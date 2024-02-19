Bug Fixes History

3443006 Description: Updated the ports' number information in the Device Manager. Now the Information Pane of Properties of NIC adapter displays information of more than 2 ports.

Keywords: Port Number, NIC

Detected in version: 3.20.51000

Fixed in version: 23.4.50020

3418355 Description: Fixed a continuous memory allocation issues in NDK.

Keywords: NDK, continuous memory allocation

Detected in version: 3.20.51000

Fixed in version: 23.4.50020

3240588 Description: Fixed the results of the latency tests.

Keywords: ND, performance

Detected in version: 3.20.51000

Fixed in version: 23.4.50020

3438140 Description: Modified the NDK send operation return sync status. Now upon QP closure (e.g. peer disconnect), the APIs will instead uniformly return async STATUS_ABORT via NdkGetCqResults CQEs (flush error).

Keywords: NDK, SMB

Detected in version: 3.20.51000

Fixed in version: 23.4.50020

3361916 Description: Fixed a BSOD that occurred on a client OS after the driver returned from the sleep mode.

Keywords: Client OS, Sleep, wake-up

Detected in version: 3.20.51000

Fixed in version: 23.4.50020

3363420 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the 'mlx5cmd -dbg -FwCaps' command to fail on ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.

Keywords: mlx5cmd, command tool, FW capabilities

Detected in version: 3.20.51000

Fixed in version: 23.4.50020

3298557 Description: Fixed the status of ZTT feature reported by the "mlx5cmd -features" command after driver restart when the feature is supported by the firmware and enabled by the registry key EnableZtt.

Keywords: ZTT, mlx5cmd

Detected in version: 3.10.50000

Fixed in version: 3.20.50010

3318605 Description: Auto-negotiation is always enabled even when the user selects a specific speed to support a case where multiple options of the same speed are available.

Keywords: AN, auto-negotiation, link speed

Detected in version: 3.10.50000

Fixed in version: 3.20.50010

3233876 Description: Disabled the mlx5cmd option to mention 'Zero Touch Roce' in a VM as this feature is supported only on the Host.

Keywords: ZeroTouchRoCE ,ZTR, Virtual Machine

Detected in version: 3.10.50000

Fixed in version: 3.20.50010

3215011 Description: If SR-IOV or the number of VFs is set to 0, the "mlx5cmd -feature" shows VMQOS' status as enabled and rev2 as disabled although VMQOS is actually disabled.

Keywords: VMQOS mlx5cmd

Detected in version: 3.10.50000

Fixed in version: 3.20.50010

2864037 Description: When using mlx5cmd "-vportmapping" on dual port devices, occasionally the header is not presented.

Keywords: VportMapping, mlx5cmd

Detected in version: 2.80.50000

Fixed in version: 3.20.50010

3259399 / 3258418 Description: Fixed an issue where mlxndperf tool failed with error 0x8000001a when setting the queue depth to 1 or 2 and on "send" mode.

Keywords: mlxndperf

Detected in version: 3.10.50000

Fixed in version: 3.20.50010

3159828 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the driver to report it supports 257 scheduled queues when it actually supports only 256. The issue occurred when: the firmware version was xx.34.1000 and above

the device supported more than 255 VF

VMQos revision 1

Keywords: VMQOS Rev 1, Max SQ

Detected in version: 3.10.50000

Fixed in version: 3.20.50010

2868062 Description: Notification on service side disconnection is not supported.

Keywords: DOCA

Detected in version: 2.80.50000

Fixed in version: 3.10.50000

3215358 Description: Fixed an issue that occasionally caused mlxndperf to display low bandwidth when using the Send operation.

Keywords: mlxndperf

Detected in version: 3.0.50000

Fixed in version: 3.10.50000

3216318 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the driver to crash if it received OID_NIC_SWITCH_VPORT_PARAMETERS with vPort ID greater than the maximum supported vPorts.

