A mismatch between the uplink and the VF MTU values may result in CQE with error.
Workaround: Align the uplink and the VF MTU values.
Keywords: CQE, error, model 2,
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine, ConnectX-4 Onwards HCAs
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0 U2, ESXi 8.0 U1, ESXi 8.0, ESXi 7.0u3, ESXi 7.0u2, ESXi 7.0u1, ESXi 7.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36
2429623
Description: Enabling sriov_mc_isolation module parameter may result in vmknic and emulated NICs multicast and IPv6 traffic loss.
Workaround: Unset or set the module parameter to 0.
Keywords: Multicast, IPv6, SR-IOV
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine, ConnectX-4 Onwards HCAs
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0 U2, ESXi 8.0 U1, ESXi 8.0, ESXi 7.0u3, ESXi 7.0u2, ESXi 7.0u1, ESXi 7.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36
2372060
Description: RDMA is not supported in the Hypervisor with ENS model 2.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: ENS model 2, RDMA
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine, ConnectX-4 Onwards HCAs
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0 U2, ESXi 8.0 U1, ESXi 8.0, ESXi 7.0u3, ESXi 7.0u2, ESXi 7.0u1, ESXi 7.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36
2139469
Description: Setting the "Allow Guest MTU Change" option in vSphere Client is currently not functional. Although guest MTU changes in SR-IOV are allowed, they do not affect the port's MTU and the guest's MTU remains the same as the PF MTU.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: MTU, SR-IOV
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine, ConnectX-4 Onwards HCAs
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0 U2, ESXi 8.0 U1, ESXi 8.0, ESXi 7.0u3, ESXi 7.0u2, ESXi 7.0u1, ESXi 7.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36
1340255
Description: ECN statistic counters accumulatorsPeriod and ecnMarkedRocePackets display wrong values and cannot be cleared.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: nmlx5 ecn nmlxcli
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine, ConnectX-4 Onwards HCAs
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0 U2, ESXi 8.0 U1, ESXi 8.0, ESXi 7.0u3, ESXi 7.0u2, ESXi 7.0u1, ESXi 7.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36
1340275
Description: ECN tunable parameter initialAlphaValue for the Reaction Point protocol cannot be modified.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: nmlx5 ecn nmlxcli
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine, ConnectX-4 Onwards HCAs
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0 U2, ESXi 8.0 U1, ESXi 8.0, ESXi 7.0u3, ESXi 7.0u2, ESXi 7.0u1, ESXi 7.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36
2430662
Description: Card's speed remains zero after port goes down and reboot is performed.
Workaround: Turn the port down and then up again.
Keywords: ConnectX-6 Dx, link speed
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine, ConnectX-4 Onwards HCAs
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0 U2, ESXi 8.0 U1, ESXi 8.0, ESXi 7.0u3, ESXi 7.0u2, ESXi 7.0u1, ESXi 7.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36
1514289
Description: RoCE traffic may fail after vMotion when using namespace.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Namespace, RoCE, vMotion
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine, ConnectX-4 Onwards HCAs
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0 U2, ESXi 8.0 U1, ESXi 8.0, ESXi 7.0u3, ESXi 7.0u2, ESXi 7.0u1, ESXi 7.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36
2334405
Description: Legacy SR-IOV is not supported with Model 1.
Workaround: Unset max_vfs or alternatively move to ENS model 0 or Model 2.
Keywords: SR-IOV, ENS
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine, ConnectX-4 Onwards HCAs
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0 U2, ESXi 8.0 U1, ESXi 8.0, ESXi 7.0u3, ESXi 7.0u2, ESXi 7.0u1, ESXi 7.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36
2449578
Description: When in ENS mode, changing the scheduler to HCLK, may cause traffic loss.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: ENS, HCLK scheduler
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine, ConnectX-4 Onwards HCAs
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0 U2, ESXi 8.0 U1, ESXi 8.0, ESXi 7.0u3, ESXi 7.0u2, ESXi 7.0u1, ESXi 7.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36
746100
Description: The 'esxcli mellanox uplink link info -u
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: 'Auto negotiation' capability
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine, ConnectX-4 Onwards HCAs
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0 U2, ESXi 8.0 U1, ESXi 8.0, ESXi 7.0u3, ESXi 7.0u2, ESXi 7.0u1, ESXi 7.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36
1068621
Description: SMP MADs (ibnetdiscover, sminfo, iblinkinfo, smpdump, ibqueryerr, ibdiagnet and smpquery) are not supported on the VFs.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: SMP MADs
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine, ConnectX-4 Onwards HCAs
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0 U2, ESXi 8.0 U1, ESXi 8.0, ESXi 7.0u3, ESXi 7.0u2, ESXi 7.0u1, ESXi 7.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36
1446060
Description: Although the max_vfs module parameter range is "0-128", due to firmware limitations, the following are the supported VFs per single port devices:
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: SR-IOV, VFs per port
Adapter Cards / DPU: ConnectX-4 Onwards HCAs
Available in OS: ESXi 7.0u3, ESXi 7.0u2, ESXi 7.0u1, ESXi 7.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36
2139469
Description: Setting the "Allow Guest MTU Change" option in vSphere Client is currently not functional. Although guest MTU changes in SR-IOV are allowed, they do not affect the port's MTU and the guest's MTU remains the same as the PF MTU.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: MTU, SR-IOV
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36
2813820
Description: The maximum supported VFs in the case of Model 3 (A and B) setup is 126.
Workaround: Set the maximum value of NUM_OF_VFS to 126 in mlxconfig.
Keywords: VFs, Model 3
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36
2615605
Description: LAG creation fails when VFs are enabled on the host.
Workaround: Before adding a second uplink to the switch, make sure all VMs with VFs are powered off.
Keywords: Link Aggregation
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36
2611342
Description: On older version of iDRAC, the NC-SI channel is not opened automatically.
Workaround: Run this command from the iDrac root SHEll manually and open the channel after every reboot or Arm OS
libncsitest 47 eth2 0 2 <MAC addr of sd0> <MAC addr of sd0>
Keywords: iDRAC Communication
Adapter Cards / DPU: NVIDIA BlueField-2 for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine
Available in OS: ESXi 8.0
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0.36
Description: Adapter cards that come with a pre-configured link type as InfiniBand cannot be detected by the driver and cannot be seen by MFT tools. Thus its link type cannot be changed.
Workaround:
Keywords: Link type, InfiniBand, MFT
Adapter Cards / DPU: ConnectX-4 Onwards HCAs
Available in OS: ESXi 7.0u3, ESXi 7.0u2, ESXi 7.0u1, ESXi 7.0
Discovered in versions: 4.17.13.10-vmw, 4.17.13.1-vmw, 4.17.16.8-vmw, 4.17.16.7-vmw, 4.17.9.12-vmw