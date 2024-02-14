ESXi 6.5: NVIDIA ConnectX-4 onwards NICs NATIVE ESXi Driver for VMware vSphere Release Notes v4.16.71.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  ESXi 6.5: NVIDIA ConnectX-4 onwards NICs NATIVE ESXi Driver for VMware vSphere Release Notes v4.16.71.1  Bug Fixes in the Version

Bug Fixes in the Version

The table below lists the bugs fixed in this release. For older issues, please refer to Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Description

-

Description: ConnectX-6 currently supports up to 100GbE speed link.

Keywords: ConnectX-6, 100GbE

Discovered in Version: 4.16.70.1

Fixed in Release: 4.16.71.1

1712298

Description: Live unload of the driver is not supported. Doing so may cause a PSOD if the max_vfs parameter is set.

Keywords: Driver load

Discovered in Version: 4.16.70.1

Fixed in Release: 4.16.71.1

2120216

Description: The maximum number of established active RDMA connections (QPs) is currently 5000.

Keywords: QPs, RDMA

Discovered in Version: 4.16.70.1

Fixed in Release: 4.16.71.1

2130911

Description: Setting ETS value to 0 may cause WQE timeout.

Keywords: ETS, QOS

Discovered in Version: 4.16.70.1

Fixed in Release: 4.16.71.1

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 14, 2024
content here