Keywords: OID_NIC_SWITCH_VPORT_PARAMETERS

Detected in version: 3.0.50000

Fixed in version: 3.10.50000

2970608 Description: Fixed an issue in "mlx5cmd -linkspeed" where the command returned an error although the link was up. This happened when link up time exceeded 5 seconds.

Keywords: "mlx5cmd -linkspeed"

Detected in version: 2.90.50010

Fixed in version: 3.10.50000

3135949 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the mlxndperf tool to show low bandwidth results.

Keywords: mlxndperf

Detected in version: 3.0.50000

Fixed in version: 3.10.50000

3158851 Description: Mlxndperf.exe improvements: the DestIp parameter is no longer allowed to be run together with the Server flag as the destination address is redundant for the server.

Keywords: Mlxndperf

Detected in version: 3.0.50000

Fixed in version: 3.10.50000

3140361 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the RSHim ethernet driver from reaching 10Mbs.

Keywords: MLXRSHIM , Ethernet, Performance

Detected in version: 3.0.50000

Fixed in version: 3.10.50000

3004352 Description: Added missing support for LRO on ConnectX-7.

Keywords: LRO, ConnectX-7

Detected in version: 2.90.50010

Fixed in version: 3.0.50000

3123107 Description: Fixed an issue that allowed using wrong IPv4 DHCP ports for IPv6 DHCP.

Keywords: DHCP redirect

Detected in version: 2.90.50010

Fixed in version: 3.0.50000

3129686 Description: Fixed an issue that displayed the VF ID in the event ID 76 (MLX_EVENT_LOG_VF_REACHED_MAX_PAGES) as the firmware VF ID instead of the Operating System VF ID.

Keywords: MaxFWPagesUsagePerVF

Detected in version: 2.90.50010

Fixed in version: 3.0.50000

2769660 Description: Fixed an issue that showed the ingress traffic for IB ports in the system counter-sets like "Network Interface" and "network Adapter".

Keywords: Counter

Detected in version: 2.90.50010

Fixed in version: 3.0.50000

3070631 Description: Removed unnecessary bandwidth prints after a connection error in mlxndperf.exe tool

Keywords: mlxndperf.exe tool

Detected in version: 2.90.50010

Fixed in version: 3.0.50000

3070632 Description: Added a new input parameter ' -Delay' to define the optional delay (in msec) when in "Client in Resilience" mode after driver restart.

Keywords: mlxndperf.exe tool

Detected in version: 2.90.50010

Fixed in version: 3.0.50000

3049119 Description: Number of VFs is limited to 64 when working with VmQos revision 2.

Keywords: SR-IOV, VMQOS

Detected in version: 2.90.50010

Fixed in version: 3.0.50000

3060792 Description: Teaming-over-IPoB in Windows Client over Ethernet in ConnectX-7 adapter card is not supported, thus, the mlx5mux driver does not work over ConnectX-7 adapter cards.

Keywords: Teaming-over-IPoB, MUX, ConnectX-7

Detected in version: 2.90.50010

Fixed in version: 3.0.50000

303781 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in failure to apply QoS parameters on some ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx single port devices.

Keywords: QoS

Detected in version: 2.80.50000

Fixed in version: 2.90.50010

3040366 Description: Shorten the device name from "ConnectX Family mlx5Gen Virtual Function" to "ConnectX 5Gen vfunc" to avoid cases of messages being cut event-id 25 where the message was cut to "ctX Family mlx5Gen Virtual Function".

Keywords: event-viewer

Detected in version: 2.80.50000

Fixed in version: 2.90.50010

2781020 Description: mlx5cmd "-vportmapping" capability is not supported when using the embedded mode in NVIDIA BlueField devices.

Keywords: mlx5cmd "-vportmapping", NVIDIA BlueField

Detected in version: 2.80.50000

Fixed in version: 2.90.50010

2861814 Description: When using OID_QOS_OFFLOAD_SQ_STATS to retrieve statististics on an SQ connected to a vPort representing the PF (i.e. the vPort with the physical mac-address), it may count all the traffic on TC0, so the non-TC0 TCs counter will be '0'.

