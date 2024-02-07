On This Page
- Mellanox WinOF-2 Port Traffic
- Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Port Traffic
- Mellanox WinOF-2 Port QoS
- RDMA Activity
- Mellanox WinOF-2 Congestion Control
- Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics
- Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics Ext 1
- Mellanox WinOf-2 SW Backchannel Diagnostics
- Mellanox WinOF-2 Device Diagnostic
- Mellanox WinOF-2 PCI Device Diagnostic
- Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Diagnostics
- Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Internal Traffic
- Mellanox WinOF-2 Rss
- Mellanox WinOF-2 Receive Datapath
- Mellanox WinOF-2 Transmit Datapath
- Mellanox WinOF-2 Port Diagnostics
- Mellanox WinOF-2 ICMC Diag Counters Ext1
Adapter Cards Counters
Adapter cards counters are used to provide information on Operating System, application, service or the drivers' performance. Counters can be used for different system debugging purposes, help to determine system bottlenecks and fine-tune system and application performance. The Operating System, network, and devices provide counter data that the application can consume to provide users with a graphical view of the system’s performance quality.
WinOF-2 counters hold the standard Windows CounterSet API that includes:
Network Interface
RDMA activity
SMB Direct Connection
Mellanox WinOF-2 Port Traffic counters set consists of counters that measure the rates at which bytes and packets are sent and received over a port network connection. It includes counters that monitor connection errors.
|
Mellanox WinOF-2 Port Traffic
|
Description
|
Bytes/Packets IN
|
Bytes Received
|
Shows the number of bytes received by network adapter. The counted bytes include framing characters.
|
KBytes Received/Sec
|
Shows the rate at which kilobytes are received by a network adapter. The counted kilobytes include framing characters.
|
Packets Received
|
Shows the number of packets received by a network interface.
|
Packets Received/Sec
|
Shows the rate at which packets are received by a network interface.
|
Packets Received Frame too long Error
|
The number of received packets on a physical port dropped due to a large MTU size.
|
Packets Received Unsupported opcode Error
|
The number of MAC control packets received on a physical port with unsupported opcode.
|
Packets Received Frame undersize Error
|
The number of received packets on a physical port dropped due to the length of the packet being shorter than 64 bytes.
|
Packets Received Fragments Error
|
The number of received packets on a physical port dropped due to the length of the packet being shorter than 64 bytes and have FCS error.
|
Packets Received jabbers Error
|
The number of received packets on a physical port dropped due to the length of the packet being longer than 64 bytes and have FCS error.
|
Bytes/Packets OUT
|
Bytes Sent
|
Shows the number of bytes sent by a network adapter. The counted bytes include framing.
|
KBytes Sent/Sec
|
Shows the rate at which kilobytes are sent by a network adapter. The counted kilobytes include framing characters.
|
Packets Sent
|
Shows the number of packets sent by a network interface.
|
Packets Sent/Sec
|
Shows the rate at which packets are sent by a network interface.
|
Bytes Total
|
Shows the total of bytes handled by a network adapter. The counted bytes include framing characters.
|
KBytes Total/Sec
|
Shows the total rate of kilobytes that are sent and received by a network adapter. The counted kilobytes include framing characters.
|
Packets Total
|
Shows the total of packets handled by a network interface.
|
Packets Total/Sec
|
Shows the rate at which packets are sent and received by a network interface.
|
Control Packets
|
The total number of successfully received control frames.
Note: This counter is relevant only for ETH ports
|
ERRORS, DISCARDED
|
Packets Received Frame too long Error
|
The number of received packets on a physical port dropped due to a large MTU size.
Note: This counter is relevant only for ETH ports
|
Packets Received Unsupported opcode Error
|
The number of MAC control packets received on a physical port with unsupported opcode.
Note: This counter is relevant only for ETH ports
|
Packets Received Frame undersize Error
|
The number of received packets on a physical port dropped due to the length of the packet being shorter than 64 bytes.
Note: This counter is relevant only for ETH ports
|
Packets Received Fragments Error
|
The number of received packets on a physical port dropped due to the length of the packet being shorter than 64 bytes and have FCS error.
Note: This counter is relevant only for ETH ports
|
Packets Received jabbers Error
|
The number of received packets on a physical port dropped due to the length of the packet being longer than 64 bytes and have FCS error.
Note: This counter is relevant only for ETH ports
|
Packets Outbound Errors
|
Shows the number of outbound packets that could not be transmitted because of errors found in the physical layer.
|
Packets Outbound Discarded
|
Shows the number of outbound packets to be discarded in the physical layer, even though no errors had been detected to prevent transmission. One possible reason for discarding packets could be to free up buffer space.
|
Packets Received Errors
|
Shows the number of inbound packets that contained errors in the physical layer, preventing them from being deliverable.
|
Packets Received Frame Length Error
|
Shows the number of inbound packets that contained error where the frame has length error. Packets received with frame length error are a subset of packets received errors.
Note: This counter is relevant only for ETH ports
|
Packets Received Symbol Error
|
Shows the number of inbound packets that contained symbol error or an invalid block. Packets received with symbol error are a subset of packets received errors.
|
Packets Received Bad CRC Error
|
Shows the number of inbound packets that contained bad CRC error. Packets received with bad CRC error are a subset of packets received errors.
|
Packets Received Discarded
|
No Receive WQEs - Packets discarded due to no receive descriptors posted by driver or software.
|
RSC Aborts
|
Number of RSC abort events. That is, the number of exceptions other than the IP datagram length being exceeded. This includes the cases where a packet is not coalesced because of insufficient hard-ware resources.
Note: This counter is relevant only for ETH ports
|
RSC Coalesced Events
|
Number of RSC Coalesced events. That is, the total number of packets that were formed from coalescing packets.
Note: This counter is relevant only for ETH ports
|
RSC Coalesced Octets
|
Number of RSC Coalesced bytes.
Note: This counter is relevant only for ETH ports
|
RSC Coalesced Packets
|
Number of RSC Coalesced Packets.
Note: This counter is relevant only for ETH ports
|
RSC Average Packet Size
|
RSC Average Packet Size is the average size in bytes of received packets across all TCP connections.
Note: This counter is relevant only for ETH ports
Mellanox WinOF2 VF Port Traffic counters exist per each VF and are created according to the adapter's configurations. These counters are created upon VFs configuration even if the VFs are not up.
Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Port Traffic counters set consists of counters that measure the rates at which bytes and packets are sent and received over a virtual port network connection that is bound to a virtual PCI function. It includes counters that monitor connection errors.
This set is available only on hypervisors and not on virtual network adapters.
