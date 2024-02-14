General Information

On This Page
These are the release notes of NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 onwards adapter cards for NATIVE ESXi Driver for VMware vSphere 6.5. This driver supports the following uplinks to servers.
|
Version
|
OS
|
Uplink Speed
|
4.16.71.1
|
ESXi 6.5
|
10/25/40/50/100GbE
ESXi 6.5:
Mellanox-nmlx5_4.16.71.1-1OEM.650.0.0.4598673.zip - Hypervisor bundle for ESXi 6.5 contains the following kernel modules:
nmlx5_core
nmlx5_rdma
MLNX-NATIVE-ESX Rev 4.16.71.1 supports the following Mellanox Ethernet HCA and their corresponding firmware version:
|
HCAs
|
Minimal Recommended Firmware Rev.
|
ConnectX-4
|
12.28.2006
|
ConnectX-4 Lx
|
14.29.1016
|
ConnectX-5 / ConnectX-5 Ex
|
16.29.1016
|
ConnectX-6
|
20.29.1016
|
ConnectX-6 Dx
|
22.29.1016
|
ConnectX-6 Lx
|
26.29.1016
For the latest firmware versions, visit: https://www.mellanox.com/support/firmware/firmware-downloads
|
Tested Hypervisors
|
HCAs
|
Guest Operating System
|
SR-IOV
|
ConnectX-4
ConnectX-4 Lx
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
ConnectX-6
ConnectX-6 Dx
ConnectX-6 Lx
|
Windows Server 2016 DC
RedHat 8.0
RedHat 7.5
RedHat 7.3
RedHat 6.10
RedHat 6.3
SLES 12 SP4
SLES 12 SP3
|
Paravirtualizeda,b (Ethernet Only)
|
ConnectX-4
ConnectX-4 Lx
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
ConnectX-6
ConnectX-6 Dx
ConnectX-6 Lx
|
Windows Server 2016 DC
RedHat 8.0
RedHat 7.5
RedHat 7.3
RedHat 6.10
RedHat 6.3
SLES 12 SP4
SLES 12 SP3
a. Paravirtualized RDMA is supported only in Linux Operating Systems and in this release it was tested for RedHat 7.5 only.b. Paravirtualized RDMA is supported in ESXi 6.5U1 build and above.