Keywords: VMqOS statistics

Detected in version: 2.80.50000

Fixed in version: 2.90.50010

2864037 Description: When using mlx5cmd "-vportmapping" on dual port devices, occasionally the header is not presented.

Keywords: VportMapping, mlx5cmd

Detected in version: 2.80.50000

Fixed in version: 2.90.50010

2870173 Description: Querying the SQ stat using the vfctrl get-queue-info command on ConnectX-4 and ConnectX-4 Lx devices may cause a BSOD as SQ stat is not supported on these devices.

Keywords: SQ stat, BSOD, ConnectX-4, ConnectX-4 Lx, HWQOS

Detected in version: 2.80.50000

Fixed in version: 2.90.50010

2859027 Description: mlx5cmd -b Smpquery is not supported on NVIDIA BlueField-2 when in Smart-NIC mode from the host.

Keywords: NVIDIA BlueField-2, InfiniBand, Smpquery

Detected in version: 2.80.50000

Fixed in version: 2.90.50010

2952890 Description: Fixed an issue related to DSCP for adapter cards older than ConnectX-6 Dx, that caused counters retrieved by OID_QOS_OFFLOAD_SQ_STATS to be with the wrong value.

Keywords: VMqOS

Detected in version: 2.80.50000

Fixed in version: 2.90.50010

2876756 Description: Fixed the wrong "Mmps" value printed in the mlxNdPerf tool.

Keywords: mlxNdPerf tool

Detected in version: 2.80.50000

Fixed in version: 2.90.50010

2889930 Description: Increased the timeout of loading multiple VF simultaneously to avoid cased of VFs failing to load.

Keywords: Virtual Function, loading failure

Detected in version: 2.80.50000

Fixed in version: 2.90.50010

2899514 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in dynamic changes applied to the registry key "TrustedVFs" not to be applied without performing a driver restart.

Keywords: Registry key "TrustedVFs"

Detected in version: 2.80.50000

Fixed in version: 2.90.50010

2951413 Description: Increased the default size of resource dump into 2 pages instead of one.

Keywords: Resource dump

Detected in version: 2.80.50000

Fixed in version: 2.90.50010

2727039 Description: WinOF-2 installation package will not automatically update the firmware on devices that are using secured firmware.

Keywords: Firmware upgrade, secure firmware

Detected in version: 2.70.51000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2724780 Description: On very rare cases a DevX call to create a native MKEY will fail due to fragmented memory in the allocated UMEM causing the UMEM page offset and the mkey page offset to misalign.

Keywords: DevX, MKEY

Detected in version: 2.70.51000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2793039 Description: The operation of updating an SQ, when working with VMQoSv2 and more than 100 vPorts attached, might take up to a 1 minute.

Keywords: SQ, VMQoSv2, vPorts

Detected in version: 2.70.51000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2841375 Description: Fixed an issue that caused a system crash due to a race between the miniport halt and the link state change event.

Keywords: Race condition, system crash, IPoIB

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2849359 Description: Modified the driver's behaviour to only access secure hardware registers.

Keywords: Rshim driver

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2755744 Description: Removed the global lock option (by default now it is removed) when in blue-flame mode (adapter NDIS config 'BlueFlame'), to prevent cases of heavy contention during concurrent RDMA send/read/write operations.

Keywords: RDMA ND performance

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2752300 Description: Shorten the adapter cards name in the Event Viewer to overcome an OS limitation related to long names. The following is an example of the new naming format: Old: “Mellanox ConnectX-4 Adapter #7” "BlueField ConnectX-6 Dx integrated virtual adapter #4" “Mellanox ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter”

New: “ConnectX-4 #7” "BlueField-2 CX6DX #4" “ConnectX-6 Lx”



Keywords: Event Viewer: Adapter Cards Names

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2731484 Description: Fixed a possible system crash when deleting vPort under Rx traffic.