These counters set is relevant only for ETH ports.
|
Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Port Traffic
|
Description
|
Bytes/Packets IN
|
Bytes Received/Sec
|
Shows the rate at which bytes are received over each network VPort. The counted bytes include framing characters.
|
Bytes Received Unicast/Sec
|
Shows the rate at which subnet-unicast bytes are delivered to a higher-layer protocol.
|
Bytes Received Broadcast/Sec
|
Shows the rate at which subnet-broadcast bytes are delivered to a higher-layer protocol.
|
Bytes Received Multicast/Sec
|
Shows the rate at which subnet-multicast bytes are delivered to a higher-layer protocol.
|
Packets Received Unicast/Sec
|
Shows the rate at which subnet-unicast packets are delivered to a higher-layer protocol.
|
Packets Received Broadcast/Sec
|
Shows the rate at which subnet-broadcast packets are delivered to a higher-layer protocol.
|
Packets Received Multicast/Sec
|
Shows the rate at which subnet-multicast packets are delivered to a higher-layer protocol.
|
Bytes/Packets OUT
|
Bytes Sent/Sec
|
Shows the rate at which bytes are sent over each network VPort. The counted bytes include framing characters.
|
Bytes Sent Unicast/Sec
|
Shows the rate at which bytes are requested to be transmitted to subnet-unicast addresses by higher-level protocols. The rate includes the bytes that were discarded or not sent.
|
Bytes Sent Broadcast/Sec
|
Shows the rate at which bytes are requested to be transmitted to subnet-broadcast addresses by higher-level protocols. The rate includes the bytes that were discarded or not sent.
|
Bytes Sent Multicast/Sec
|
Shows the rate at which bytes are requested to be transmitted to subnet-multicast addresses by higher-level protocols. The rate includes the bytes that were discarded or not sent.
|
Packets Sent Unicast/Sec
|
Shows the rate at which packets are requested to be transmitted to subnet-unicast addresses by higher-level protocols. The rate includes the packets that were discarded or not sent.
|
Packets Sent Broadcast/Sec
|
Shows the rate at which packets are requested to be transmitted to subnet-broadcast addresses by higher-level protocols. The rate includes the packets that were discarded or not sent.
|
Packets Sent Multicast/Sec
|
Shows the rate at which packets are requested to be transmitted to subnet-multicast addresses by higher-level protocols. The rate includes the packets that were discarded or not sent.
|
ERRORS, DISCARDED
|
Packets Outbound Discarded
|
Shows the number of outbound packets to be discarded even though no errors had been detected to prevent transmission. One possible reason for discarding a packet could be to free up buffer space.
|
Packets Outbound Errors
|
Shows the number of outbound packets that could not be transmitted because of errors.
|
Packets Received Discarded
|
Shows the number of inbound packets that were chosen to be discarded even though no errors had been detected to prevent their being deliverable to a higher-layer protocol. One possible reason for discarding such a packet could be to free up buffer space.
|
Packets Received Errors
|
Shows the number of inbound packets that contained errors preventing them from being deliverable to a higher-layer protocol.
|
Mac Anti-Spoofing Packets Discarded
|
Shows the number of packets discarded due to illegal mac address usage.
|
Mac Anti-Spoofing Bytes Discarded
|
Shows the number of bytes discarded due to illegal mac address usage.
|
Vlan Anti-Spoofing Packets Discarded
|
Shows the number of packets discarded due to illegal vlan usage.
|
Vlan Anti-Spoofing Bytes Discarded
|
Shows the number of bytes discarded due to illegal vlan usage.
|
Allowed EthType Anti-Spoofing Packets Discarded
|
Shows the number of packets discarded due to unallowed ether type usage.
|
Allowed EthType Anti-Spoofing Bytes Discarded
|
Shows the number of Bytes discarded due to unallowed ether type usage.
|
RDMA Bytes/Packets IN
|
Rdma Packets Received Unicast/Sec
|
Shows the rate at which subnet-unicast rdma packets are delivered to a higher-layer protocol.
|
Rdma Packets Received Multicast/Sec
|
Shows the rate at which subnet-multicast rdma packets are delivered to a higher-layer protocol.
|
Rdma Bytes Received Unicast/Sec
|
Shows the rate at which subnet-unicast rdma bytes are delivered to a higher-layer protocol.
|
Rdma Bytes Received Multicast/Sec
|
Shows the rate at which subnet-multicast rdma bytes are delivered to a higher-layer protocol.
|
RDMA Bytes/Packets OUT
|
Rdma Packets Sent Unicast/Sec
|
Shows the rate at which subnet-unicast rdma packets are sent by a higher-layer protocol.
|
Rdma Packets Sent Multicast/Sec
|
Shows the rate at which subnet-multicast rdma packets are sent by a higher-layer protocol.
|
Rdma Bytes Sent Unicast/Sec
|
Shows the rate at which subnet-unicast rdma bytes are sent by a higher-layer protocol.
|
Rdma Bytes Sent Multicast/Sec
|
Shows the rate at which subnet-multicast rdma bytes are sent by a higher-layer protocol.
Mellanox WinOF-2 Port QoS counters set consists of flow statistics per (VLAN) priority. Each QoS policy is associated with a priority. The counter presents the priority's traffic, pause statistic.
These counters set is relevant only for ETH ports.
|
Mellanox WinOF-2 QoS
|
Description
|
Bytes/Packets IN
|
Bytes Received
|
The number of bytes received that are covered by this priority. The counted bytes include framing characters (modulo 2^64).
|
KBytes Received/Sec
|
The number of kilobytes received per second that are covered by this priority. The counted kilobytes include framing characters.
|
Packets Received
|
The number of packets received that are covered by this priority (modulo 2^64).
|
Packets Received/Sec
|
The number of packets received per second that are covered by this priority.
|
Packets Received Discarded
|
The number of outbound packets to be discarded in the physical layer even though no errors have been detected to prevent transmission. A possible reason for discarding packets could be to free up buffer space.
|
Bytes/Packets OUT
|
Bytes Sent
|
The number of bytes sent that are covered by this priority. The counted bytes include framing characters (modulo 2^64).
|
KBytes Sent/Sec
|
The number of kilobytes sent per second that are covered by this priority. The counted kilobytes include framing characters.
|
Packets Sent
|
The number of packets sent that are covered by this priority (modulo 2^64).
|
Packets Sent/Sec
|
The number of packets sent per second that are covered by this priority.
|
Bytes and Packets Total
|
Bytes Total
|
The total number of bytes that are covered by this priority. The counted bytes include framing characters (modulo 2^64).
|
KBytes Total/Sec
|
The total number of kilobytes per second that are covered by this priority. The counted kilobytes include framing characters.
|
Packets Total
|
The total number of packets that are covered by this priority (modulo 2^64).
|
Packets Total/Sec
|
The total number of packets per second that are covered by this priority.
|
PAUSE INDICATION
|
Sent Pause Duration
|
The total time in microseconds that the peer port has been requested to pause.
|
Sent Pause Frames
|
The number of pause packets transmitted on priority p on a physical port. If this counter is increasing, it implies that the adapter is congested and cannot absorb the traffic coming from the network.
|
Received Pause Frames
|
The number of pause packets received with priority p on a physical port. If this counter is increasing, it implies that the network is congested and cannot absorb the traffic coming from the adapter.
|
Received Pause Duration
|
The total time in microseconds that the transmission of packets to the peer port have been paused.
