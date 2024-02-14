Change Log History

4.16.70.1

Power Limitation An event will be sent to notify the administrator if the power required by the network adapter is higher than that available on the PCIe slot.

Differentiated Services Code Point (DSCP) Added support for trusting Differentiated Services Code Point (DSCP) and setting default value for RoCE traffic.

SR-IOV VF Counters Added a new counter that enables the user to query per Virtual Function counters.

RX Counters Added the RX out-of-buffer counter to indicate any lack of software receive buffers.

SR-IOV SR-IOV InfiniBand is at beta level.

Rev. 4.16.13.5

Explicit Congestion Notification (ECN) Explicit Congestion Notification (ECN) is an extension to the Internet Protocol and to the Transmission Control Protocol. ECN allows end-to- end notification of network congestion without dropping packets. To configure ECN behavior, download the nmlxcli tool from the Mellanox site. For further information, refer to the User Manual section Explicit Congestion Notification (ECN).

Rev. 4.16.12.12

Packet Capture Utility Packet Capture utility duplicates all traffic, including RDMA, in its raw Ethernet form (before stripping) to a dedicated "sniffing" QP, and then passes it to an ESX drop capture point. It allows gathering of Ethernet and RoCE bidirectional traffic via pktcap- uw and viewing it using regular Ethernet tools, e.g. Wireshark To enable/disable packet capture, download the nmlxcli tool from the Mellanox site. For further information, refer to the User Manual section Packet Capture Utility.

SR-IOV max_vfs module parameter Type Modification Changed the type of the SR-IOV max_vfs module parameter from a single integer value to an array of unsigned integers. For further information, refer to the User Manual.

Rev. 4.16.10.3

InfiniBand SR-IOV Enables the creation of InfiniBand virtual functions, allowing the guests to operate over an InfiniBand fabric.

ESXi CLI Added ESXi CLI support for ESXi 6.5

Rev. 4.16.7.8

Adapter Cards Added support for ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex adapter cards. Note: ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex cards are currently at beta level.

Geneve Stateless Offload Geneve network protocol is encapsulated into IP frame (L2 tunneling). Encapsulation is suggested as a means to alter the normal IP routing for datagrams, by delivering them to an intermediate destination that would otherwise not be selected based on the (network part of the) IP Destination Address field in the original IP header.

Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) is the remote memory management capability that allows server-to-server data movement directly between application memory without any CPU involvement. Note: It is recommended to use RoCE with PFC enabled in driver and network switches. For how to enable PFC in the driver see section Priority Flow Control (PFC) in the User Manual.

Set Link Speed Enables you to set the link speed to a specific link speed supported by ESXi. For further information, see the User Manual section “Set Link Speed”.

Priority Flow Control (PFC) Applies pause functionality to specific classes of traffic on the Ethernet link. For further information, see the User Manual section “Priority Flow Control (PFC)”.

NetQ RSS Allows the user to configure multiple hardware queues backing up the single RX queue. NetQ RSS improves vMotion performance and multiple streams of IPv4/IPv6 TCP/UDP/IPSEC bandwidth over single interface between the Virtual Machines. For further information, see the User Manual section “NetQ RSS”.

Default Queue RSS (DRSS) Allows the user to configure multiple hardware queues backing up the default RX queue. DRSS improves performance for large scale multicast traffic between hypervisors and Virtual Machines interfaces. For further information, see the User Manual section “Default Queue Receive Side Scaling (DRSS)”.

SR-IOV Single Root IO Virtualization (SR-IOV) is a technology that allows a physical PCIe device to present itself multiple times through the PCIe bus.

Support for up to 8 ConnectX-4 ports and up to 16 VFs. For further information, refer to the User Manual

RX/TX Ring Resize Allows the network administrator to set new RX\TX ring buffer size.

VXLAN Hardware Stateless Offloads for ConnectX®-4 VXLAN hardware offload enables the traditional offloads to be performed on the encapsulated traffic.

NetDump Enables a host to transmit diagnostic information via the network to a remote netdump service, which stores it on disk. Network-based coredump collection can be configured in addition to or instead of disk- based coredump collection.

NetQueue NetQueue is a performance technology in VMware ESXi that significantly improves performance in Ethernet virtualized environments.

Wake-on-LAN Allows a network administrator to remotely power on a system or to wake it up from sleep mode

Hardware Offload Large Send Offload (TCP Segmentation Offload)

RSS (Device RSS)

Hardware Capabilities Multiple Tx/Rx rings

Fixed Pass-Through

Single/Dual port

MSI-X