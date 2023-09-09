Mellanox BlueField® IPU-based Programmable SmartNIC NATIVE ESXi Driver for VMware vSphere 6.7 Release Notes
The following is a list of general limitations and known issues of the various components of this MLNX- NATIVE-ESX release.

Description: SR-IOV is currently not functional.

Workaround: For further details please contact Mellanox Support

Keywords: SR-IOV

Detected in Version: 4.17.17.8

2100431/

1805770

Description: The ESXi host is not aware of the physical link state of the port provided by the adapter card.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Physical link state

Detected in Version: 4.17.17.8

2069445

Description: Wrong uplink speed reported after performing vmnic up/down.

Workaround: Reboot the host

Keywords: Uplink speeds

Detected in Version: 4.17.17.8

746100

Description: The 'esxcli mellanox uplink link info -u '

command reports the 'Auto negotiation' capability always as 'true'.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: 'Auto negotiation' capability

Detected in Version: 4.17.17.8

778371

Description: Wake-on-LAN does not notify when invalid parameters are provided.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: WoL

Detected in Version: 4.17.17.8

778572

Description: Nested ESXi might not function properly.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Nested ESXi

Detected in Version: 4.17.17.8

765008

Description: Device RSS fails to hash traffic to sufficient RX rings with Broadcast traffic.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RSS, RX rings

Detected in Version: 4.17.17.8

852883

Description: In stress condition ‘Watchdog’ may appear, leading to uplink going up and down.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: uplink, watchdog

Detected in Version: 4.17.17.8

