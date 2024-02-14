Bug Fixes History

Description: NetQ RSS for encapsulated traffic is currently not supported.

Encapsulated traffic (VXLAN/Geneve) directed to NetQ RSS queue will not be distributed through all queues’ channels, thus will not utilize the RSS feature.

Note: It is highly recommended to avoid requesting RSS for encapsulated interfaces, i.e. refrain from defining the following in the VM configuration file:

<iface_name>.pnicFeatures=4