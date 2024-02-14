Bug Fixes History

ESXi 6.5: NVIDIA ConnectX-4 onwards NICs NATIVE ESXi Driver for VMware vSphere Release Notes v4.16.71.1
The table below lists the bugs fixed in this release.

Internal Ref.

Description

781277

Description: The "esxcli network sriovnic vf stats" command is not supported.

When running this command on a vmknic, a failure message is displayed.

Keywords: esxcli SR-IOV

Discovered in Version: 4.6.10.3

Fixed in Release: 4.16.70.1

1358381

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented ESXi from being discovered via the CDP protocol on ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.

Keywords: CDP protocol, ConnectX-4 Lx

Discovered in Release: 4.16.12.12

Fixed in Release: 4.16.14.2

1253564

Description: Disabled multicast loopback to avoid a scenario that prevented MAC learning in some configurations.

Keywords: MAC, multicast loopback

Discovered in Release: 4.16.12.12

Fixed in Release: 4.16.13.5

958154

Description: NetQ RSS for encapsulated traffic is currently not supported.

Encapsulated traffic (VXLAN/Geneve) directed to NetQ RSS queue will not be distributed through all queues’ channels, thus will not utilize the RSS feature.

Note: It is highly recommended to avoid requesting RSS for encapsulated interfaces, i.e. refrain from defining the following in the VM configuration file:

<iface_name>.pnicFeatures=4

Keywords: NetQ RSS, encapsulated traffic

Discovered in Release: 4.16.8.8

Fixed in Release: 4.16.12.12

698142/637104

Description: Traffic loss of large packets might occur after MTU change.

Keywords: MTU, Traffic loss

Discovered in Release: 4.16.7.8

Fixed in Release: 4.16.10.3

846359

Description: Fixed an issue which caused the adapter card to get stuck in Down state after setting the ring size to 8192.

Keywords: Ring size

Discovered in Release: 4.16.7.8

Fixed in Release: 4.16.8.8