Keywords: Virtualization, VMQ, VMMQ

Detected in version: 2.62.50010

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2722843 Description: Fixed an issue that caused traffic lose and connection closure when TCP Timestamp option (ts-val) is present and the MSB is set together with RSC.

Keywords: RSC, ts-val

Detected in version: 2.20

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2783155 Description: Fixed an issue that allowed the installation process to be completed successfully even though one of the drivers was not updated.

Keywords: Installation

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2700237 Description: Added support for large system memory registration through ibv_reg_mr() and ibv_reg_mr_iova2().

Keywords: System memory registration

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2754300 Description: Updated the NDIS version of the Rshim driver to 6.85.

Keywords: NDIS, Rshim driver

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2770294 Description: Changed the default value of "*RSSProfile" to 4 to be aligned with the MSDN requirements. On Windows Server 2019 and above, the new value will not overwrite the inbox driver setting due to the OS limitation.

Keywords: RSS Profile

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2698839 Description: Removed the local IP address in the event massage from the following events: EVENT_CREATED_LOSSY_QP_NO_CFG(394)

EVENT_CREATED_LOSSY_QP_PFC_NO_CFG(395)

EVENT_CREATED_LOSSY_QP_PFC_WRONG_CFG(396)

Keywords: Local IP, events

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2690993 Description: Fixed a system crash that occurred upon printing information on fatal HW error while using on Arm64 platform.

Keywords: Arm64, fatal HW error

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2703759 Description: Fixed inconsistent values between NDIS counters and NVIDIA WinOF-2 counters when traffic is going through the DevX created resources.

Keywords: Counters

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2690140 Description: Requests of QPs with a string of values set to "max" (e.g., Max Queue Depth + Max SGE counter + Max inline Data size) cannot be processed by the driver as their accumulative size overcomes the WQ maximum size.

Keywords: ND QP creation

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2701735 Description: Disabling one of the GPUs while the application is running could lead to system crash.

Keywords: GPU

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2683075 Description: MPReset handler may be triggered by the OS when using Windows Server 2022 due to some OIDs (e.g. OID_NIC_SWITCH_DELETE_VPORT) that can take a very long time to be completed.

Keywords: MiniportReset

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2710916 Description: Wrong values on the VF-counters are exposed on the Hypervisor. "Packets Received Discarded" and "Packets Received Errors" of the counter-set "Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Port Traffic" represent values taken from the global-device or the PF specific.

Keywords: Counters

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2727039 Description: WinOF-2 installation package will not automatically update the firmware on devices that are using secured firmware.

Keywords: Firmware upgrade, secure firmware

Detected in version: 2.70.51000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2827584 Description: Fixed a rare issue that caused the DPDK Windows applications to fail to load due to wrong memory registration by the mlx5.sys driver.

Keywords: DPDK

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.53000

2791350 Description: Fixed an issue that caused traffic lose and connection closure when TCP Timestamp option (ts-val) is present and the MSB is set. The aggregated TCP packet created by the RSC used clearing the MSB resulting in loose due to invalid timestamp.

Keywords: RSC

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.53000

2735248 Description: Modified the Rshim BUS driver behavior to allow the "bfb push" option even when the driver detected an external USB cable connected that did not expose the virtual ETH and COM devices.

Keywords: Rshim driver, bfb push

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.51000

2722843 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the TCP connection to drop when working with RSC and TCP timestamp options.

Keywords: RSC, TCP timestamp option

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.51000

2284224 Description: UFM/SM reports a wrong node description.

Keywords: IPoIB

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2673499 Description: Changed the NumaNodeID NDI definition from enum to min/max to be aligned with MSDN requirements.

Keywords: NumdNodeID, MSDN

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2673503 Description: Changed the default value of "NumRSSQueues" to 16 to be aligned with MSDN requirements on Windows Server 2019 and above. The new value will not overwrite the inbox driver setting due to the OS limitation.

