NVIDIA WinOF-2 Inbox Drivers for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H1 Release Notes v1.90.19240.0
Overview

These are the release notes of WinOF-2 Ethernet and InfiniBand Inbox Driver v1.90.19240 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H1.

WinOF-2 Inbox Driver Package Contents

WinOF-2 Inbox Driver v1.90.19240.0 package contains the following components:

  • Ethernet driver

  • IPoIB driver

Supported Network Adapter Cards

This driver version supports the following network adapter cards:

NICs

Supported Protocol

Supported Link Speed

NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4

Ethernet/InfiniBand

10, 25, 40, 50 and 100Gb/s QDR, FDR and EDR

NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 Lx

Ethernet

10, 25, 40, and 50Gb/s

NVIDIA® ConnectX®-5/Ex

Ethernet/InfiniBand

10, 25, 40, 50 and 100Gb/s QDR, FDR and EDR

