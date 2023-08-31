NVIDIA WinOF-2 Inbox Drivers for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H1 Release Notes v1.90.19240.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA WinOF-2 Inbox Drivers for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H1 Release Notes v1.90.19240.0  Known Issues

Known Issues

The following table provides a list of known bugs and limitations in this release.

Internal Ref.

Issue

1336097

Description: Due to an OID timeout, the miniport reset is executed.

Workaround: Increase the timeout value in such way that 2 * MlxEth_CHECK_- FOR_HANG_INTERVAL_SEC > Max OID time.

For further information, refer to section General Registry Keys in the User Manual.

Keywords: Resiliency

1310086

Description: Multicast packets are passed via to the VM the Hyper-V (even in SR-IOV VMs). As such, the Hyper-V can decide to drop the packets based on its specific policy.

Note: This issue is only related to FreeBSD OSes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Hyper-V OS

1154447

Description: Adding diagnostic counters to performance monitor might cause counters to get cleared every several seconds.

Workaround: Change the time period between samples to more than 1 second.

Keywords: Diagnostic Counters

1309747

Description: The driver loads with a yellow bang when working with machines with more than 256 cores.

Workaround: Set the standard RSS keys: *RssBaseProcGroup and *RssMaxProcGroup for the Mellanox adapters to:

• In case the closet NUMA is known, set the keys according to it

• otherwise, set the keys to zero

For further information on the standard keys, see:

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-hardware/drivers/network/standardized-inf-key- words-for-rss

Keywords: Driver load

1074589

Description: When PXE boot is using Flexboot, the IPoIB interface is not receiving the reserved address from the DHCP using GUID reservation.

Workaround: To obtain the reserved address, use a 6-byte MAC address instead of the 8- byte client ID.

Keywords: PXE boot, IPoIB, Flexboot, DHCP

917747

Description: Running Windows Server 2012 R2 Hypervisor with Windows Server 2016 VM with more than one core CPU causes BSOD.

Workaround: Run either with one CPU core, or run with different Operating Systems.

Keywords: SR-IOV

1170780

Description: The driver must be restarted in order to switch from RSS to NonRSS mode. Therefore, if a PowerShell command is used on a specific VM to an enabled/disabled VMMQ without restarting the driver, the RSS counters will keep increasing in Perfmon.

Workaround: Restart the driver to switch to NonRSS mode.

Keywords: RSS, NonRSS, VMMQ

Detected in version: 1.80

1149961

Description: In RoCE, the maximum MTU of WinOF-2 (4k) is greater than the maximum MTU of WinOF (2k). As a result, when working with MTU greater than 2k, WinOF and WinOF-2 cannot operate together.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RoCE, MTU

1145421

Description: In IPoIB SR-IOV setup, in the Hyper-V Manager, the address appears as "SR-IOV enabled" instead of "SR-IOV active". This does not influence any activity or functionality.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: IPoIB SR-IOV setup, Hyper-V

1145421

Description: In the "Network Connections" panel of Virtual Function (VF) in IPoIB SR-IOV setup, the Microsoft adapter may appear in addition to the Mellanox adapter. This does not influence any activity or functionality.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Network Connections, VF, IPoIB SR-IOV

SR-IOV Support Limitations

The below table summarizes the SR-IOV working limitations, and the driver’s expected behavior in unsupported configurations.

ConnectX-4 Firmware Ver.

Adapter Mode

InfiniBand

Ethernet

SR-IOV On

SR-IOV Off

SR-IOV On/Off

Up to 12.16.1020

Driver will fail to load and show "Yellow Bang" in the device manager.

No limitations

12.17.2020 onwards (IPoIB supported)

“Yellow Bang” unsupported mode - disable SR-IOV via mlxconfig

OK

No limitations

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 31, 2023
content here