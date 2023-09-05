Changes and New Features
|
Category
|
Description
|
Adapter Cards
|
Added support for ConnectX-6 adapter card.
|
Adapter Cards
|
Added support for ConnectX-6 Dx adapter card.
|
Adapter Cards
|
Added support for ConnectX-6 Lx adapter card.
|
Link Speed
|
Added support for InfiniBand link with 2x lanes width.
|
Software Parsing
|
Software Parsing is now enabled by default. Meaning, the TCP checksum over IP-in-IP encapsulation of IPv4/6 sent packets calculation is now enabled by default.
|
VM Supported Enhancement
|
Allows the user to to use a single UAR resource for all Tx priorities queues on the PCI bar, to allow using up to 8 times more RSS queues.
|
Relaxed Ordering (Read/Write)
|
Enables the Relaxed Ordering capability for Window hosts and SR-IOV VFs using a new registry key. Additionally, a second registry key allows the host to control the exposure of the relaxed ordering feature (read and write) for VFs.
For further information, see Ethernet Registry Keys.
|
Nested Virtualization
|
Added support for NVIDIA VF in a VM with Hyper-V enabled.
|
Lossy QPs Reporting
|
Upon creating of a new NDK QP, the driver will send a message to System Event Log if the assigned QP's priority is lossy (=disabled).The rate of the messages can be limited using the registry parameter RoCEOnLossyPrioEvtRate.
For further information see Lossy QPs Reporting.
|
ETL
|
Changed the maximum size of the ETL files (MaxFileSize) to 500MB.
|
Ethernet Registry Keys
|
Renamed the RoceMaxFrameSize registry keys to RoceFrameSize and updated its values.
|
Zero Touch RoCE
|
Zero Touch RoCE enables RoCE to operate on fabrics where no PFC nor ECN are configured. This makes RoCE configuration a breeze while still maintaining its superior high performance.
For further information see Zero Touch RoCE.
|
Driver Events (PCIe Power)
|
Added 3 new events that indicate the PCIe power status.
For further information see Reported Driver Events.
|
Hardware Timestamping
|
Hardware Timestamping is used to implement time-stamping functionality directly into the hardware of the Ethernet physical layer (PHY) using Precision Time Protocol (PTP). Time stamping is performed in the PTP stack when receiving packets from the Ethernet buffer queue.
For further information see Hardware Timestamping.
The following are the unsupported functionalities/features in WinOF-2:
Non-default PKeys in IPoIB
Network Direct SPI