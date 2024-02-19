Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
|Internal Ref.
|Issue
|3439095
|Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in a BSOD in the mlx5mux driver when the driver was not handled properly by the NDIS_RECEIVE_FLAGS_RESOURCES key.
|Keywords: MUX, MLX5MUX, BSOD
|Detected in version: 23.7.50000
|Fixed in version: 23.10.50000
|
3178409
|
Description: Disabling of VF's SL-DiFF from the driver on Bluefield devices is not supported.
|
Detected in version: 23.7.50000
|
Fixed in version: 23.10.50000
|
3637674
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the collecting minidump process to crash while the device was initializing.
|
Detected in version: 23.7.50000
|
Fixed in version: 23.10.50000
|
3610056
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused erroneous print of VF NIC_CAP_REG register from the PF.
|
Detected in version: 23.7.50000
|
Fixed in version: 23.10.50000
|
3545620
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the DeviceRxStallTimeout and DeviceRxStallWatermark registry keys from setting the program congestion mode.
|
Detected in version: 23.7.50000
|
Fixed in version: 23.10.50000
|
|
3466737
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in driver upgrade failure on systems with more than 3 devices.
To resolve the issue, the mstdump generation process via the PCI configuration space when in teardown was stopped to prevent a very slow teardown which caused the upgrade timeout.
|
Keywords: Upgrade, mstdump
|
Detected in version: 23.4.50020
|
Fixed in version: 23.7.50000
|
3478979
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in missing section of the capabilities when querying the FwCaps of a VF from the Host using mlx5cmd -fwcaps.
|
Keywords: FwCaps
|
Detected in version: 23.4.50020
|
Fixed in version: 23.7.50000
|
3464588
|
Description: Removed false error message which sometimes appeared in machines with several BlueField cards.
|
Keywords: BlueField
|
Detected in version: 23.4.50020
|
Fixed in version: 23.7.50000
|
3483336
|
Description: Improved mlxndperf tool's latency tests results.
|
Keywords: mlxndperf, performance tests
|
Detected in version: 23.4.50020
|
Fixed in version: 23.7.50000
|
3472624
|
Description: Fixed an issue that occasionally resulted in truncated printed DPU log.
|
Keywords: RshimCmd, "DPU log"
|
Detected in version: 23.4.50020
|
Fixed in version: 23.7.50000
|
|
3443006
|
Description: Updated the ports' number information in the Device Manager. Now the Information Pane of Properties of NIC adapter displays information of more than 2 ports.
|
Keywords: Port Number, NIC
|
Detected in version: 3.20.51000
|
Fixed in version: 23.4.50020
|
3418355
|
Description: Fixed a continuous memory allocation issues in NDK.
|
Keywords: NDK, continuous memory allocation
|
Detected in version: 3.20.51000
|
Fixed in version: 23.4.50020
|
3240588
|
Description: Fixed the results of the latency tests.
|
Keywords: ND, performance
|
Detected in version: 3.20.51000
|
Fixed in version: 23.4.50020
|
3438140
|
Description: Modified the NDK send operation return sync status. Now upon QP closure (e.g. peer disconnect), the APIs will instead uniformly return async STATUS_ABORT via NdkGetCqResults CQEs (flush error).
|
Keywords: NDK, SMB
|
Detected in version: 3.20.51000
|
Fixed in version: 23.4.50020
|
3361916
|
Description: Fixed a BSOD that occurred on a client OS after the driver returned from the sleep mode.
|
Keywords: Client OS, Sleep, wake-up
|
Detected in version: 3.20.51000
|
Fixed in version: 23.4.50020
|
3363420
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the 'mlx5cmd -dbg -FwCaps' command to fail on ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.
|
Keywords: mlx5cmd, command tool, FW capabilities
|
Detected in version: 3.20.51000
|
Fixed in version: 23.4.50020
|
3298557
|
Description: Fixed the status of ZTT feature reported by the "mlx5cmd -features" command after driver restart when the feature is supported by the firmware and enabled by the registry key EnableZtt.
|
Keywords: ZTT, mlx5cmd
|
Detected in version: 3.10.50000
|
Fixed in version: 3.20.50010
|
3318605
|
Description: Auto-negotiation is always enabled even when the user selects a specific speed to support a case where multiple options of the same speed are available.
