ESXi 6.5: NVIDIA ConnectX-4 onwards NICs NATIVE ESXi Driver for VMware vSphere Release Notes v4.16.71.1
Changes and New Features

Feature/Change

Description

4.16.71.1

Adapter Cards

Added support for ConnectX-6 Lx devices.

RDMA 10K QP support

Scaled support for up to 10K connections over RDMA networks.

SR-IOV InfiniBand

SR-IOV InfiniBand is at GA level.

supported_num_ports module parameter

Updated the supported_num_ports default value to 1 to lower memory constraints.

Note: The user must set a value corresponding to the amount of ports installed in the system.

sriov_mc_isolation

Added sriov_mc_isolation module parameter to isolate multicast traffic to SR-IOV interfaces. Default value is OFF.

