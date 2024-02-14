Bug Fixes in the Version
The table below lists the bugs fixed in this release. For older issues, please refer to Bug Fixes History.
Internal Ref.
Description
-
Description: ConnectX-6 currently supports up to 100GbE speed link.
Keywords: ConnectX-6, 100GbE
Discovered in Version: 4.16.70.1
Fixed in Release: 4.16.71.1
1712298
Description: Live unload of the driver is not supported. Doing so may cause a PSOD if the max_vfs parameter is set.
Keywords: Driver load
Discovered in Version: 4.16.70.1
Fixed in Release: 4.16.71.1
2120216
Description: The maximum number of established active RDMA connections (QPs) is currently 5000.
Keywords: QPs, RDMA
Discovered in Version: 4.16.70.1
Fixed in Release: 4.16.71.1
2130911
Description: Setting ETS value to 0 may cause WQE timeout.
Keywords: ETS, QOS
Discovered in Version: 4.16.70.1
Fixed in Release: 4.16.71.1