|
Keywords: AN, auto-negotiation, link speed
|
Detected in version: 3.10.50000
|
Fixed in version: 3.20.50010
|
3233876
|
Description: Disabled the mlx5cmd option to mention 'Zero Touch Roce' in a VM as this feature is supported only on the Host.
|
Keywords: ZeroTouchRoCE ,ZTR, Virtual Machine
|
Detected in version: 3.10.50000
|
Fixed in version: 3.20.50010
|
3215011
|
Description: If SR-IOV or the number of VFs is set to 0, the "mlx5cmd -feature" shows VMQOS' status as enabled and rev2 as disabled although VMQOS is actually disabled.
|
Keywords: VMQOS mlx5cmd
|
Detected in version: 3.10.50000
|
Fixed in version: 3.20.50010
|
2864037
|
Description: When using mlx5cmd "-vportmapping" on dual port devices, occasionally the header is not presented.
|
Keywords: VportMapping, mlx5cmd
|
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
|
Fixed in version: 3.20.50010
|
3259399 / 3258418
|
Description: Fixed an issue where mlxndperf tool failed with error 0x8000001a when setting the queue depth to 1 or 2 and on "send" mode.
|
Keywords: mlxndperf
|
Detected in version: 3.10.50000
|
Fixed in version: 3.20.50010
|
3159828
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the driver to report it supports 257 scheduled queues when it actually supports only 256.
The issue occurred when:
|
Keywords: VMQOS Rev 1, Max SQ
|
Detected in version: 3.10.50000
|
Fixed in version: 3.20.50010
|
2868062
|
Description: Notification on service side disconnection is not supported.
|
Keywords: DOCA
|
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
|
Fixed in version: 3.10.50000
|
3215358
|
Description: Fixed an issue that occasionally caused mlxndperf to display low bandwidth when using the Send operation.
|
Keywords: mlxndperf
|
Detected in version: 3.0.50000
|
Fixed in version: 3.10.50000
|
3216318
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the driver to crash if it received OID_NIC_SWITCH_VPORT_PARAMETERS with vPort ID greater than the maximum supported vPorts.
|
Keywords: OID_NIC_SWITCH_VPORT_PARAMETERS
|
Detected in version: 3.0.50000
|
Fixed in version: 3.10.50000
|
2970608
|
Description: Fixed an issue in "mlx5cmd -linkspeed" where the command returned an error although the link was up. This happened when link up time exceeded 5 seconds.
|
Keywords: "mlx5cmd -linkspeed"
|
Detected in version: 2.90.50010
|
Fixed in version: 3.10.50000
|
3135949
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the mlxndperf tool to show low bandwidth results.
|
Keywords: mlxndperf
|
Detected in version: 3.0.50000
|
Fixed in version: 3.10.50000
|
3158851
|
Description: Mlxndperf.exe improvements: the DestIp parameter is no longer allowed to be run together with the Server flag as the destination address is redundant for the server.
|
Keywords: Mlxndperf
|
Detected in version: 3.0.50000
|
Fixed in version: 3.10.50000
|
3140361
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the RSHim ethernet driver from reaching 10Mbs.
|
Keywords: MLXRSHIM , Ethernet, Performance
|
Detected in version: 3.0.50000
|
Fixed in version: 3.10.50000
|
3004352
|
Description: Added missing support for LRO on ConnectX-7.
|
Keywords: LRO, ConnectX-7
|
Detected in version: 2.90.50010
|
Fixed in version: 3.0.50000
|
3123107
|
Description: Fixed an issue that allowed using wrong IPv4 DHCP ports for IPv6 DHCP.
|
Keywords: DHCP redirect
|
Detected in version: 2.90.50010
|
Fixed in version: 3.0.50000
|
3129686
|
Description: Fixed an issue that displayed the VF ID in the event ID 76 (MLX_EVENT_LOG_VF_REACHED_MAX_PAGES) as the firmware VF ID instead of the Operating System VF ID.
|
Keywords: MaxFWPagesUsagePerVF
|
Detected in version: 2.90.50010
|
Fixed in version: 3.0.50000
|
2769660
|
Description: Fixed an issue that showed the ingress traffic for IB ports in the system counter-sets like "Network Interface" and "network Adapter".
