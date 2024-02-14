Changes and New Features
Feature/Change
Description
4.16.71.1
Adapter Cards
Added support for ConnectX-6 Lx devices.
RDMA 10K QP support
Scaled support for up to 10K connections over RDMA networks.
SR-IOV InfiniBand
SR-IOV InfiniBand is at GA level.
supported_num_ports module parameter
Updated the supported_num_ports default value to 1 to lower memory constraints.
Note: The user must set a value corresponding to the amount of ports installed in the system.
sriov_mc_isolation
Added sriov_mc_isolation module parameter to isolate multicast traffic to SR-IOV interfaces. Default value is OFF.