NVIDIA WinOF-2 Inbox Drivers for Windows Server 2022 Release Notes v2.42.22627.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA WinOF-2 Inbox Drivers for Windows Server 2022 Release Notes v2.42.22627.0  Bug Fixes

Bug Fixes

The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in WinOF-2 inbox driver

Internal Ref.

Issue

2074477

Description: Fixed the value of configured MTU showed in event log 53.

Keywords: MTU

2077195

Description: Numbered the DMN folder, to allow the driver to see 2 or more events from the same source at the same second. As the DMN folder name consists of: hour-min-sec, it prevented the driver for seeing all the errors that were created at the same second under the DMN folder.

Keywords: DMN

1817808

Description: Fixed an issue that caused memory corruption in case the OS provided continues memory across multiple pages that did not start with offset zero on aligned memory address.

Keywords: ND

2060026

Description: Fixed a memory leak issue in error flow during driver initialization.

Keywords: Memory leak

2059845

Description: Fixed an issue caused the driver to report zero link speeds supported when working with firmware older than 1x.18.0240.

Keywords: Link speed

2164141

Description: Fixed an issue in DMN, that occasionally caused a system crash when driver startup failed, due to double free.

Keywords: DMN

2177323

Description: Improved stuck transmit queue detection. Now it does not report stuck queues in case there is a TX DPC queued.

Keywords: Resiliency

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here