|
Keywords: Counter
|
Detected in version: 2.90.50010
|
Fixed in version: 3.0.50000
|
3070631
|
Description: Removed unnecessary bandwidth prints after a connection error in mlxndperf.exe tool
|
Keywords: mlxndperf.exe tool
|
Detected in version: 2.90.50010
|
Fixed in version: 3.0.50000
|
3070632
|
Description: Added a new input parameter '-Delay' to define the optional delay (in msec) when in "Client in Resilience" mode after driver restart.
|
Keywords: mlxndperf.exe tool
|
Detected in version: 2.90.50010
|
Fixed in version: 3.0.50000
|
3049119
|
Description: Number of VFs is limited to 64 when working with VmQos revision 2.
|
Keywords: SR-IOV, VMQOS
|
Detected in version: 2.90.50010
|
Fixed in version: 3.0.50000
|
3060792
|
Description: Teaming-over-IPoB in Windows Client over Ethernet in ConnectX-7 adapter card is not supported, thus, the mlx5mux driver does not work over ConnectX-7 adapter cards.
|
Keywords: Teaming-over-IPoB, MUX, ConnectX-7
|
Detected in version: 2.90.50010
|
Fixed in version: 3.0.50000
|
303781
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in failure to apply QoS parameters on some ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx single port devices.
|
Keywords: QoS
|
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
|
3040366
|
Description: Shorten the device name from "ConnectX Family mlx5Gen Virtual Function" to "ConnectX 5Gen vfunc" to avoid cases of messages being cut event-id 25 where the message was cut to "ctX Family mlx5Gen Virtual Function".
|
Keywords: event-viewer
|
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
|
2781020
|
Description: mlx5cmd "-vportmapping" capability is not supported when using the embedded mode in NVIDIA BlueField devices.
|
Keywords: mlx5cmd "-vportmapping", NVIDIA BlueField
|
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
|
2861814
|
Description: When using OID_QOS_OFFLOAD_SQ_STATS to retrieve statististics on an SQ connected to a vPort representing the PF (i.e. the vPort with the physical mac-address), it may count all the traffic on TC0, so the non-TC0 TCs counter will be '0'.
|
Keywords: VMqOS statistics
|
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
|
2864037
|
Description: When using mlx5cmd "-vportmapping" on dual port devices, occasionally the header is not presented.
|
Keywords: VportMapping, mlx5cmd
|
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
|
2870173
|
Description: Querying the SQ stat using the vfctrl get-queue-info command on ConnectX-4 and ConnectX-4 Lx devices may cause a BSOD as SQ stat is not supported on these devices.
|
Keywords: SQ stat, BSOD, ConnectX-4, ConnectX-4 Lx, HWQOS
|
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
|
2859027
|
Description: mlx5cmd -b Smpquery is not supported on NVIDIA BlueField-2 when in Smart-NIC mode from the host.
|
Keywords: NVIDIA BlueField-2, InfiniBand, Smpquery
|
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
|
2952890
|
Description: Fixed an issue related to DSCP for adapter cards older than ConnectX-6 Dx, that caused counters retrieved by OID_QOS_OFFLOAD_SQ_STATS to be with the wrong value.
|
Keywords: VMqOS
|
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
|
2876756
|
Description: Fixed the wrong "Mmps" value printed in the mlxNdPerf tool.
|
Keywords: mlxNdPerf tool
|
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
|
2889930
|
Description: Increased the timeout of loading multiple VF simultaneously to avoid cased of VFs failing to load.
|
Keywords: Virtual Function, loading failure
|
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
|
2899514
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in dynamic changes applied to the registry key "TrustedVFs" not to be applied without performing a driver restart.
|
Keywords: Registry key "TrustedVFs"
|
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
|
2951413
|
Description: Increased the default size of resource dump into 2 pages instead of one.
|
Keywords: Resource dump
|
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
|
2727039
|
Description: WinOF-2 installation package will not automatically update the firmware on devices that are using secured firmware.
|
Keywords: Firmware upgrade, secure firmware
|
Detected in version: 2.70.51000
|
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
|
2724780
|
Description: On very rare cases a DevX call to create a native MKEY will fail due to fragmented memory in the allocated UMEM causing the UMEM page offset and the mkey page offset to misalign.
