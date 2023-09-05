Bug Fixes
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in WinOF-2 inbox driver
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
2074477
|
Description: Fixed the value of configured MTU showed in event log 53.
|
Keywords: MTU
|
2077195
|
Description: Numbered the DMN folder, to allow the driver to see 2 or more events from the same source at the same second. As the DMN folder name consists of: hour-min-sec, it prevented the driver for seeing all the errors that were created at the same second under the DMN folder.
|
Keywords: DMN
|
1817808
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused memory corruption in case the OS provided continues memory across multiple pages that did not start with offset zero on aligned memory address.
|
Keywords: ND
|
2060026
|
Description: Fixed a memory leak issue in error flow during driver initialization.
|
Keywords: Memory leak
|
2059845
|
Description: Fixed an issue caused the driver to report zero link speeds supported when working with firmware older than 1x.18.0240.
|
Keywords: Link speed
|
2164141
|
Description: Fixed an issue in DMN, that occasionally caused a system crash when driver startup failed, due to double free.
|
Keywords: DMN
|
2177323
|
Description: Improved stuck transmit queue detection. Now it does not report stuck queues in case there is a TX DPC queued.
|
Keywords: Resiliency