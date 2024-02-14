Known Issues
The following is a list of general limitations and known issues of the various components of this MLNX-NATIVE-ESX release.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Description
|
2429623
|
Description: Enabling sriov_mc_isolation module parameter may result in vmknic and emulated NICs multicast and IPv6 traffic loss.
|
Workaround: Unset or set the module parameter to 0.
|
Keywords: Multicast, IPv6, SR-IOV
|
Discovered in Version: 4.16.71.1
|
2139469
|
Description: Setting the "Allow Guest MTU Change" option in vSphere Client is currently not functional. Although guest MTU changes in SR-IOV are allowed, they do not affect the port's MTU and the guest's MTU remains the same as the PF MTU.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: MTU, SR-IOV
|
Discovered in Version: 4.16.71.1
|
1340255
|
Description: ECN statistic counters accumulatorsPeriod and ecnMarkedRocePackets display wrong values and cannot be cleared.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: nmlx5 ecn nmlxcli
|
Discovered in Version: 4.16.71.1
|
1340275
|
Description: ECN tunable parameter initialAlphaValue for the Reaction Point protocol cannot be modified.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: nmlx5 ecn nmlxcli
|
Discovered in Version: 4.16.71.1
|
2430662
|
Description: ConnectX-6 Dx speed remains zero after port goes down and reboot is performed.
|
Workaround: Turn the down and then up again
|
Keywords: ConnectX-6 Dx, link speed
|
Discovered in Version: 4.16.71.1
|
1446060
|
Description: Although the max_vfs module parameter range is "0-128", due to firmware limitations, the following are the supported VFs per single port devices:
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: SR-IOV, VFs per port
|
Discovered in Version: 4.16.14.2
|
|
|
-
|
Description: The hardware can offload only up to 256B of headers.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Hardware offload
|
Discovered in Version: 4.16.10.3
|
685558
|
Description: There is no traffic between PV and SR-IOV VF connected to different ports on the same HCA. This issue is applicable to ESXi 6.5 & ESXi 6.5 UP1. The issue is solved in ESXi 6.5 UP2.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: PV, SR-IOV VF, HCA
|
-
|
Description: Geneve options length support is limited to 56B. Received packets with options length bigger than 56B are dropped.
|
WA: N/A
|
Keywords: Geneve
|
910292
|
Description: Running with ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx older firmware versions, might result in the following internal firmware errors:
|
Workaround: Upgrade your firmware to the latest version 12.17.2020/14.17.2020
|
Keywords: Firmware
|
746100
|
Description: The 'esxcli mellanox uplink link info -u <vmnic_name>'
command reports the 'Auto negotiation' capability always as 'true'.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: 'Auto negotiation' capability
|
1072640
|
Description: ESXi v4.16.10.3 cannot updated from v4.16.8.8 (GA) or from the Inbox driver using the "esxcli software vib update" command.
|
Workaround: To update it, run the "esxcli software vib install" command.
|
Keywords: Driver update
|
1068621
|
Description: SMP MADs (ibnetdiscover, sminfo, iblinkinfo, smpdump, ibqueryerr, ibdiagnet and smpquery) are not supported on the VFs.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: SMP MADs
|
778371
|
Description: Wake-on-LAN does not notify when invalid parameters are provided.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: WoL
|
778572
|
Description: Nested ESXi might not function properly.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Nested ESXi
|
765008
|
Description: Device RSS fails to hash traffic to sufficient RX rings with Broadcast traffic.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: RSS, RX rings
|
852883
|
Description: In stress condition ‘Watchdog’ may appear, leading to uplink going up and down.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: uplink, watchdog