RDMA Activity counters set consists of NDK performance counters. These performance counters allow you to track Network Direct Kernel (RDMA) activity, including traffic rates, errors, and control plane activity.
|
RDMA Activity
|
Description
|
RDMA Accepted Connections
|
The number of inbound RDMA connections established.
|
RDMA Active Connections
|
The number of active RDMA connections.
|
RDMA Completion Queue Errors
|
This counter is not supported, and always is set to zero.
|
RDMA Connection Errors
|
The number of established connections with an error before a consumer disconnected the connection.
|
RDMA Failed Connection Attempts
|
The number of inbound and outbound RDMA connection attempts that failed.
|
RDMA Inbound Bytes/sec
|
The number of bytes for all incoming RDMA traffic. This includes additional layer two protocol overhead.
|
RDMA Inbound Frames/sec
|
The number, in frames, of layer two frames that carry incoming RDMA traffic.
|
RDMA Initiated Connections
|
The number of outbound connections established.
|
RDMA Outbound Bytes/sec
|
The number of bytes for all outgoing RDMA traffic. This includes additional layer two protocol overhead.
|
RDMA Outbound Frames/sec
|
The number, in frames, of layer two frames that carry outgoing RDMA traffic.
Mellanox WinOF-2 Congestion Control counters set consists of counters that measure the DCQCN statistics over the network adapter.
These counters set is relevant only for ETH ports.
|
Mellanox WinOF-2 Congestion Control
|
Description
|
Notification Point
|
Notification Point - CNPs Sent Successfully
|
Number of congestion notification packets (CNPs) successfully sent by the notification point.
|
Notification Point - RoCEv2 DCQCN Marked
Packets
|
Number of RoCEv2 packets that were marked as congestion encountered.
|
Reaction Point
|
Reaction Point - Current Number of Flows
|
Current number of Rate Limited Flows due to RoCEv2 Congestion Control.
|
Reaction Point - Ignored CNP Packets
|
Number of ignored congestion notification packets (CNPs).
|
Reaction Point - Successfully Handled CNP Packets
|
Number of congestion notification packets (CNPs) received and handled successfully.
Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics counters set consists of the following counters:
|
Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics
|
Description
|
Reset Requests
|
Number of resets requested by NDIS.
|
Link State Change Events
|
Number of link status updates received from the hardware.
|
Link State Change Down Events
|
Number of events received from the hardware, where the link state was changed to down.
|
Minor Stall Watermark Reached
|
Number of times the device detected a stalled state for a period longer than device_stall_minor_watermark.
Note: This counter is relevant only for ETH ports
|
Critical Stall Watermark Reached
|
Number of times the port detected a stalled state for a period longer than device_stall_critical_watermark.
Note: This counter is relevant only for ETH ports
|
Head of Queue timeout Packet discarded
|
Number of packets discarded by the transmitter due to Head-Of-Queue Lifetime Limit timeout.
Note: This counter is relevant only for ETH ports
|
Stalled State Packet discarded
|
Number of packets discarded by the transmitter due to TC in Stalled state.
Note: This counter is relevant only for ETH ports
|
Requester CQEs flushed with error
|
Number of requester CQEs flushed with error flowing queue transition to error state.
|
Send queues priority
|
The total number of QP/SQ priority/SL update events.
|
Async EQ Overrun
|
The number of times an EQ mapped to Async events queue encountered overrun queue.
|
Completion EQ Overrun
|
The number of times an EQ mapped to Completion events queue encountered overrun queue.
|
Current Queues Under Processor Handle
|
The current number of queues that are handled by the processor due to an Async error (e.g. retry exceeded) or due to a CMD error (e.g. 2eer_qp cmd).
|
Total Queues Under Processor Handle
|
The total number of queues that are handled by the processor due to an Async error (e.g. retry exceeded) or due to a CMD error (e.g. 2eer_qp cmd),
|
Queued Send Packets
|
Number of send packets pending transmission due to hardware queues overflow.
|
Send Completions in Passive/Sec
|
Number of send completion events handled in passive mode per second.
|
Receive Completions in Passive/Sec
|
Number of receive completion events handled in passive mode per second.
|
Packets Received dropped due to Steering
|
Number of packets that completed the NIC Receive FlowTable steering and were discarded due to lack of match rule in Flow Table.
|
Copied Send Packets
|
Number of send packets that were copied in slow path.
|
Correct Checksum Packets In Slow Path
|
Number of receive packets that required the driver to perform the checksum calculation and resulted in success.
|
Bad Checksum Packets In Slow Path
|
Number of receive packets that required the driver to perform checksum calculation and resulted in failure.
|
Undetermined Checksum Packets In Slow Path
|
Number of receive packets with undetermined checksum result.
|
Watch Dog Expired/Sec
|
Number of watch dogs expired per second.
|
Requester time out received
|
Number of time out received when the local machine generates outbound traffic.
|
Requester out of order sequence NAK
|
Number of Out of Sequence NAK received when the local machine generates outbound traffic, i.e. the number of times the local machine received NAKs indicating OOS on the receiving side.
|
Requester RNR NAK
|
Number of RNR (Receiver Not Ready) NAKs received when the local machine generates outbound traffic.
|
Responder RNR NAK
|
Number of RNR (Receiver Not Ready) NAKs sent when the local machine receives inbound traffic.
|
Responder out of order sequence received
|
Number of Out of Sequence packets received when the local machine receives inbound traffic, i.e. the number of times the local machine received messages that are not consecutive.
|
Responder duplicate request received
|
Number of duplicate requests received when the local machine receives inbound traffic.
|
Requester RNR NAK retries exceeded errors
|
Number of RNR (Receiver Not Ready) NAKs retries exceeded errors when the local machine generates outbound traffic.