|
Keywords: DevX, MKEY
|
Detected in version: 2.70.51000
|
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
|
2793039
|
Description: The operation of updating an SQ, when working with VMQoSv2 and more than 100 vPorts attached, might take up to a 1 minute.
|
Keywords: SQ, VMQoSv2, vPorts
|
Detected in version: 2.70.51000
|
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
|
2841375
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused a system crash due to a race between the miniport halt and the link state change event.
|
Keywords: Race condition, system crash, IPoIB
|
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
|
2849359
|
Description: Modified the driver's behaviour to only access secure hardware registers.
|
Keywords: Rshim driver
|
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
|
2755744
|
Description: Removed the global lock option (by default now it is removed) when in blue-flame mode (adapter NDIS config 'BlueFlame'), to prevent cases of heavy contention during concurrent RDMA send/read/write operations.
|
Keywords: RDMA ND performance
|
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
|
2752300
|
Description: Shorten the adapter cards name in the Event Viewer to overcome an OS limitation related to long names.
The following is an example of the new naming format:
|
Keywords: Event Viewer: Adapter Cards Names
|
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
|
2731484
|
Description: Fixed a possible system crash when deleting vPort under Rx traffic.
|
Keywords: Virtualization, VMQ, VMMQ
|
Detected in version: 2.62.50010
|
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
|
2722843
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused traffic lose and connection closure when TCP Timestamp option (ts-val) is present and the MSB is set together with RSC.
|
Keywords: RSC, ts-val
|
Detected in version: 2.20
|
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
|
2783155
|
Description: Fixed an issue that allowed the installation process to be completed successfully even though one of the drivers was not updated.
|
Keywords: Installation
|
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
|
2700237
|
Description: Added support for large system memory registration through ibv_reg_mr() and ibv_reg_mr_iova2().
|
Keywords: System memory registration
|
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
|
2754300
|
Description: Updated the NDIS version of the Rshim driver to 6.85.
|
Keywords: NDIS, Rshim driver
|
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
|
2770294
|
Description: Changed the default value of "*RSSProfile" to 4 to be aligned with the MSDN requirements. On Windows Server 2019 and above, the new value will not overwrite the inbox driver setting due to the OS limitation.
|
Keywords: RSS Profile
|
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
|
2698839
|
Description: Removed the local IP address in the event massage from the following events:
|
Keywords: Local IP, events
|
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
|
2690993
|
Description: Fixed a system crash that occurred upon printing information on fatal HW error while using on Arm64 platform.
|
Keywords: Arm64, fatal HW error
|
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
|
2703759
|
Description: Fixed inconsistent values between NDIS counters and NVIDIA WinOF-2 counters when traffic is going through the DevX created resources.
|
Keywords: Counters
|
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
|
2690140
|
Description: Requests of QPs with a string of values set to "max" (e.g., Max Queue Depth + Max SGE counter + Max inline Data size) cannot be processed by the driver as their accumulative size overcomes the WQ maximum size.
|
Keywords: ND QP creation
|
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
|
2701735
|
Description: Disabling one of the GPUs while the application is running could lead to system crash.
|
Keywords: GPU
|
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
|
2683075
|
Description: MPReset handler may be triggered by the OS when using Windows Server 2022 due to some OIDs (e.g. OID_NIC_SWITCH_DELETE_VPORT) that can take a very long time to be completed.
|
Keywords: MiniportReset
|
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
|
2710916
|
Description: Wrong values on the VF-counters are exposed on the Hypervisor.
"Packets Received Discarded" and "Packets Received Errors" of the counter-set "Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Port Traffic" represent values taken from the global-device or the PF specific.
|
Keywords: Counters
|
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
|
2727039
|
Description: WinOF-2 installation package will not automatically update the firmware on devices that are using secured firmware.
|
Keywords: Firmware upgrade, secure firmware
|
Detected in version: 2.70.51000
|
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
|
2827584
|
Description: Fixed a rare issue that caused the DPDK Windows applications to fail to load due to wrong memory registration by the mlx5.sys driver.
|
Keywords: DPDK
|
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.70.53000
|
2791350
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused traffic lose and connection closure when TCP Timestamp option (ts-val) is present and the MSB is set. The aggregated TCP packet created by the RSC used clearing the MSB resulting in loose due to invalid timestamp.
