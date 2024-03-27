NVIDIA WinOF-2 Inbox Drivers for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H1 Release Notes v1.90.19240.0

Overview
These are the release notes of WinOF-2 Ethernet and InfiniBand Inbox Driver v1.90.19240 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H1.
WinOF-2 Inbox Driver Package Contents
WinOF-2 Inbox Driver v1.90.19240.0 package contains the following components:
Ethernet driver
IPoIB driver
Supported Network Adapter Cards
This driver version supports the following network adapter cards:
|
NICs
|
Supported Protocol
|
Supported Link Speed
|
NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4
|
Ethernet/InfiniBand
|
10, 25, 40, 50 and 100Gb/s QDR, FDR and EDR
|
NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 Lx
|
Ethernet
|
10, 25, 40, and 50Gb/s
|
NVIDIA® ConnectX®-5/Ex
|
Ethernet/InfiniBand
|
10, 25, 40, 50 and 100Gb/s QDR, FDR and EDR