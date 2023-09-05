Known Issues
The following table provides a list of known bugs and limitations in regards to this release of WinOF-2. For a list of old Know Issues, please see the relevant Release Notes version.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
2180714
|
Description: In case the user configs TCP to priority 0 with no VlanID, the packets will be sent without a VLAN header since the miniport cannot distinguish between priority 0 with VlanId 0 and no Vlan tag.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: TCP QOS
|
2634546
|
Description: When using striding RQ with a WQE that is too small, the initialization process will fail, and a Yellow Bang will appear.
|
Workaround: Increase the WQE size
|
Keywords: striding rq
|
2673499
|
Description: NumaNodeID NDI values are defined as enum instead of min/max as defined in MSDN.
|
Workaround: Install the latest WinOF2 package
|
Keywords: NumdNodeID, MSDN
|
2673503
|
Description: The default value of "NumRSSQueues" is 8 instead of 16.
|
Workaround: Install latest driver package.
|
Keywords: NumRSSQueues
|
2680300
|
Description: Wrong rate limitation (120 Gbps) when using 200GbE adapter cards with port_type of IPoIB.
|
Workaround: install latest driver package
|
Keywords: Performance
|
2673498
|
Description: The default value of MaxRssProcessorsis 8 instead of 16.
|
Workaround: Install latest driver package.
|
Keywords: MaxRssProcessors
|
2677430
|
Description: The maximal value of VlanID is 4095 and not 4094
|
Workaround: 4095 is reserved and should not be used
|
Keywords: VlanID
|
2397425
|
Description: In some cases, the adapter's name can be trimmed in the Event log messages when the message size was larger than the Event log message limit size (240 characters).
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Event log message size
|
-
|
Description: Due to memory allocation issue, an issue with the MST dump might occur.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: MST dump memory allocation
|
2083686
|
Description: As PCIe Write Relaxed Ordering is enabled by default, some older Intel processors might observe up to 5% packet loss in high packet rate and small packets. (https://lore.kernel.org/patchwork/patch/820922/)
|
Workaround: Disable the Relaxed Ordering Write option by setting the RelaxedOrderingWrite registry key to 0 and restart the adapter.
|
Keywords: PCIe Write Relaxed Ordering
|
2096149
|
Description: Mellanox Device Diagnostics counters do not function properly when using a NIC with two adapters in the following flow:
|
Workaround: Restart adapter #2 or enable adapter #1
|
Keywords: Mellanox Device Diagnostics counters
|
1908862
|
Description: When running RoCE traffic with a different RoceFrameSize configuration, and the fabric (jumbo packet size) is large enough, the MTU will be taken from the initiator even when it supports larger size than the server.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: RoCE, MTU
|
1846356
|
Description: The driver ignores the value set by the "*NumVfs" key. The maximal number of VFs is the maximal number of VFs supported by the hardware.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: SR-IOV NUMVFs
|
1598716
|
Description: Issues with the OS' "SR-IOV PF/VF Backchannel Communication" mechanism in Windows Server 2019 Hyper-V, effect VF-Counters functionality as well.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Port Traffic, VF-Counters
|
1702662
|
Description: On WIndows Server 2019, the physical media type of the IPoIB NIC will be 802.3 and not InfiniBand.
|
Workaround: Use the mlx5cmd tool ("mlx5cmd -stat") which is part of the driver package to display the lin_layer type.
|
Keywords: Windows Server 2019, IPoIB NdisPhysicalMedium
|
1576283
|
Description: When working with SR-IOV in Windows Server 2019, the vNIC that is working in SR-IOV mode status will be displayed as "Degraded (SR-IOV not operational)" although the SR-IOV VF is fully operational. The message can be safely ignored.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: SR-IOV IB, Windows Server 2019
|
1580985
|
Description: iSCSI boot over IPoIB is currently not supported.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: iSCSI Boot, IPoIB
|
1419597
|
Description: On servers with large number of VMs, (typically more than 40), after restarting the NIC on the host, VMs' IPv6 global address is not retrieved back from the DHCP.
|
Workaround: Restart the NIC inside the VM.
|
Keywords: VMQ, SR-IOV
|
1336097
|
Description: Due to an OID timeout, the miniport reset is executed.
|
Workaround: Increase the timeout value in such way that 2 * CheckForHangTOInSeconds > Max OID time.
|
Keywords: Resiliency
|
1074589
|
Description: When PXE boot is using Flexboot, the IPoIB interface is not receiving the reserved address from the DHCP using GUID reservation.
|
Workaround: To obtain the reserved address, use a 6-byte MAC address instead of the 8-byte client ID.
|
Keywords: PXE boot, IPoIB, Flexboot, DHCP
|
1170780
|
Description: The driver must be restarted in order to switch from RSS to NonRSS mode. Therefore, if a PowerShell command is used on a specific VM to an enabled/disabled VMMQ without restarting the driver, the RSS counters will keep increasing in Perfmon.
|
Workaround: Restart the driver to switch to NonRSS mode.
|
Keywords: RSS, NonRSS, VMMQ
|
1149961
|
Description: In RoCE, the maximum MTU of WinOF-2 (4k) is greater than the maximum MTU of WinOF (2k). As a result, when working with MTU greater than 2k, WinOF and WinOF-2 cannot operate together.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: RoCE, MTU
|
1145421
|
Description: In IPoIB SR-IOV setup, in the Hyper-V Manager, the address appears as "SR-IOV enabled" instead of "SR-IOV active". This does not influence any activity or functionality.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: IPoIB SR-IOV setup, Hyper-V
|
1145421
|
Description: In the "Network Connections" panel of Virtual Function (VF) in IPoIB SR-IOV setup, the Microsoft adapter may appear in addition to the Mellanox adapter. This does not influence any activity or functionality.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Network Connections, VF, IPoIB SR-IOV