Known Issues

2429623 Description: Enabling sriov_mc_isolation module parameter may result in vmknic and emulated NICs multicast and IPv6 traffic loss.

Workaround: Unset or set the module parameter to 0.

Keywords: Multicast, IPv6, SR-IOV

Discovered in Version: 4.16.71.1

2139469 Description: Setting the "Allow Guest MTU Change" option in vSphere Client is currently not functional. Although guest MTU changes in SR-IOV are allowed, they do not affect the port's MTU and the guest's MTU remains the same as the PF MTU.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: MTU, SR-IOV

Discovered in Version: 4.16.71.1

1340255 Description: ECN statistic counters accumulatorsPeriod and ecnMarkedRocePackets display wrong values and cannot be cleared.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: nmlx5 ecn nmlxcli

Discovered in Version: 4.16.71.1

1340275 Description: ECN tunable parameter initialAlphaValue for the Reaction Point protocol cannot be modified.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: nmlx5 ecn nmlxcli

Discovered in Version: 4.16.71.1

2430662 Description: ConnectX-6 Dx speed remains zero after port goes down and reboot is performed.

Workaround: Turn the down and then up again

Keywords: ConnectX-6 Dx, link speed

Discovered in Version: 4.16.71.1

1446060 Description: Although the max_vfs module parameter range is "0-128", due to firmware limitations, the following are the supported VFs per single port devices: ConnectX-4 / ConnectX-5: up to 127

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SR-IOV, VFs per port

Discovered in Version: 4.16.14.2

- Description: The hardware can offload only up to 256B of headers.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Hardware offload

Discovered in Version: 4.16.10.3

685558 Description: There is no traffic between PV and SR-IOV VF connected to different ports on the same HCA. This issue is applicable to ESXi 6.5 & ESXi 6.5 UP1. The issue is solved in ESXi 6.5 UP2.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PV, SR-IOV VF, HCA

- Description: Geneve options length support is limited to 56B. Received packets with options length bigger than 56B are dropped.

WA: N/A

Keywords: Geneve

910292 Description: Running with ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx older firmware versions, might result in the following internal firmware errors: Device health compromised

synd 0x1: firmware internal error

extSync 0x94ee

Workaround: Upgrade your firmware to the latest version 12.17.2020/14.17.2020

Keywords: Firmware

746100 Description: The 'esxcli mellanox uplink link info -u <vmnic_name>' command reports the 'Auto negotiation' capability always as 'true'.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: 'Auto negotiation' capability

1072640 Description: ESXi v4.16.10.3 cannot updated from v4.16.8.8 (GA) or from the Inbox driver using the "esxcli software vib update" command.

Workaround: To update it, run the "esxcli software vib install" command.

Keywords: Driver update

1068621 Description: SMP MADs (ibnetdiscover, sminfo, iblinkinfo, smpdump, ibqueryerr, ibdiagnet and smpquery) are not supported on the VFs.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SMP MADs

778371 Description: Wake-on-LAN does not notify when invalid parameters are provided.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: WoL

778572 Description: Nested ESXi might not function properly.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Nested ESXi

765008 Description: Device RSS fails to hash traffic to sufficient RX rings with Broadcast traffic.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RSS, RX rings

852883 Description: In stress condition ‘Watchdog’ may appear, leading to uplink going up and down.

Workaround: N/A