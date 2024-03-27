NVIDIA WinOF-2 Inbox Drivers for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H1 Release Notes v1.90.19240.0

These are the release notes of WinOF-2 Ethernet and InfiniBand Inbox Driver v1.90.19240 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H1.

WinOF-2 Inbox Driver v1.90.19240.0 package contains the following components:

Ethernet driver

IPoIB driver

This driver version supports the following network adapter cards: