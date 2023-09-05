Changes and New Features
|
Category
|
Description
|
Adapter Cards
|
Added support for NVIDIA® BlueField-2 SmartNIC adapter card.
For further information see NVIDIA BlueField SmartNIC Mode.
|
Additional MAC Addresses in RSS (Native Mode)
|
This feature allows the user to configure additional MAC addresses for the network adapter without setting the adapter to promiscuous mode. Registering MAC addresses for a network
For further information see Additional MAC Addresses for the Network Adapter.
|
Counters
|
Removed "Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Internal Traffic Counters" from Virtual Functions.
Note: Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Internal Traffic Counters are relevant for Physical Functions ONLY.
|
DMN Offline Debug Improvements (Debuggability)
|
Improved the driver's debug information by the following means: Dump-Me-Now collected information, driver traces and mlx5cmd commands.
|
Driver Events
|
The following event logs severity status was changed from "Error" to "Warning" as they are not fatal errors:
|
DSCP Based QoS
|
DSCP Based QoS enables the user to map DSCP to certain priority.
For further information see DSCP Based QoS.
|
Dump Me Now
|
Added a new registry key "DumpMeNowDumpMask" to control the DMN dumps.
For further information see Dump Me Now (DMN) Registry Keys.
|
Limiting the Event Log from Flooding the Event Viewer
|
This new capability prevents the event log from flooding the event viewer in case of an unrecoverable error. This will limit printing similar events up to a defined amount in a defined time range.
The users can enable/disable it per their needs. In addition, users can also configure the time range and threshold events count.
|
PCIe Transfer Speed
|
Added PCIe transfer speed units for event MLX_PCIE_LINK.
For further information, see event 0x0191 in Reported Driver Events.
|
Registry Keys
|
Added new registry keys to control moving to DPC mode once the maximum RX/TX packet processing limit is reached.
For further information, see Performance Registry Keys.
|
SR-IOV ATS
|
Added ATS support on Virtual Functions.
|
Windows Mode Sleep/Hibernation Detection
|
Added support for device removal while the system is in sleep/hibernation mode.
The following offload features are not advertised in the Inbox Driver and therefore are disabled. To enable these offloads, add the registry keys or install the latest WinOF-2 GA version.
|
Feature
|
Key
|
VXLAN
|
EncapsulatedPacketTaskOffloadVxlan,
|
GRE
|
EncapsulatedPacketTaskOffloadNvgre, EncapsulatedPacketTaskOffload
|
RSSv2 (Dynamic VMMQ)
|
N/A