Keywords: NumRSSQueues, Windows Server 2019 and above

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2680300 Description: Fixed a wrong rate limitation (120 Gbps) when using 200GbE adapter cards with port_type of IPoIB.

Keywords: Performance

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2671192 Description: Changed the default value of *FlowControl" to 0 on Windows Server 2022 and above. Now the new value will not overwrite the inbox driver setting due to the OS limitation.

Keywords: FlowControl, Windows Server 2022 and above

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2627088 Description: Updated the maximum value of the DevXFSRules registry key to 0xfffffffe.

Keywords: DevXFSRules

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2673498 Description: Changed the default value of MaxRssProcessors to 16 to be aligned with MSDN requirements. On Windows Server 2019 and above, the new value will not overwrite the inbox driver setting due to an OS limitation.

Keywords: MaxRssProcessors

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2677430 Description: Changed the maximal value for VlanID to 4094, 4095 is reserved and should not be used.

Keywords: VlanID

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2672442 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the package from returning a reboot error code when the MUX driver required reboot.

Keywords: MUX driver

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2350785 Description: Updated the handling of PDDR operational info table to report valid link speed for all devices. The updated registry has 3 mode: new pcam cap bit enable

new pcam cap bit disable on ConnectX-6 onwards adapter cards

new pcam cap bit disable on ConnectX-5 and older adapter cards

Keywords: PDDR, pcam cap bit

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2459728 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented RshimCmd from enumerating more than 1 device on a system with > 1 DPU.

Keywords: RshimCmd

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2482298 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the NDIS to crash when using version 20282 and PollMode feature. The latest 2022 OS does not have this issue.

Keywords: NDIS Poll Mode

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2483060 Description: Fixed a race condition in the ND filter as a result of a closed connector failure since the connector was asynchronously accessed by the CM disconnect request that handled the QP's flush.

Keywords: ND connector

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2559765 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the RshimCmd tool to crash when incorrect inputs were provided.

Keywords: RshimCmd

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2579834 Description: Fixed the reporting of the OS version that a VF is running on when using "mlx5cmd -driverversion" .

Keywords: DriverVersion Utility

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2622264 Description: Added a new cable identifier information QSA (QSFP to SFP) to get a more accurate information about the cable from the driver side.

Keywords: Cable info

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2634546 Description: Added support for a new FW cap log_min_stride_wqe_sz and initialized an init failure process when the WQE size is too small to avoid HW issue. Now when using striding RQ with a WQE that is too small, the initialization process will fail and a Yellow Bang will appear.

Keywords: log_min_stride_wqe_sz, striding rq

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2397425 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the adapter's name being trimmed in the Event log messages when the message size was larger than the Event log message limit size (240 characters).

Keywords: Event log message size

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2501105 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the package downgrade from replacing mlxdevx.dll in the system folder.

Keywords: mlxdevx.dll, package downgrade

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2583088 Description: Fixed an incorrect report related to the FwTracer feature on the VF.

Keywords: FwTracer, Mlx5cmd

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

1601551 Description: Added support for cable information in ConnectX-6 / ConnectX-6 Dx / ConnectX-6 Lx and Bluefield-2 adapter cards.

Keywords: PDDR Info, ConnectX-6, ConnectX-6 Dx, ConnectX-6 Lx, Bluefield-2

Detected in version: 2.20

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2347181 Description: Although the driver allows attaching HCAs to VM as a physical device using Windows' pass-through facility (Discrete Device Assignment (DDA)), the management tool mlx5cmd.exe is partially supported in a VM with passed-through HCAs.

Keywords: Discrete Device Assignment (DDA), pass-through facility, management tool mlx5cmd.exe

Detected in version: 2.50.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2385017 Description: SmpQuery is not functional on dual ports VPI devices when the second port is using Ethernet and RoCE is enabled on that port.

Keywords: SmpQuery

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2403578 Description: Fixed incorrect timestamp in the PCAP file.