|
Responder Local Length Errors
|
Number of times the responder detected local length errors
|
Requester Local Length Errors
|
Number of times the requester detected local length errors
|
Responder Local QP Operation Errors
|
Number of times the responder detected local QP operation errors
|
Local Operation ErrorsLocal Operation Errors (a.k.a Requester Local QP Operation Errors)
|
Number of times the requester detected local QP operation errors
|
Responder Local Protection Errors
|
Number of times the responder detected memory protection error in its local memory subsystem
|
Requester Local Protection Errors
|
Number of times the requester detected a memory protection error in its local memory subsystem
|
Responder CQEs with Error
|
Number of times the responder flow reported a completion with error
|
Requester CQEs with Error
|
Number of times the requester flow reported a completion with error
|
Responder CQEs Flushed with Error
|
Number of times the responder flow completed a work request as flushed with error
|
Requester CQEs Flushed with Error
|
Number of times the requester completed a work request as flushed with error
|
Requester Memory Window Binding Errors
|
Number of times the requester detected memory window binding error
|
Requester Bad Response
|
Number of times an unexpected transport layer opcode was returned by the responder
|
Requester Remote Invalid Request Errors
|
Number of times the requester detected remote invalid request error
|
Responder Remote Invalid Request Errors
|
Number of times the responder detected remote invalid request error
|
Requester Remote Access Errors
|
Number of times the requester detected remote access error
|
Responder Remote Access Errors
|
Number of times the responder detected remote access error
|
Requester Remote Operation Errors
|
Number of times the requester detected remote operation error
|
Requester Retry Exceeded Errors
|
Number of times the requester detected transport retries exceed error
|
CQ Overflow
|
Counts the QPs attached to a CQ with overflow condition
|
Received RDMA Write requests
|
Number of RDMA write requests received
|
Received RDMA Read requests
|
Number of RDMA read requests received
|
Implied NAK Sequence Errors
|
Number of times the Requester detected an ACK with a PSN larger than the expected PSN for an RDMA READ or ATOMIC response. The QP retry limit was not exceeded
|
Dropless Mode Entries
|
The number of times entered dropless mode.
|
Dropless Mode Exits
|
The number of times exited dropless mode.
|
Transmission Engine Hang Events
|
The number of sx execution engine hang events.
|
MTT Entries Used For QP
|
Number of Memory Translation Table (MTT) entries used for QPs.
|
MTT Entries Used For CQ
|
Number of Memory Translation Table (MTT) entries used for CQs.
|
MTT Entries Used For EQ
|
Number of Memory Translation Table (MTT) entries used for EQs.
|
MTT Entries Used For MR
|
Number of Memory Translation Table (MTT) entries used for MRs.
|
CPU MEM-Pages (4K) Mapped By TPT For QP
|
Total number of CPU memory pages (4K) mapped by TPT for QPs.
|
CPU MEM-Pages (4K) Mapped By TPT For CQ
|
Total number of CPU memory pages (4K) mapped by TPT for CQs.
|
CPU MEM-Pages (4K) Mapped By TPT For EQ
|
Total number of CPU memory pages (4K) mapped by TPT for EQs.
|
CPU MEM-Pages (4K) Mapped By TPT For MR
|
Total number of CPU memory pages (4K) mapped by TPT for MRs.
|
Quota Exceeded Command
|
Number of commands issued by the VF and failed due to quota being exceeded.
|
Send Queue Priority Update Flow
|
The total number of QP/SQ priority/SL update events.
|
CQ Overrun
|
Number of times a CQ entered an error state due to overflow. Overflow occurs when the device tries to post a CQE into a full CQ buffer.
Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics Ext 1 counters set consists of the following counters:
|
Mellanox WinOf-2 Diagnostics Ext 1
|
Description
|
RoCE Adaptive Retransmission
|
The number of adaptive retransmissions for RoCE traffic.
|
RoCE adaptive retransmission timeouts
|
The number of times RoCE traffic reached timeout due to adaptive retransmission.
|
RoCE Slow Restart
|
The number of times RoCE slow restart option was used.
|
RoCE Slow Restart CNPs
|
The number of times RoCE slow restart generated CNP packets.
|
RoCE Slow Restart Transmission
|
The number of times RoCE slow restart changed its state to slow restart.
|
Checksum calculated by SW/Packet
|
The number of times SW has calculated the checksum.
|
CQ Overrun
|
Number of times a CQ entered an error state due to overflow. Overflow occurs when the device tries to post a CQE into a full CQ buffer.
|
CM DREQ
|
RDMA disconnect by peer
|
Generated Packets dropped due to steering failure
|
Number of packets generated by the VNIC experiencing an unexpected steering failure (at any point in steering flow)
|
Handled Packets dropped due to steering failure
|
Number of packets handled by the VNIC experiencing an unexpected steering failure (at any point in steering flow owned by the VNIC, including the FDB for the eSwitch owner)
Mellanox WinOF-2 SW Backchannel Diagnostics counters set consists of the following counters:
|
Mellanox WinOf-2 SW Backchannel Diagnostics
|
Description
|
Supported Capabilities Bitmask
|
Bitmask of capabilities supported by VF
|
Currently Active Capabilities Bitmask
|
Bitmask of capabilities currently activated for VF
|
Read Config Block OIDs/Sec
|
The number of OID_SRIOV_READ_VF_CONFIG_BLOCK received per second
|
Write Config Block OIDs/Sec
|
The number of OID_SRIOV_WRITE_VF_CONFIG_BLOCK received per second
|
Illegal Or Unsupported Read Config Block OIDs
|
The number of OID_SRIOV_READ_VF_CONFIG_BLOCK detected as illegal or unsupported
|
Illegal Or Unsupported Write Config Block OIDs
|
The number of OID_SRIOV_WRITE_VF_CONFIG_BLOCK detected as illegal or unsupported
|
Read Config Block OIDs Failed To Apply
|
The number of OID_SRIOV_READ_VF_CONFIG_BLOCK returned with fail status
Note: It does not necessary indicates error.
|
Write Config Block OIDs Failed To Apply
|
The number of OID_SRIOV_WRITE_VF_CONFIG_BLOCK returned with fail status.
Note: It does not necessary indicates error
Mellanox WinOF-2 Device Diagnostic counters are global for the device used. Therefore, all the adapter cards associated with the device will have the same counters' values.
Mellanox WinOF-2 Device Diagnostic counters set consists of the following counters:.
