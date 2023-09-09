Known Issues
The following is a list of general limitations and known issues of the various components of this MLNX- NATIVE-ESX release.
Internal Ref.
Description
2103986/
2130702/
1805779/
1805774
Description: SR-IOV is currently not functional.
Workaround: For further details please contact Mellanox Support
Keywords: SR-IOV
Detected in Version: 4.17.17.8
2100431/
1805770
Description: The ESXi host is not aware of the physical link state of the port provided by the adapter card.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Physical link state
Detected in Version: 4.17.17.8
2069445
Description: Wrong uplink speed reported after performing vmnic up/down.
Workaround: Reboot the host
Keywords: Uplink speeds
Detected in Version: 4.17.17.8
746100
Description: The 'esxcli mellanox uplink link info -u
command reports the 'Auto negotiation' capability always as 'true'.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: 'Auto negotiation' capability
|
Detected in Version: 4.17.17.8
778371
Description: Wake-on-LAN does not notify when invalid parameters are provided.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: WoL
Detected in Version: 4.17.17.8
778572
Description: Nested ESXi might not function properly.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Nested ESXi
Detected in Version: 4.17.17.8
765008
Description: Device RSS fails to hash traffic to sufficient RX rings with Broadcast traffic.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: RSS, RX rings
Detected in Version: 4.17.17.8
852883
Description: In stress condition ‘Watchdog’ may appear, leading to uplink going up and down.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: uplink, watchdog
Detected in Version: 4.17.17.8