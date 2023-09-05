NVIDIA WinOF-2 Inbox Drivers for Windows 11 Client Release Notes v2.53.23539
Internal Ref.

Issue

2294165

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in VF corruption when multiple VFs were revoked concurrently from the PF.

Keywords: VF

2289310

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in driver initialization failure when a VF got a timeout on query startup pages. The timeout of this action was changed from 2.5 to 5 seconds.

Keywords: VF

2248599

Description: Fixed an issue that caused VF’s DHCP Redirections capability not to function properly on ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.

Keywords: VF’s DHCP Redirections

2281985

Description: Added protection to enable/disable multiple network adapters simultaneously.

Keywords: [mlx5] CDriver

2261147

Description: Fixed an issue that caused GRE (encapsulated) packets destined to PF to be steered to the default vPort instead of the PF's vPort.

Keywords: vPort, encapsulated packets, PF

2084399

Description: NDK now reports to Event Log on every lossy QP created. The rate of the reports is defined in the RoCEOnLossyPrioEvtRate Registry parameter.

Keywords: NDK, LQR, Lossy QP Reporting

2271956

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the system to crash due in insufficient memory when using NdisQueryMdl.

Keywords: NDIS

2081797

Description: Fixed a potential performance degradation when both transmit and receive processing occurred on same core when running bidirectional traffic.

Keywords: RFC2544

2196387

Description: Fixed the following inaccurate event log message that appeared when the NIC was installed on an old GEN PCIe slot: Event ID 0x191 PCIe width/speed doesn't match expected value.

Keywords: Even log

2235059

Description: Fixed a crash that occurred due to a race between the SM disconnect action and a multicast join/leave handling action.

Keywords: IPoIB, Multicast,race, crash

2172748

Description: Added support for SFP Module info reports.

Keywords: Module info reports

2107824

Description: Fixed an issue that caused a stuck EQ that used the cmd interface to generate an EQ stuck event to the event log.

Keywords: cmd, EQ

2182044

Description: Modified the driver's behavior to restore to default values when invalid values are configured dynamically.

Keywords: DMN

2145645

Description: Updated the minimum MTU size to 600 for IPoIB.

Keywords: MTU, IPoIB

1859854

Description: Fixed an issue that limited the number of VMs to 124 VMs when working in VMQ mode.

Keywords: Virtualization

1978788

Description: Due to memory allocation issue, an issue with the MST dump might occur.

Keywords: MST dump memory allocation

2091921

Description: Running NonRss Sniffer with Packet Direct while toggling the RSS On/Off can cause a BSOD during the adapter disabling.

Keywords: RSS

2120059

Description: IP-in-IP Checksum offload is not functional when working with VLANs.

Keywords: IP-in-IP Checksum offload, VLAN

