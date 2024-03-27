ESXi 6.5: NVIDIA ConnectX-4 onwards NICs NATIVE ESXi Driver for VMware vSphere Release Notes v4.16.71.1
Overview

NVIDIA® Networking native ESXi drivers enable industry-leading performance and efficiency as non-virtualized environments using hardware offloads such as RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) on VMware vSphere. NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 onwards deliver 10/25/40/50 and 100GbE network speeds with ESXi 6.5 onwards, allowing the highest port rate on ESXi today.

Release Notes Revision History

Date

Revision

Description

April 12, 2021

4.16.71.1

Initial release of this Release Notes version.
