ESXi 6.5: NVIDIA ConnectX-4 onwards NICs NATIVE ESXi Driver for VMware vSphere Release Notes v4.16.71.1

NVIDIA® Networking native ESXi drivers enable industry-leading performance and efficiency as non-virtualized environments using hardware offloads such as RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) on VMware vSphere. NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 onwards deliver 10/25/40/50 and 100GbE network speeds with ESXi 6.5 onwards, allowing the highest port rate on ESXi today.

Date Revision Description April 12, 2021 4.16.71.1 Initial release of this Release Notes version.