Bug Fixes
Internal Ref.
Issue
1267236
Description: Decreased the maximum value of RemoteCMResponseTimeout to 25 to prevent unexpected machine stucks.
Keywords: CM, Communication Manager, ND, NS, connection
1297621
Description: Updated a wrong value description received when dumping the interface VlanID. The new output is VlanID instead of VlanId.
Keywords: VlanID
1309465
Description: Fixed an issue that caused memory leak due to a race between the driver dis- abling and new RDMA connection creation.
Keywords: Memory leak, ND, NDK
1224791
Description: Updating the non-default vPort's VM network interface RSS parameter during heavy traffic in vRSS mode could cause the host and non-default vPorts network interfaces to reset, and a momentary disruption in network connectivity.
Keywords: RSS parameters, vRSS, vPorts
1281119
Description: Fixed an issue when using ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards that caused packets to drop when the send packet is requested with a VLAN tag placed directly in the packet instead of putting in it in the OOB data.
Keywords: VLAN tag, Send packets, ConnectX-4 Lx
1153318
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the driver to fail initialize when adding Wake-on-Lan support dynamically.
Keywords: ISCSI boot, PXE Boot, Ethernet
1272781
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the system to ignore the DeviceRxStallWatermark config- uration.
Keywords: DeviceRxStallWatermark
1251520
Description: Fixed an issue that caused a miniport reset false alarm due to a command execution starvation.
Keywords: Miniport reset, command starvation
1178207
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the device to report more than the supported number of schedule queue.
Keywords: Virtualization
1238090
Description: Setting the *TransmitBuffers parameter to a value that is not a power of 2 causes a BSOD while sending packets.
Keywords: BSOD, *TransmitBuffers
1230505
Description: Fixed a false alarm that indicated that a send queue was stuck and as a result a mini- port reset was performed.
Keywords: False alarm, send queue, miniport reset
1216315
Description: Fixed a rare case that caused a BSOD when switched from a single RQ to RSS.
Keywords: BSOD, RQ, RSS
1159304
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the firmware to get stuck during VM migration in SR-IOV mode or upon PF driver restart.
Keywords: VM, SR-IOV, PF driver restart
1135605
Description: Fixed an issue that caused packets to drop on the Windows host when running a Win- dows host with a Linux host in IPoIB mode, and both of them were configured with the same MTU.
Keywords: Windows host, Linux host, IPoIB, traffic drop, MTU
1123164
Description: Fixed an issue that could cause a crash when the PF miniport driver did not wait for all previously indicated receive packets to return to the miniport from the VPort.
Keywords: Virtualization, VmNic
1072356
Description: Removed an incorrect event log message in VMQ NIC switch mode.
Keywords: Event log
1160031
Description: Fixed an high stress issue that caused uncontrolled memory consumption, sporadic miniport device resets and missing send completions that could result in TX Q stuck events.
Keywords: High stress, memory consumption, miniport device resets, send completions
1070241
Description: Moved SR-IOV VF's live migration from Beta level to full support of all flows.
Keywords: SR-IOV
1097658
Description: Updated the Cnp_dscp changeable values to 0-63, as supported by the firmware.
Keywords: Cnp_dscp, changeable values