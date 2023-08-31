Changes and New Features

Cables Added a notification pop-up upon bad cable state in the event viewer.

Congestion Control Added support for Explicit Congestion Notification (ECN) to avoid congestion hot spots and optimize the throughput of the fabric.

Data Center Bridging Exchange (DCBX) DCBX is used by DCB devices to exchange configuration information with directly connected peers. DCBX uses Link Layer Discovery Protocol (LLDP) to exchange parameters between two link peers.

DCBX Added support for Data Center Bridging Exchange Protocol at GA level

Dump Me Now (DMN) Added support for DMN to generate dumps and traces for: General information

QP specifics

SR-IOV

ECN The default values for ECN configuration are now taken from the firmware. It is still possible to configure the ECN parameters from the driver.

Ethernet Added Differentiated Services Code Point (DSCP), a mechanism that uses the 6- bit Differentiated Services Field (DS or DSCP field) in the IP header for packet classification.

Ethernet Added a resilience mechanism that stops transmission of pauses from the NIC port if pauses are sent for a long period of time.

Ethernet Added the ability to handle packet bursts, while avoiding packet drops that may occur when a large number of packets is sent in a short period of time.

Ethernet Added Head of Queue Lifetime Limit, a feature that enables the system to drop the packets that have been awaiting transmission for a long period of time, preventing the system from hanging.

Event Log Added an event log in case the server reaches a certain (configurable) high tem- perature.

Event Log Messages Added the following new event log message in case firmware events are reported: Transmit engine hang

Receive hang Note: The resiliency flow is disabled by default for WinOF-2 v1.90 thus the driver will ignore these events when reported.

InfiniBand Added support for InfiniBand and IPoIB including EDR link speed.

MTT Optimization Hardware resource utilization improvement for RDMA applications that use con- tiguous memory buffers

NDKPI Added support for NDKPI v2.0 interface.

PacketDirect Added support for PacketDirect Provider Interface (PDPI).

Performance Added threaded DPC support.

Performance Optimized MSI-X interrupt vectors’ usage to enable efficient work on machines with high core counts.

Performance Improved RDMA latency, RoCE with high scale and cache line alignments.

QoS Priority Flow Control (PFC) is at GA level.

QoS Enhanced Transmission Selection (ETS) is at GA level.

Quality of Service QoS classification of received packets can now consider the DSCP value in addi- tion to the PCP value.

RDMA Added the host’s ability to control RDMA per VM. The host can turn RDMA on/off for a specific VM without affecting other VMs.

RDMA Added NDK (Network Direct Kernel) v3 support.

RDMA Enabled by default RDMA in the VF from the host, using the Enablegues- tRdma registry key.

RDMA Removed the RssMaxProcNumber registry key from the registry, and the "RSS Maximum Processor Number" from the UI.

RDMA Added RDMA transport diagnostic counters.

RDMA Changed the default value of RoCE mode from v1 to v2.

RDMA Added the option to configure the RoCE version per adapter.

RDMA Changed UDP source port calculation according to IB spec.

Receive Path Activity Monitoring Monitors the devices status continuously tot when the receive pipeline is stalled for a period longer than a pre-configured timeout.

RoCEv2 Congestion Management (RCM) Switches running ECN will report congestion to the sources using CNP messages. The sources (Host), in turn, react by throttling down their injection rates, thus pre- venting congestion in the fabric.

SR-IOV Enabled Windows SR-IOV Enhanced eIPoIB (without Secure Connection).

SR-IOV Added the ability to load the driver on devices configured for SR-IOV and IPoIB, with no SR-IOV support.

SR-IOV SR-IOV is at GA level.

SR-IOV Added support for SR-IOV mode for Windows VM over Linux KVM hypervisor.

Virtualization Added support for Linux VF over Hyper-V (Windows PF).

Virtualization Added the ability to limit the number of memory pages in the host that are used for contexts of VF resources.

Virtualization Extended SR-IOV support for up to 96 VFs per port.

Virtualization Added support for RoCE in SR-IOV VM.

Virtualization Added support for RoCE in virtualization mode in the hypervisor.

Virtualization Added support for “VMMQ” - RSS load-balancing offload in HW for non-SRIOV VMs. Note: RSS for SR-IOV VMs is already available in older versions.

VXLAN Stateless Offload Added support for send/receive checksum, LSOv2 and VMQ hardware offloads on VXLAN encapsulated frames.

Wake On LAN Added the option for a network admin to remotely power on a system or wake it up from sleep mode.