|
Mellanox WinOF-2 Device Diagnostics
|
Description
|
L0 MTT miss
|
The number of access to L0 MTT that were missed
|
L0 MTT miss/Sec
|
The rate of access to L0 MTT that were missed
|
L0 MTT hit
|
The number of access to L0 MTT that were hit
|
L0 MTT hit/Sec
|
The rate of access to L0 MTT that were hit
|
L1 MTT miss
|
The number of access to L1 MTT that were missed
|
L1 MTT miss/Sec
|
The rate of access to L1 MTT that were missed
|
L1 MTT hit
|
The number of access to L1 MTT that were hit
|
L1 MTT hit/Sec
|
The rate of access to L1 MTT that were hit
|
L0 MPT miss
|
The number of access to L0 MKey that were missed
|
L0 MPT miss/Sec
|
The rate of access to L0 MKey that were missed
|
L0 MPT hit
|
The number of access to L0 MKey that were hit
|
L0 MPT hit/Sec
|
The rate of access to L0 MKey that were hit
|
L1 MPT miss
|
The number of access to L1 MKey that were missed
|
L1 MPT miss/Sec
|
The rate of access to L1 MKey that were missed
|
L1 MPT hit
|
The number of access to L1 MKey that were hit
|
L1 MPT hit/Sec
|
The rate of access to L1 MKey that were hit
|
RXS no slow path credits
|
No room in RXS for slow path packets
|
RXS no fast path credits
|
No room in RXS for fast path packets
|
RXT no slow path credits
|
No room in RXT for slow path packets
|
RXT no fast path credits
|
No room in RXT for fast path packets
|
Slow path packets slice load
|
Number of slow path packets loaded to HCA as slices from the network
|
Fast path packets slice load
|
Number of fast path packets loaded to HCA as slices from the network
|
Steering pipe 0 processing time
|
Number of clocks that steering pipe 0 worked
|
Steering pipe 1 processing time
|
Number of clocks that steering pipe 1 worked
|
WQE address translation back-pressure
|
No credits between RXW and TPT
|
Receive WQE cache miss
|
Number of packets that got miss in RWqe buffer L0 cache
|
Receive WQE cache hit
|
Number of packets that got hit in RWqe buffer L0 cache
|
Slow packets miss in LDB L1 cache
|
Number of slow packet that got missed in LDB L1 cache
Note: Supported only in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.
|
Slow packets hit in LDB L1 cache
|
Number of slow packet that got hit in LDB L1 cache
Note: Supported only in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.
|
Fast packets miss in LDB L1 cache
|
Number of fast packet that got missed in LDB L1 cache
Note: Supported only in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.
|
Fast packets hit in LDB L1 cache
|
Number of fast packet that got hit in LDB L1 cache
Note: Supported only in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.
|
Packets miss in LDB L2 cache
|
Number of packet that got missed in LDB L2 cache
Note: Supported only in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.
|
Packets hit in LDB L2 cache
|
Number of packet that got hit in LDB L2 cache
Note: Supported only in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.
|
Slow packets miss in REQSL L1
|
Number of slow packet that got missed in REQSL L1 fast cache
|
Slow packets hit in REQSL L1
|
Number of slow packet that got hit in REQSL L1 fast cache
|
Fast packets miss in REQSL L1
|
Number of fast packet that got missed in REQSL L1 fast cache
|
Fast packets hit in REQSL L1
|
Number of fast packet that got hit in REQSL L1 fast cache
|
Packets miss in REQSL L2
|
Number of packet that got missed in REQSL L2 fast cache
Note: Supported only in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.
|
Packets hit in REQSL L2
|
Number of packet that got hit in REQSL L2 fast cache
Note: Supported only in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.
|
No PXT credits time
|
Number of clocks in which there were no PXT credits
|
EQ slices busy time
|
Number of clocks where all EQ slices were busy
|
CQ slices busy time
|
Number of clocks where all CQ slices were busy
|
MSIX slices busy time
|
Number of clocks where all MSIX slices were busy
|
QP done due to VL limited
|
Number of QP done scheduling due to VL limited (e.g. lack of VL credits)
|
QP done due to desched
|
Number of QP done scheduling due to de-scheduling (Tx full burst size)
|
QP done due to work done
|
Number of QP done scheduling due to work done (Tx all QP data)
|
QP done due to limited
|
Number of QP done scheduling due to limited rate (e.g. max read)
|
QP done due to E2E credits
|
Number of QP done scheduling due to e2e credits (other peer credits)
|
Packets sent by SXW to SXP
|
Number of packets that were authorized to send by SXW (to SXP)
|
Steering hit
|
Number of steering lookups that were hit
Note: Supported only in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.
|
Steering miss
|
Number of steering lookups that were miss
Note: Supported only in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.
|
Steering processing time
|
Number of clocks that steering pipe worked
Note: Supported only in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.
|
No send credits for scheduling time
|
The number of clocks that were no credits for scheduling (Tx)
|
No slow path send credits for scheduling time
|
The number of clocks that were no credits for scheduling (Tx) for slow path
Note: Supported only in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.
|
TPT indirect memory key access
|
The number of indirect mkey accesses
|
Internal RQ out of buffer
|
Number of times the device that owned the queue had insufficient number of buffers allocated
|
Nic temperature in Celsius degrees unit
|
The temperature of the NIC in Celsius degrees unit
Mellanox WinOF-2 Device Diagnostic counters are global for the device used. Therefore, all the adapter cards associated with the device will have the same counters' values.
Mellanox WinOF-2 PCI Device Diagnostic counters set consists of the following counters:
|
Mellanox WinOF-2 PCI Device Diagnostic
|
Description
|
PCI back-pressure cycles
|
The number of clocks where BP was received from the PCI, while trying to send a packet to the host.
|
PCI back-pressure cycles/Sec
|
The rate of clocks where BP was received from the PCI, while trying to send a packet to the host.
|
PCI write back-pressure cycles
|
The number of clocks where there was lack of posted outbound credits from the PCI, while trying to send a packet to the host.
|
PCI write back-pressure cycles/Sec
|
The rate of clocks where there was lack of posted outbound credits from the PCI, while trying to send a packet to the host.
|
PCI read back-pressure cycles
|
The number of clocks where there was lack of non-posted outbound credits from the PCI, while trying to send a packet to the host.
|
PCI read back-pressure cycles/Sec
|
The rate of clocks where there was lack of non-posted outbound credits from the PCI, while trying to send a packet to the host.
|
PCI read stuck no receive buffer
|
The number of clocks where there was lack in global byte credits for non-posted outbound from the PCI, while trying to send a packet to the host.
Note: Supported only in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.
|
Available PCI BW/Sec
|
The number (per seconds) of 128 bytes that are available by the host.
|
Used PCI BW//Sec
|
The number (per seconds) of 128 bytes that were received from the host.
|
Available PCI BW
|
[Deprecated] The number of 128 bytes that are available by the host.
|
Used PCI BW
|
[Deprecated] The number of 128 bytes that were received from the host.
|
RX PCI errors
|
The number of physical layer PCIe signal integrity errors. The number of transitions to recovery due to Framing errors and CRC (dlp and tlp). If the counter is advancing, try to change the PCIe slot in use.
Note: Only a continues increment of the counter value is considered an error.
|
TX PCI errors
|
The number of physical layer PCIe signal integrity errors. The number of transition to recovery initiated by the other side (moving to Recovery due to getting TS/EIEOS). If the counter is advancing, try to change the PCIe slot in use.
Note: transitions to recovery can happen during initial machine boot. The counter should not increment after boot.
