Bug Fixes History
The table below lists the bugs fixed in this release.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Description
|
781277
|
Description: The "esxcli network sriovnic vf stats" command is not supported.
When running this command on a vmknic, a failure message is displayed.
|
Keywords: esxcli SR-IOV
|
Discovered in Version: 4.6.10.3
|
Fixed in Release: 4.16.70.1
|
1358381
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented ESXi from being discovered via the CDP protocol on ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.
|
Keywords: CDP protocol, ConnectX-4 Lx
|
Discovered in Release: 4.16.12.12
|
Fixed in Release: 4.16.14.2
|
1253564
|
Description: Disabled multicast loopback to avoid a scenario that prevented MAC learning in some configurations.
|
Keywords: MAC, multicast loopback
|
Discovered in Release: 4.16.12.12
|
Fixed in Release: 4.16.13.5
|
958154
|
Description: NetQ RSS for encapsulated traffic is currently not supported.
Encapsulated traffic (VXLAN/Geneve) directed to NetQ RSS queue will not be distributed through all queues’ channels, thus will not utilize the RSS feature.
Note: It is highly recommended to avoid requesting RSS for encapsulated interfaces, i.e. refrain from defining the following in the VM configuration file:
<iface_name>.pnicFeatures=4
|
Keywords: NetQ RSS, encapsulated traffic
|
Discovered in Release: 4.16.8.8
|
Fixed in Release: 4.16.12.12
|
698142/637104
|
Description: Traffic loss of large packets might occur after MTU change.
|
Keywords: MTU, Traffic loss
|
Discovered in Release: 4.16.7.8
|
Fixed in Release: 4.16.10.3
|
846359
|
Description: Fixed an issue which caused the adapter card to get stuck in Down state after setting the ring size to 8192.
|
Keywords: Ring size
|
Discovered in Release: 4.16.7.8
|
Fixed in Release: 4.16.8.8