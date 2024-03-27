NVIDIA WinOF-2 Inbox Drivers for Windows Server 2022 Release Notes v2.42.22627.0
Overview

These are the release notes of WinOF-2 Ethernet and InfiniBand Inbox Driver v2.42.22627.0 for Windows Server 2022.

WinOF-2 Inbox Driver Package Contents

WinOF-2 Inbox Driver v2.42.22627.0 package contains the following components:

  • Ethernet driver

  • IPoIB driver

Supported Network Adapter Cards

This driver version supports the following network adapter cards:

NICs

Supported Protocol

Supported Link Speed

NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4

Ethernet/InfiniBand

10, 25, 40, 50 and 100GbE

QDR, FDR and EDR

NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 Lx

Ethernet

10, 25, 40, and 50Gb/s

NVIDIA® ConnectX®-5/Ex

Ethernet/InfiniBand

10, 25, 40, 50 and 100GbE

QDR, FDR and EDR

NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6

Ethernet/InfiniBand

10, 25, 40, 50, 100Gb/s and 200 GbE

QDR, FDR, EDR and HDR

NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Dx

Ethernet

1, 10, 25, 40, 50, 100 and 200GbE

NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Lx

Ethernet

1, 10, 25 and 50GbE