Note: Only a continues increment of the counter value is considered an error.
|
TX PCI non-fatal errors
|
The number of PCI transport layer Non-Fatal error msg sent. If the counter is advancing, try to change the PCIe slot in use.
|
TX PCI fatal errors
|
The number of PCIe transport layer fatal error msg sent. If the counter is advancing, try to change the PCIe slot in use.
|
PCI link width the current width of PCIe link
|
In order to get the overall PCIe bandwidth, the PCI link width should be multiply by PCI link speed.
|
PCI link speed the current speed of PCIe link
|
In order to get the overall PCIe bandwidth, the PCI link speed should be multiply by PCI link width.
|
RX Packet Drops PCIe Buffers
|
Number of packets dropped by Weighted Random Early Detection (WRED) function.
|
RX Packet Marked PCIe Buffers
|
Number of packets marked as ECN.
Mellanox WinOF2 VF Diagnostics counters exist per each VF and are created according to the adapter's configurations. These counters are created upon VFs configuration even if the VFs are not up.
Mellanox WinOF2 VF Diagnostics counters set consists of VF diagnostic and debug counters. This set is available only on the hypervisors and not on the virtual network adapters:
|
Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Diagnostics
|
Description
|
Async EQ Overrun
|
The number of times an EQ mapped to Async events queue encountered overrun queue.
|
Completion EQ Overrun
|
The number of times an EQ mapped to Completion events queue encountered overrun queue.
|
Current Queues Under Processor Handle
|
The current number of queues that are handled by the processor due to an Async error (e.g. retry exceeded) or due to a CMD error (e.g. 2eer_qp cmd).
|
Total Queues Under Processor Handle
|
The total number of queues that are handled by the processor due to an Async error (e.g. retry exceeded) or due to a CMD error (e.g. 2eer_qp cmd).
|
Packets Received dropped due to Steering
|
Number of packets that completed the NIC Receive FlowTable steering and were discarded due to lack of match rule in Flow Table.
|
Packets Received dropped due to VPort Down
|
Number of packets that were steered to a VPort, and discarded because the VPort was not in a state to receive packets
|
Packets Transmitted dropped due to VPort Down
|
Number of packets that were transmitted by a vNIC, and discarded because the VPort was not in a state to transmit packets.
|
Invalid Commands
|
Number of commands issued by the VF and failed.
|
Quota Exceeded Command
|
Number of commands issued by the VF and failed due to
quota exceeded.
|
Send Queue Priority Update Flow
|
The total number of QP/SQ priority/SL update events.
|
Packets Received WQE too small
|
The number of packets that reached the Ethernet RQ but cannot fit into the WQE due to their large size
|
CQ Overrun
|
Number of times CQs entered an error state due to overflow
|
Packets Received dropped due to lack of receive WQEs
|
Number of dropped packets due to lack of receive WQEs for an internal device RQs
|
Generated Packets dropped due to steering failure
|
Number of packets generated by the VNIC experiencing an unexpected steering failure (at any point in steering flow)
|
Handled Packets dropped due to steering failure
|
Number of packets handled by the VNIC experiencing an unexpected steering failure (at any point in steering flow owned by the VNIC, including the FDB for the eSwitch owner)
|
Requester timeout received
|
Number of timeout received when the local machine generates outbound traffic.
Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.
|
Requester out of order sequence NAK
|
Number of Out of Sequence NAK received when the local machine generates outbound traffic, i.e. the number of times the local machine received NAKs indicating OOS on the receiving side.
Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.
|
Requester RNR NAK
|
Number of RNR (Receiver Not Ready) NAKs received when the local machine generates outbound traffic.
Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.
|
Responder RNR NAK
|
Number of RNR (Receiver Not Ready) NAKs sent when the local machine receives inbound traffic.
Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.
|
Responder out of order sequence received
|
Number of Out of Sequence packets received when the local machine receives inbound traffic, i.e. the number of times the local machine received messages that are not consecutive.
Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.
|
Responder duplicate request received
|
Number of duplicate requests received when the local machine receives inbound traffic.
Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.
|
Requester RNR NAK retries exceeded errors
|
Number of RNR (Receiver Not Ready) NAKs retries exceeded errors when the local machine generates outbound traffic.
Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.
|
Responder Local Length Errors
|
Number of times the responder detected local length errors
Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.
|
Requester Local Length Errors
|
Number of times the requester detected local length errors
Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.
|
Responder Local QP Operation Errors
|
Number of times the responder detected local QP operation errors
Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.
|
Responder Local Protection Errors
|
Number of times the responder detected memory protection error in its local memory subsystem
Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.
|
Requester Local Protection Errors
|
Number of times the requester detected a memory protection error in its local memory subsystem
Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.
|
Responder CQEs with Error
|
Number of times the responder flow reported a completion with error
Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.
|
Requester CQEs with Error
|
Number of times the requester flow reported a completion with error
Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.
|
Responder CQEs Flushed with Error
|
Number of times the responder flow completed a work request as flushed with error
Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.
|
Requester CQEs Flushed with Error
|
Number of times the requester completed a work request as flushed with error
Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.
|
Requester Memory Window Binding Errors
|
Number of times the requester detected memory window binding error
Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.
|
Requester Bad Response
|
Number of times an unexpected transport layer opcode was returned by the responder
Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.
|
Requester Remote Invalid Request Errors
|
Number of times the requester detected remote invalid request error
Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.
|
Responder Remote Invalid Request Errors
|
Number of times the responder detected remote invalid request error
Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.
|
Requester Remote Access Errors
|
Number of times the requester detected remote access error
Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.
|
Responder Remote Access Errors
|
Number of times the responder detected remote access error
Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.
|
Requester Remote Operation Errors
|
Number of times the requester detected remote operation error
Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.
|
Requester Retry Exceeded Errors
|
Number of times the requester detected transport retries exceed error
Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.
|
Received RDMA Write requests
|
Number of RDMA write requests received
Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.
|
Received RDMA Read requests
|
Number of RDMA read requests received
Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.
|
Requester QP Transport Retries Exceeded Errors
|
Requester number of transport retries exceeded EXT_QP_MAX_RETRY_LIMIT in EXT_QP_MAX_RETRY_PERIOD seconds.
Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.
Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Internal Traffic Counters are relevant for Physical Functions ONLY.
Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Internal Traffic Counters set consists of counters that measure the rates at which bytes and packets are sent and received over each core of a virtual port that is bound to a virtual PCI function.
This set is available only on hypervisors, and each virtual network adapter should be allowed to update its counters by using the mlx5cmd tool.
The virtual network adapter driver should support internal traffic counter set exposure, to make it available on hypervisor.
These counters are relevant only for ETH ports.
|
Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Internal Traffic
|
Description
|
Receive Packets
|
The number of packets received by this virtual adapter at specific core.
|
Receive Octets
|
The number of bytes received by this virtual adapter at specific core. The counted bytes don't include framing characters (modulo 2^64)
|
Transmit Packets
|
The number of packets sent by this virtual adapter at specific core.
|
Transmit Octets
|
The number of bytes sent by this virtual adapter at specific core. The counted bytes don't include framing characters (modulo 2^64)
Controlling VF Internal Traffic
VF Internal Traffic Counters can be controlled using the mlx5cmd.exe tool. The tool enables the user to make the virtual network adapter's traffic counters per core available or unavailable for performance monitoring consumers.
|
Usage:
|
mlx5cmd.exe -VfStats -name <adapter> -vf <virtual function ID> [-register -rate <in 100 mSec.> | -unregister]
|
Detailed usage:
|
mlx5cmd.exe -VfStats -hh
These counters set is relevant only for ETH ports.