Keywords: mlx5cmd.exe -Sniffer

Detected in version: 2.50.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2604448 Description: Fixed and issue that resulted in Virtual Function of a device with revisionID != 0 failed to load when running over an Operating System other than Windows.

Keywords: VF

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.60.51000

2368632 Description: Fixed an issue that caused SR-IOV to fail when using Windows Server 2012 R2 and WinOF-2 v2.50 driver.

Keywords: SR-IOV

Detected in version: 2.50.50000

Fixed in version: 2.60.50000

1805972 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the SmartNIC and the network adapters to be restarted, and consequently the driver to fail from loading, when the fwreset command was used.

Keywords: BlueField, MlxFwReset

Detected in version: 2.40.50000

Fixed in version: 2.60.50000

2384297 Description: Added a protection mechanism against multiple NIC-switch creation requests being sent to the same adapter.

Keywords: NIC-switch creation

Detected in version: 2.50.50000

Fixed in version: 2.60.50000

2078012 Description: If the Resource dump is re-enabled, and the VFs executes an error command, and the feature is supported by the firmware, a DMN folder might be created containing the VF failure command data. The unrelated DMN folder can be ignored.

Keywords: ResourceDump, VF CMD FAIL

Detected in version: 2.40.50000

Fixed in version: 2.60.50000

2265031 Description: Fixed the minimum and maximum values reported for "EnableRss" registry key.

Keywords: EnableRss

Detected in version: 2.50.50000

Fixed in version: 2.60.50000

2281548 Description: Added new counters ("Packets processed in interrupt mode" and "Packets processed in polling mode") to the Transmit DataPath counters.

Keywords: Counters

Detected in version: 2.50.50000

Fixed in version: 2.60.50000

2321629 Description: Removed the "modifyteam" option from the from mlx5muxtool. Note: The user will have to delete the team and recreate it if its name or mode needs to be changed.

Keywords: "modifyteam", mlx5muxtool

Detected in version: 2.50.50000

Fixed in version: 2.60.50000

2329258 Description: Fixed an issue that caused an infinite loop in VF initializing process when getting bad PCI header data.

Keywords: VF, PCI

Detected in version: 2.50.50000

Fixed in version: 2.60.50000

2356474 Description: Changed the default value of *PtpHardwareTimestamp to 0, Note: The new default value will not overwrite the existing value, the user must change it manually. For more information on the impact of keeping HW timestamp enabled see known issue 2374101.

Keywords: PtpHardwareTimestamp

Detected in version: 2.50.50000

Fixed in version: 2.60.50000

2355210 Description: Fixed the version check capability that prevented the MTU from being activated on older WinOF-2 versions such as 1.90.

Keywords: WqeTooSmallWa

Detected in version: 2.20

Fixed in version: 2.60.50000

2356917 Description: Mlx5Cmd -RssSniffer now displays the file's location that data is being written to when starting and stopping the sniffer.

Keywords: Mlx5Cmd -RssSniffer

Detected in version: 2.50.50000

Fixed in version: 2.60.50000

2362900 Description: Modified the Miniport driver behaviour. Now it sets a queue ID on all NBLs in a chain before notifying NDIS.

Keywords: Miniport driver, NDIS

Detected in version: 2.50.50000

Fixed in version: 2.60.50000

2363760 Description: Added support for WinPE basic commands to "Mlx5Cmd".

Keywords: Mlx5Cmd, WinPE

Detected in version: 2.50.50000

Fixed in version: 2.60.50000

2370458 Description: Modified the "Mlx5Cmd -RssSniffer" behaviour when the RssSniffer is already running. Now the command will fail and will also return a failure if it is stopped when the RssSniffer is not running.

Keywords: Mlx5Cmd -RssSniffer

Detected in version: 2.50.50000

Fixed in version: 2.60.50000

2233169 Description: [Windows Server 2019 build 19041 Onward] Fixed an installation failure that occurred when the same driver already exists on the device.

Keywords: Driver installation

Detected in version: 2.50.50000