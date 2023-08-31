Known Issues
The following table provides a list of known bugs and limitations in this release.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
1336097
|
Description: Due to an OID timeout, the miniport reset is executed.
|
Workaround: Increase the timeout value in such way that 2 * MlxEth_CHECK_- FOR_HANG_INTERVAL_SEC > Max OID time.
For further information, refer to section General Registry Keys in the User Manual.
|
Keywords: Resiliency
|
1310086
|
Description: Multicast packets are passed via to the VM the Hyper-V (even in SR-IOV VMs). As such, the Hyper-V can decide to drop the packets based on its specific policy.
Note: This issue is only related to FreeBSD OSes.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Hyper-V OS
|
1154447
|
Description: Adding diagnostic counters to performance monitor might cause counters to get cleared every several seconds.
|
Workaround: Change the time period between samples to more than 1 second.
|
Keywords: Diagnostic Counters
|
1309747
|
Description: The driver loads with a yellow bang when working with machines with more than 256 cores.
|
Workaround: Set the standard RSS keys: *RssBaseProcGroup and *RssMaxProcGroup for the Mellanox adapters to:
• In case the closet NUMA is known, set the keys according to it
• otherwise, set the keys to zero
For further information on the standard keys, see:
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-hardware/drivers/network/standardized-inf-key- words-for-rss
|
Keywords: Driver load
|
1074589
|
Description: When PXE boot is using Flexboot, the IPoIB interface is not receiving the reserved address from the DHCP using GUID reservation.
|
Workaround: To obtain the reserved address, use a 6-byte MAC address instead of the 8- byte client ID.
|
Keywords: PXE boot, IPoIB, Flexboot, DHCP
|
917747
|
Description: Running Windows Server 2012 R2 Hypervisor with Windows Server 2016 VM with more than one core CPU causes BSOD.
|
Workaround: Run either with one CPU core, or run with different Operating Systems.
|
Keywords: SR-IOV
|
1170780
|
Description: The driver must be restarted in order to switch from RSS to NonRSS mode. Therefore, if a PowerShell command is used on a specific VM to an enabled/disabled VMMQ without restarting the driver, the RSS counters will keep increasing in Perfmon.
|
Workaround: Restart the driver to switch to NonRSS mode.
|
Keywords: RSS, NonRSS, VMMQ
|
Detected in version: 1.80
|
1149961
|
Description: In RoCE, the maximum MTU of WinOF-2 (4k) is greater than the maximum MTU of WinOF (2k). As a result, when working with MTU greater than 2k, WinOF and WinOF-2 cannot operate together.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: RoCE, MTU
|
1145421
|
Description: In IPoIB SR-IOV setup, in the Hyper-V Manager, the address appears as "SR-IOV enabled" instead of "SR-IOV active". This does not influence any activity or functionality.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: IPoIB SR-IOV setup, Hyper-V
|
1145421
|
Description: In the "Network Connections" panel of Virtual Function (VF) in IPoIB SR-IOV setup, the Microsoft adapter may appear in addition to the Mellanox adapter. This does not influence any activity or functionality.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Network Connections, VF, IPoIB SR-IOV
The below table summarizes the SR-IOV working limitations, and the driver’s expected behavior in unsupported configurations.
|
ConnectX-4 Firmware Ver.
|
Adapter Mode
|
InfiniBand
|
Ethernet
|
SR-IOV On
|
SR-IOV Off
|
SR-IOV On/Off
|
Up to 12.16.1020
|
Driver will fail to load and show "Yellow Bang" in the device manager.
|
No limitations
|
12.17.2020 onwards (IPoIB supported)
|
“Yellow Bang” unsupported mode - disable SR-IOV via mlxconfig
|
OK
|
No limitations