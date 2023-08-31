Changes and New Features
|
Category
|
Description
|
Cables
|
Added a notification pop-up upon bad cable state in the event viewer.
|
Congestion Control
|
Added support for Explicit Congestion Notification (ECN) to avoid congestion hot spots and optimize the throughput of the fabric.
|
Data Center Bridging Exchange (DCBX)
|
DCBX is used by DCB devices to exchange configuration information with directly connected peers. DCBX uses Link Layer Discovery Protocol (LLDP) to exchange parameters between two link peers.
|
DCBX
|
Added support for Data Center Bridging Exchange Protocol at GA level
|
Dump Me Now (DMN)
|
Added support for DMN to generate dumps and traces for:
|
ECN
|
The default values for ECN configuration are now taken from the firmware. It is still possible to configure the ECN parameters from the driver.
|
Ethernet
|
Added Differentiated Services Code Point (DSCP), a mechanism that uses the 6- bit Differentiated Services Field (DS or DSCP field) in the IP header for packet classification.
|
Ethernet
|
Added a resilience mechanism that stops transmission of pauses from the NIC port if pauses are sent for a long period of time.
|
Ethernet
|
Added the ability to handle packet bursts, while avoiding packet drops that may occur when a large number of packets is sent in a short period of time.
|
Ethernet
|
Added Head of Queue Lifetime Limit, a feature that enables the system to drop the packets that have been awaiting transmission for a long period of time, preventing the system from hanging.
|
Event Log
|
Added an event log in case the server reaches a certain (configurable) high tem- perature.
|
Event Log Messages
|
Added the following new event log message in case firmware events are reported:
Note: The resiliency flow is disabled by default for WinOF-2 v1.90 thus the driver will ignore these events when reported.
|
InfiniBand
|
Added support for InfiniBand and IPoIB including EDR link speed.
|
MTT Optimization
|
Hardware resource utilization improvement for RDMA applications that use con- tiguous memory buffers
|
NDKPI
|
Added support for NDKPI v2.0 interface.
|
PacketDirect
|
Added support for PacketDirect Provider Interface (PDPI).
|
Performance
|
Added threaded DPC support.
|
Performance
|
Optimized MSI-X interrupt vectors’ usage to enable efficient work on machines with high core counts.
|
Performance
|
Improved RDMA latency, RoCE with high scale and cache line alignments.
|
QoS
|
Priority Flow Control (PFC) is at GA level.
|
QoS
|
Enhanced Transmission Selection (ETS) is at GA level.
|
Quality of Service
|
QoS classification of received packets can now consider the DSCP value in addi- tion to the PCP value.
|
RDMA
|
Added the host’s ability to control RDMA per VM. The host can turn RDMA on/off for a specific VM without affecting other VMs.
|
RDMA
|
Added NDK (Network Direct Kernel) v3 support.
|
RDMA
|
Enabled by default RDMA in the VF from the host, using the Enablegues- tRdma registry key.
|
RDMA
|
Removed the RssMaxProcNumber registry key from the registry, and the "RSS Maximum Processor Number" from the UI.
|
RDMA
|
Added RDMA transport diagnostic counters.
|
RDMA
|
Changed the default value of RoCE mode from v1 to v2.
|
RDMA
|
Added the option to configure the RoCE version per adapter.
|
RDMA
|
Changed UDP source port calculation according to IB spec.
|
Receive Path Activity Monitoring
|
Monitors the devices status continuously tot when the receive pipeline is stalled for a period longer than a pre-configured timeout.
|
RoCEv2 Congestion Management (RCM)
|
Switches running ECN will report congestion to the sources using CNP messages. The sources (Host), in turn, react by throttling down their injection rates, thus pre- venting congestion in the fabric.
|
SR-IOV
|
Enabled Windows SR-IOV Enhanced eIPoIB (without Secure Connection).
|
SR-IOV
|
Added the ability to load the driver on devices configured for SR-IOV and IPoIB, with no SR-IOV support.
|
SR-IOV
|
SR-IOV is at GA level.
|
SR-IOV
|
Added support for SR-IOV mode for Windows VM over Linux KVM hypervisor.
|
Virtualization
|
Added support for Linux VF over Hyper-V (Windows PF).
|
Virtualization
|
Added the ability to limit the number of memory pages in the host that are used for contexts of VF resources.
|
Virtualization
|
Extended SR-IOV support for up to 96 VFs per port.
|
Virtualization
|
Added support for RoCE in SR-IOV VM.
|
Virtualization
|
Added support for RoCE in virtualization mode in the hypervisor.
|
Virtualization
|
Added support for “VMMQ” - RSS load-balancing offload in HW for non-SRIOV VMs.
Note: RSS for SR-IOV VMs is already available in older versions.
|
VXLAN Stateless Offload
|
Added support for send/receive checksum, LSOv2 and VMQ hardware offloads on VXLAN encapsulated frames.
|
Wake On LAN
|
Added the option for a network admin to remotely power on a system or wake it up from sleep mode.
|
WPP Traces Extraction
|
WinOF-2 Mellanox driver automatically dumps trace messages that can be used for debugging issues that have recently occurred on the machine.
The following are the unsupported functionalities/features in WinOF-2:
Non-default PKeys in IPoIB
Network Direct SPI