Mellanox WinOF-2 Rss counters may have performance impact when they are active.
Mellanox WinOF-2 Rss Counters set provides monitoring for hardware RSS behavior. These counters are accumulative and collect packets per type (IPv4 or IPv6 only, IPv4/6 TCP or UDP), for tunneled and non-tunneled traffic separately, and when the hardware RSS is functional or dysfunctional.
The counters are activated upon first addition into perfmon, and are stopped upon removal.
Setting "RssCountersActivatedAtStartup" registry key to 1 in the NIC properties will cause the Rss counters to collect data from the startup of the device.
All Rss counters are provided under the counter set “Mellanox Adapter Rss Counters”.
Each Ethernet adapter provides multiple instances:
Instance per vPort per CPU in HwRSS mode is formatted: <NetworkAdapter> + vPort_<id> CPU_<cpu>
Instance per network adapter per CPU in native Rss per CPU is formatted: <NetworkAdapter> CPU_<cpu>
|
Mellanox WinOF-2 Rss
|
Description
|
Number of interrupts
|
Number of interrupts generated to process RX completions.
|
Rss IPv4 Only
|
Shows the number of received packets that have RSS hash calculated on IPv4 header only
|
Rss IPv4/TCP
|
Shows the number of received packets that have RSS hash calculated on IPv4 and TCP headers
|
Rss IPv4/UDP
|
Shows the number of received packets that have RSS hash calculated on IPv4 and UDP headers
|
Rss IPv6 only
|
Shows the number of received packets that have RSS hash calculated on IPv6 header only
|
Rss IPv6/TCP
|
Shows the number of received packets that have RSS hash calculated on IPv6 and TCP headers
|
Rss IPv6/UDP
|
Shows the number of received packets that have RSS hash calculated on IPv6 and UDP headers
|
Encapsulated Rss IPv4 Only
|
Shows the number of received encapsulated packets that have RSS hash calculated on IPv4 header only
|
Encapsulated Rss IPv4/TCP
|
Shows the number of received encapsulated packets that have RSS hash calculated on IPv4 and TCP headers
|
Encapsulated Rss IPv4/UDP
|
Shows the number of received encapsulated packets that have RSS hash calculated on IPv4 and UDP headers
|
Encapsulated Rss IPv6 Only
|
Shows the number of received encapsulated packets that have RSS hash calculated on IPv6 header only
|
Encapsulated Rss IPv6/TCP
|
Shows the number of received encapsulated packets that have RSS hash calculated on IPv6 and TCP headers
|
Encapsulated Rss IPv6/UDP
|
Shows the number of received encapsulated packets that have RSS hash calculated on IPv6 and UDP headers
|
NonRss IPv4 Only
|
Shows the number of IPv4 packets that have no RSS hash calculated by the hardware
|
NonRss IPv4/TCP
|
Shows the number of IPv4 TCP packets that have no RSS hash calculated by the hardware
|
NonRss IPv4/UDP
|
Shows the number of IPv4 UDP packets that have no RSS hash calculated by the hardware
|
NonRss IPv6 Only
|
Shows the number of IPv6 packets that have no RSS hash calculated by the hardware
|
NonRss IPv6/TCP
|
Shows the number of IPv6 TCP packets that have no RSS hash calculated by the hardware
|
NonRss IPv6/UDP
|
Shows the number of IPv6 UDP packets that have no RSS hash calculated by the hardware
|
Encapsulated NonRss IPv4 Only
|
Shows the number of encapsulated IPv4 packets that have no RSS hash calculated by the hardware
|
Encapsulated NonRss IPv4/TCP
|
Shows the number of encapsulated IPv4 TCP packets that have no RSS hash calculated by the hardware
|
Encapsulated NonRss IPv4/UDP
|
Shows the number of encapsulated IPv4 UDP packets that have no RSS hash calculated by the hardware
|
Encapsulated NonRss IPv6 Only
|
Shows the number of encapsulated IPv6 packets that have no RSS hash calculated by the hardware
|
Encapsulated NonRss IPv6/TCP
|
Shows the number of encapsulated IPv6 TCP packets that have no RSS hash calculated by the hardware
|
Encapsulated NonRss IPv6/UDP
|
Shows the number of encapsulated IPv6 UDP packets that have no RSS hash calculated by the hardware
|
Rss Misc
|
Shows the number of received packets that have RSS hash calculated with unknown RSS hash type
|
Encapsulated Rss Misc
|
Shows the number of received encapsulated packets that have RSS hash calculated with unknown RSS hash type
|
NonRss Misc
|
Shows the number of packets that have no RSS hash calculated by the hardware for no apparent reason
|
Encapsulated NonRss Misc
|
Shows the number of encapsulated packets that have no RSS hash calculated by the hardware for no apparent reason
Mellanox WinOF-2 Receive Datapath counters set provides queue counters per receive. These counters are available in Native, VMQ and SR-IOV mode. These counters provide visibility into the driver when running traffic. Each Ethernet adapter provides multiple instances. An instance per vPort per queue number is formatted as one of the below depending on the mode set (Native or VMQ/SR-IOV):
<NetworkAdapter> + RqNum_<num>
<NetworkAdapter> + vPort_<id> + RqNum_<num>
These counters set is relevant only for ETH ports.
|
Mellanox WinOF-2 Receive Datapath
|
Description
|
Cpu Number
|
The CPU where the driver process the queue completions.
|
Drops due to invalid packet size
|
Advanced when a packet is received with <A> size that is larger than the maximum MTU size allowed, which is the max size HW supports. The value can be checked using the NDIS miniport adapter general attributes struct in the field MTuSize.
|
Number of receive buffers posted
|
When this counter is not advancing, the SW/HW might be stuck. Meaning, either the SW is not processing the receive requests or the HW is not using the post receives. To check the state of WQ/CQ, check the error events log messages.
|
Average packet count per indicate
|
The average of the handled send packets per indicate calls to NDIS. The average is the number of packets completed /number of indicates to NDIS.
|
Packets in low resource mode
|
When a forced low resource (Regestry ForceLowResourcesIndication is 1, when the default is 0) or the number of outstanding post receive is lower than the minimum number of RFDs configured (Regestry is NicMinRfds).
|
Packets processed in interrupt mode
|
The number of packets indicated to NDIS during interrupt. The counter progresses as the argument “NumberOfNetBufferLists” in the function "NdisMIndicateReceiveNetBufferLists" progresses when it is called during interrupt handling.
|
Packets processed in polling mode
|
The number of packets indicated to NDIS while in polling mode.
|
Consumed max receives
|
Number of times the driver processed the number of packets that is higher than the maximum calls to NDIS Indicate (the value shown in REgestry MaxCallsToNdisIndicate). When this counter progresses, the driver stops processing any more packets.
