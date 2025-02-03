Known Issues

Internal Ref. Issue

2622264 Description: When using QSFP to SFP cables, the driver will be unable to query the cable information. The cable information will be included in event ID 399.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables

2683075 Description: MPReset handler may be triggered by the OS when using Windows Server 2022 due to some OIDs (e.g. OID_NIC_SWITCH_DELETE_VPORT) that can take a very long time to be completed.

Workaround: Increase the CheckForHang timeout using our registry key "CheckForHangTOInSeconds".

Keywords: MiniportReset

2397036 Description: On BlueField-2 setup, the maximum number of VFs enabled is less than the actual value supported by the firmware. When in SmartNIC mode, the number of VFs will decrease the SmartNIC enablements. When in separate mode, the number of supported VFs will be half of the firmware value as the VFs are split between the host and the Arm.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: BlueField-2, SmartNIC mode

2205722 Description: WinOF-2 driver does not support IB MTU lower than 614.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: IB MTU

2673503 Description: The default value of "NumRSSQueues" is 8 instead of 16.

Workaround: Install latest driver package.

Keywords: NumRSSQueues

2680300 Description: Wrong rate limitation (120 Gbps) when using 200GbE adapter cards with port_type of IPoIB.

Workaround: install latest driver package

Keywords: Performance

2673498 Description: The default value of MaxRssProcessorsis 8 instead of 16.

Workaround: Install latest driver package.

Keywords: MaxRssProcessors

2677430 Description: The maximal value of VlanID is 4095 and not 4094

Workaround: 4095 is reserved and should not be used

Keywords: VlanID

2397425 Description: In some cases, the adapter's name can be trimmed in the Event log messages when the message size was larger than the Event log message limit size (240 characters).

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Event log message size

2604448 Description: Virtual Function of a device with revisionID != 0 failed to load when running over an Operating System other than Windows.

Workaround: Install our latest winof2 package over the VF

Keywords: VF, BlueField-2, SR-IOV,Virtual Function

2634546 Description: When using striding RQ with a WQE that is too small, the initialization process will fail, and a Yellow Bang will appear.

Workaround: Increase the WQE size

Keywords: striding rq

2673499 Description: NumaNodeID NDI values are defined as enum instead of min/max as defined in MSDN.

Workaround: Install the latest WinOF2 package

Keywords: NumdNodeID, MSDN

2284224 Description: UFM/SM reports a wrong node description.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: IPoIB

2180714 Description: In case the user configs TCP to priority 0 with no VlanID, the packets will be sent without a VLAN header since the miniport cannot distinguish between priority 0 with VlanId 0 and no Vlan tag.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: TCP QOS

2243909 Description: The driver to sends a wrong CNP priority counter while running RDMA.

Workaround: Change the CNP priority using mlxconfig.

Keywords: RDMA, CNP

2118837 Description: Performance degradation might be experienced during UDP traffic when using a container networking and the UDP message size is larger than the MTU size.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Nested Virtualization, container networking

2137585 Description: While working in IPoIB mode and *JumboPacket is set in the range of [256, 614], the driver issues a warning event log message (Event ID: 25). This is a false alarm and could be ignored.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: JumboPacket

2117636 Description: On a native setup, when setting JumboPacket to be less than 1514, the Large Receive Offload (LRO) feature might be disabled, and all its counters will not be valid.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: LRO, RSC

2083686 Description: As PCIe Write Relaxed Ordering is enabled by default, some older Intel processors might observe up to 5% packet loss in high packet rate and small packets. (https://lore.kernel.org/patchwork/patch/820922/)

Workaround: Disable the Relaxed Ordering Write option by setting the RelaxedOrderingWrite registry key to 0 and restart the adapter.

Keywords: PCIe Write Relaxed Ordering

1908862 Description: When running RoCE traffic with a different RoceFrameSize configuration, and the fabric (jumbo packet size) is large enough, the MTU will be taken from the initiator even when it supports larger size than the server.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RoCE, MTU

1846356 Description: The driver ignores the value set by the "*NumVfs" key. The maximal number of VFs is the maximal number of VFs supported by the hardware.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SR-IOV NUMVFs

1601551 Description: PDDR Info is currently not supported on ConnectX-6 adapter cards.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PDDR Info, ConnectX-6

1702662 Description: the physical media type of the IPoIB NIC will be 802.3 and not InfiniBand.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: IPoIB NdisPhysicalMedium

1576283 Description: When working with SR-IOV mode, the vNIC that is working in SR-IOV mode status will be displayed as "Degraded (SR-IOV not operational)" although the SR-IOV VF is fully operational. The message can be safely ignored.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SR-IOV IB,

1580985 Description: iSCSI boot over IPoIB is currently not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: iSCSI Boot, IPoIB

1419597 Description: On servers with large number of VMs, (typically more than 40), after restarting the NIC on the host, VMs’ IPv6 global address is not retrieved back from the DHCP.

Workaround: Restart the NIC inside the VM.

Keywords: VMQ, SR-IOV

1336097 Description: Due to an OID timeout, the miniport reset is executed.

Workaround: Increase the timeout value in such way that 2 * CheckForHangTOInSeconds > Max OID time.

For further information, refer to section General Registry Keys in the User Manual.

Keywords: Resiliency

1074589 Description: When PXE boot is using Flexboot, the IPoIB interface is not receiving the reserved address from the DHCP using GUID reservation.

Workaround: To obtain the reserved address, use a 6-byte MAC address instead of the 8-byte client ID.

Keywords: PXE boot, IPoIB, Flexboot, DHCP

1170780

Description: The driver must be restarted in order to switch from RSS to NonRSS mode. Therefore, if a PowerShell command is used on a specific VM to an enabled/disabled VMMQ without restarting the driver, the RSS counters will keep increasing in Perfmon.

Workaround: Restart the driver to switch to NonRSS mode.

Keywords: RSS, NonRSS, VMMQ

1149961 Description: In RoCE, the maximum MTU of WinOF-2 (4k) is greater than the maximum MTU of WinOF (2k). As a result, when working with MTU greater than 2k, WinOF and WinOF-2 cannot operate together.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RoCE, MTU

1145421 Description: In IPoIB SR-IOV setup, in the Hyper-V Manager, the address appears as "SR-IOV enabled" instead of "SR-IOV active". This does not influence any activity or functionality.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: IPoIB SR-IOV setup, Hyper-V

1145421 Description: In the "Network Connections" panel of Virtual Function (VF) in IPoIB SR-IOV setup, the Microsoft adapter may appear in addition to the Mellanox adapter. This does not influence any activity or functionality.

Workaround: N/A