|
Keywords: RSC
|
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.70.53000
|
2735248
|
Description: Modified the Rshim BUS driver behavior to allow the "bfb push" option even when the driver detected an external USB cable connected that did not expose the virtual ETH and COM devices.
|
Keywords: Rshim driver, bfb push
|
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.70.51000
|
2722843
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the TCP connection to drop when working with RSC and TCP timestamp options.
|
Keywords: RSC, TCP timestamp option
|
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.70.51000
|
2284224
|
Description: UFM/SM reports a wrong node description.
|
Keywords: IPoIB
|
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
|
2673499
|
Description: Changed the NumaNodeID NDI definition from enum to min/max to be aligned with MSDN requirements.
|
Keywords: NumdNodeID, MSDN
|
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
|
2673503
|
Description: Changed the default value of "NumRSSQueues" to 16 to be aligned with MSDN requirements on Windows Server 2019 and above. The new value will not overwrite the inbox driver setting due to the OS limitation.
|
Keywords: NumRSSQueues, Windows Server 2019 and above
|
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
|
2680300
|
Description: Fixed a wrong rate limitation (120 Gbps) when using 200GbE adapter cards with port_type of IPoIB.
|
Keywords: Performance
|
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
|
2671192
|
Description: Changed the default value of *FlowControl" to 0 on Windows Server 2022 and above. Now the new value will not overwrite the inbox driver setting due to the OS limitation.
|
Keywords: FlowControl, Windows Server 2022 and above
|
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
|
2627088
|
Description: Updated the maximum value of the DevXFSRules registry key to 0xfffffffe.
|
Keywords: DevXFSRules
|
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
|
2673498
|
Description: Changed the default value of MaxRssProcessors to 16 to be aligned with MSDN requirements. On Windows Server 2019 and above, the new value will not overwrite the inbox driver setting due to an OS limitation.
|
Keywords: MaxRssProcessors
|
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
|
2677430
|
Description: Changed the maximal value for VlanID to 4094, 4095 is reserved and should not be used.
|
Keywords: VlanID
|
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
|
2672442
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the package from returning a reboot error code when the MUX driver required reboot.
|
Keywords: MUX driver
|
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
|
2350785
|
Description: Updated the handling of PDDR operational info table to report valid link speed for all devices. The updated registry has 3 mode:
|
Keywords: PDDR, pcam cap bit
|
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
|
2459728
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented RshimCmd from enumerating more than 1 device on a system with > 1 DPU.
|
Keywords: RshimCmd
|
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
|
2482298
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the NDIS to crash when using version 20282 and PollMode feature.
The latest 2022 OS does not have this issue.
|
Keywords: NDIS Poll Mode
|
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
|
2483060
|
Description: Fixed a race condition in the ND filter as a result of a closed connector failure since the connector was asynchronously accessed by the CM disconnect request that handled the QP's flush.
|
Keywords: ND connector
|
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
|
2559765
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the RshimCmd tool to crash when incorrect inputs were provided.
|
Keywords: RshimCmd
|
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
|
2579834
|
Description: Fixed the reporting of the OS version that a VF is running on when using "mlx5cmd -driverversion".
|
Keywords: DriverVersion Utility
|
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
|
2622264
|
Description: Added a new cable identifier information QSA (QSFP to SFP) to get a more accurate information about the cable from the driver side.
|
Keywords: Cable info
|
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
|
2634546
|
Description: Added support for a new FW cap log_min_stride_wqe_sz and initialized an init failure process when the WQE size is too small to avoid HW issue.
Now when using striding RQ with a WQE that is too small, the initialization process will fail and a Yellow Bang will appear.
|
Keywords: log_min_stride_wqe_sz, striding rq
|
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
|
2397425
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the adapter's name being trimmed in the Event log messages when the message size was larger than the Event log message limit size (240 characters).
|
Keywords: Event log message size
|
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
|
2501105
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the package downgrade from replacing mlxdevx.dll in the system folder.
|
Keywords: mlxdevx.dll, package downgrade
|
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
|
2583088
|
Description: Fixed an incorrect report related to the FwTracer feature on the VF.
|
Keywords: FwTracer, Mlx5cmd
|
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
|
1601551
|
Description: Added support for cable information in ConnectX-6 / ConnectX-6 Dx / ConnectX-6 Lx and Bluefield-2 adapter cards.