Note: The counters “Packets processed in polling mode” and “Packets processed in interrupt mode” also progress accordingly.
|
Number of traffic profile transitions
|
Number of times the core’s Receive Queue changed traffic Latency/ Throughput.
|
DpcWatchDog (SingleDpc) Starvation
|
The number of times the driver had watchdog starvation during DPC and re-submitted a DPC. When this counter progresses, DPC does not process any packets, meaning counters 6-10 will not progress.
|
DpcWatchDog (TotalDpc) Starvation
|
The number of times the driver had watchdog starvation during DPC and moved to. When this counter progresses, DPC does not process any packets, meaning counters 6-10 will not progress.
|
Drops due to completion queue errors
|
The number of Receive Drops Due To Cqe Errors.
|
Interrupts on incorrect cpu
|
The number of received interrupts on a wrong CPU. In this case, the driver re-submits a DPC on the correct CPU.
|
Number of interrupts
|
Number of Receive Datapath interrupts.
|
Strided Wqes
|
The number of Wqes that its strides are consumed by the HW. They should progress only if StridingRQ feature is enabled (check in Regestry StridingRqEnabled).
Counters: For every N > 0 packets received, the packetsCounter should be incremented by N. The wqe counter can be incremented by [upper bound(N/number of strides in wqe) ,N].
|
Ecn Marked Packets (Ipv4)
|
The number of times the driver marked an IPv4 packet with ECN.
|
Ecn Marked Packets (Ipv6)
|
The number of times the driver marked an IPv6 packet with ECN.
|
Packets processed in NDIS poll mode
|
When the feature is enabled, counter for “Packets processed in Interrupt mode” or “Packets processed in poll mode” are not counters incremented.
Mellanox WinOF-2 Transmit Datapath counters set provides queue counters per transmit. These counters are available in Native, VMQ and SR-IOV mode. These counters provide visibility into the driver when running traffic. Each Ethernet adapter provides multiple instances. An instance per vPort per queue number is formatted as one of the below depending on mode (Native or VMQ/SR-IOV):
<NetworkAdapter> + SqNum_<num>
<NetworkAdapter> + vPort_<id> + SqNum_<num>
These counters set is relevant only for ETH ports.
|
Mellanox WinOF-2 Transmit Datapath
|
Description
|
Cpu Number
|
The CPU where the driver process the queue completions.
|
Transmit ring is full
|
Counts the time the transmit ring was full during sends.
|
Transmit copy packets
|
Counts the number of times a packet should be copied during sends. This could happen in case a packet has a size larger than supported by the HW.
|
Number of packets posted
|
The number of send requests that have been forwarded to the HW, (packets that are pending aren’t counted).
|
Number of packets completed
|
Counts the number of processed and completed sends, when it progress, the resources allocated to the sent packet is freed.
|
OS call to build SGL failed
|
The LSO header size cannot be received if SKB allocation fails or the packet has an invalid size.
|
Drops due to invalid packet size
|
Number of packets with invalid size, “OS call to build SGL failed” counter should also progress in this case.
|
Number of packets posted in bypass mode
|
Number of packets detected by driver as forwarded.
|
Average packet count per indicate
|
The average of the handled send packets per indicate calls to NDIS. The average is the number of packets completed /number of indicates to NDIS.
|
Interrupts on incorrect cpu
|
The number of times the TX received a completion on the wrong CPU. In such case, the driver re-submits a DCP on the correct CPU.
|
CQ Overrun
|
Number of times a CQ entered an error state due to overflow. Overflow occurs when the device tries to post a CQE into a full CQ buffer.
|
Drops due to completion queue errors
|
Drops due to completion queue errors
|
Number of traffic profile transitions
|
Number of traffic profile transitions
|
Packets processed in interrupt mode
|
Packets processed in interrupt mode
|
Packets processed in polling mode
|
Packets processed in polling mode
|
Packets processed in NDIS poll mode
|
Packets processed in NDIS poll mode
Mellanox WinOF-2 Port Diagnostics counters set contains physical layer statistical counters. This set exists for every adapter in the PF, it is not supported in the VF.
|
Mellanox WinOF-2 Port Diagnostics
|
Description
|
RX Error Lane0 phy
|
The number error bits on lane 0
|
RX Error Lane0 phy/Sec
|
The rate of changing of the lane 0 counter
|
RX Error Lane1 phy
|
The number error bits on lane 1
|
RX Error Lane1 phy/Sec
|
The rate of changing of the lane 1 counter
|
RX Error Lane2 phy
|
The number error bits on lane 2
|
RX Error Lane2 phy/Sec
|
The rate of changing of the lane 2 counter
|
RX Error Lane3 phy
|
The number error bits on lane 3
|
RX Error Lane3 phy/Sec
|
The rate of changing of the lane 3 counter
|
RX Kbits phy
|
The total amount of traffic that could have been received on the port
|
RX Kbits phy/Sec
|
The rate of changing of the above counter
|
RX PCS Corrected Bits phy
|
The number of symbol errors that wasn't corrected by FEC correction algorithm or that FEC algorithm was not active on this interface
|
RX PCS Corrected Bits phy/Sec
|
The rate of changing of the above counter
|
RX PCS Symbol Error phy
|
The number of corrected bits on this port according to active FEC (RS/FC).
If this counter is increasing, it implies that the link between the NIC and the network is suffering from high BER
|
RX PCS Symbol Error phy/Sec
|
The rate of changing of the above counter
Mellanox WinOF-2 Device Diagnostic counters are global for the device used. Therefore, all the adapter cards associated with the device will have the same counters' values.
Mellanox WinOF-2 ICMC Diag Counters Ext counters set contains information on interconnect contexts memory cache (ICMC).
|
Mellanox WinOF-2 ICMC Diag Counters Ext1
|
Description
|
ICMC QP Send Hit
|
Number of Internal cache hits for Send Queue Pair contexts
|
ICMC QP Send Miss
|
Number of Internal cache misses for Send Queue Pair contexts
|
ICMC QP Receive Hit
|
Number of Internal cache hits for Receive Queue Pair contexts
|
ICMC QP Receive Miss
|
Number of Internal cache misses for Receive Queue Pair contexts
|
ICMC SRQ Hit
|
Number of Internal cache hits for Shared Receive Queue contexts
|
ICMC SRQ Miss
|
Number of Internal cache misses for Shared Receive Queue contexts
|
ICMC CQ Hit
|
Number of Internal cache hits for Completion Queue contexts
|
ICMC CQ Miss
|
Number of Internal cache misses for Completion Queue contexts