Bug Fixes
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
2294165
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in VF corruption when multiple VFs were revoked concurrently from the PF.
|
Keywords: VF
|
2289310
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in driver initialization failure when a VF got a timeout on query startup pages. The timeout of this action was changed from 2.5 to 5 seconds.
|
Keywords: VF
|
2248599
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused VF’s DHCP Redirections capability not to function properly on ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.
|
Keywords: VF’s DHCP Redirections
|
2281985
|
Description: Added protection to enable/disable multiple network adapters simultaneously.
|
Keywords: [mlx5] CDriver
|
2261147
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused GRE (encapsulated) packets destined to PF to be steered to the default vPort instead of the PF's vPort.
|
Keywords: vPort, encapsulated packets, PF
|
2084399
|
Description: NDK now reports to Event Log on every lossy QP created. The rate of the reports is defined in the RoCEOnLossyPrioEvtRate Registry parameter.
|
Keywords: NDK, LQR, Lossy QP Reporting
|
2271956
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the system to crash due in insufficient memory when using NdisQueryMdl.
|
Keywords: NDIS
|
2081797
|
Description: Fixed a potential performance degradation when both transmit and receive processing occurred on same core when running bidirectional traffic.
|
Keywords: RFC2544
|
2196387
|
Description: Fixed the following inaccurate event log message that appeared when the NIC was installed on an old GEN PCIe slot: Event ID 0x191 PCIe width/speed doesn't match expected value.
|
Keywords: Even log
|
2235059
|
Description: Fixed a crash that occurred due to a race between the SM disconnect action and a multicast join/leave handling action.
|
Keywords: IPoIB, Multicast,race, crash
|
2172748
|
Description: Added support for SFP Module info reports.
|
Keywords: Module info reports
|
2107824
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused a stuck EQ that used the cmd interface to generate an EQ stuck event to the event log.
|
Keywords: cmd, EQ
|
2182044
|
Description: Modified the driver's behavior to restore to default values when invalid values are configured dynamically.
|
Keywords: DMN
|
2145645
|
Description: Updated the minimum MTU size to 600 for IPoIB.
|
Keywords: MTU, IPoIB
|
1859854
|
Description: Fixed an issue that limited the number of VMs to 124 VMs when working in VMQ mode.
|
Keywords: Virtualization
|
1978788
|
Description: Due to memory allocation issue, an issue with the MST dump might occur.
|
Keywords: MST dump memory allocation
|
2091921
|
Description: Running NonRss Sniffer with Packet Direct while toggling the RSS On/Off can cause a BSOD during the adapter disabling.
|
Keywords: RSS
|
2120059
|
Description: IP-in-IP Checksum offload is not functional when working with VLANs.
|
Keywords: IP-in-IP Checksum offload, VLAN