|
Keywords: PDDR Info, ConnectX-6, ConnectX-6 Dx, ConnectX-6 Lx, Bluefield-2
|
Detected in version: 2.20
|
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
|
2347181
|
Description: Although the driver allows attaching HCAs to VM as a physical device using Windows' pass-through facility (Discrete Device Assignment (DDA)), the management tool mlx5cmd.exe is partially supported in a VM with passed-through HCAs.
|
Keywords: Discrete Device Assignment (DDA), pass-through facility, management tool mlx5cmd.exe
|
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
|
2385017
|
Description: SmpQuery is not functional on dual ports VPI devices when the second port is using Ethernet and RoCE is enabled on that port.
|
Keywords: SmpQuery
|
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
|
2403578
|
Description: Fixed incorrect timestamp in the PCAP file.
|
Keywords: mlx5cmd.exe -Sniffer
|
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
|
2604448
|
Description: Fixed and issue that resulted in Virtual Function of a device with revisionID != 0 failed to load when running over an Operating System other than Windows.
|
Keywords: VF
|
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.60.51000
|
2368632
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused SR-IOV to fail when using Windows Server 2012 R2 and WinOF-2 v2.50 driver.
|
Keywords: SR-IOV
|
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
|
1805972
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the SmartNIC and the network adapters to be restarted, and consequently the driver to fail from loading, when the fwreset command was used.
|
Keywords: BlueField, MlxFwReset
|
Detected in version: 2.40.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
|
2384297
|
Description: Added a protection mechanism against multiple NIC-switch creation requests being sent to the same adapter.
|
Keywords: NIC-switch creation
|
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
|
2078012
|
Description: If the Resource dump is re-enabled, and the VFs executes an error command, and the feature is supported by the firmware, a DMN folder might be created containing the VF failure command data.
The unrelated DMN folder can be ignored.
|
Keywords: ResourceDump, VF CMD FAIL
|
Detected in version: 2.40.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
|
2265031
|
Description: Fixed the minimum and maximum values reported for "EnableRss" registry key.
|
Keywords: EnableRss
|
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
|
2281548
|
Description: Added new counters ("Packets processed in interrupt mode" and "Packets processed in polling mode") to the Transmit DataPath counters.
|
Keywords: Counters
|
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
|
2321629
|
Description: Removed the "modifyteam" option from the from mlx5muxtool.
Note: The user will have to delete the team and recreate it if its name or mode needs to be changed.
|
Keywords: "modifyteam", mlx5muxtool
|
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
|
2329258
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused an infinite loop in VF initializing process when getting bad PCI header data.
|
Keywords: VF, PCI
|
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
|
2356474
|
Description: Changed the default value of *PtpHardwareTimestamp to 0,
Note: The new default value will not overwrite the existing value, the user must change it manually. For more information on the impact of keeping HW timestamp enabled see known issue 2374101.
|
Keywords: PtpHardwareTimestamp
|
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
|
2355210
|
Description: Fixed the version check capability that prevented the MTU from being activated on older WinOF-2 versions such as 1.90.
|
Keywords: WqeTooSmallWa
|
Detected in version: 2.20
|
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
|
2356917
|
Description: Mlx5Cmd -RssSniffer now displays the file's location that data is being written to when starting and stopping the sniffer.
|
Keywords: Mlx5Cmd -RssSniffer
|
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
|
2362900
|
Description: Modified the Miniport driver behaviour. Now it sets a queue ID on all NBLs in a chain before notifying NDIS.
|
Keywords: Miniport driver, NDIS
|
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
|
2363760
|
Description: Added support for WinPE basic commands to "Mlx5Cmd".
|
Keywords: Mlx5Cmd, WinPE
|
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
|
2370458
|
Description: Modified the "Mlx5Cmd -RssSniffer" behaviour when the RssSniffer is already running. Now the command will fail and will also return a failure if it is stopped when the RssSniffer is not running.
|
Keywords: Mlx5Cmd -RssSniffer
|
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
|
2233169
|
Description: [Windows Server 2019 build 19041 Onward] Fixed an installation failure that occurred when the same driver already exists on the device.
|
Keywords: Driver installation
|
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
|
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000