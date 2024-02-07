NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v24.1.50000
This section will include all the features that their backward compatibility is broken at a certain release.

RoCE

As of WinOF-2 v24.1, RoCE's MTU configuration should be done using *NetworkDirectRoCEFrameSize registry key instead of the "RoceFrameSize" registry key.

Utilities

As of WinOF-2 v23.10, the "autologger" utility is renamed to "smarttrigger" and the "NichealthMonitor" utility to "AnanlyzCcounters".

For further information see NicHealthMonitor Utility.

mlxndperf

As of WinOF-2 v23.4, the "-estatLatencywas" is no longer supported in the mlxndperf tool. This argument is now replaced by the "-latency" argument.

DriverVersion Utility

As of WinOF-2 v2.90, the "mlx5cmd -driverversion" command presents the OS build number + Server\Client information instead of presenting the OS name.

Meaning, when querying the "driverversion" of the Virtual Function, the OS version format depends on the VF version. If the VF driver version is < 2.90, it will show the OS Name, otherwise it will show the OS build number + Server\Client information.
