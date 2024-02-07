Bug Fixes in This Version
For a list of old fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3686267
|
Description: Fixed an IB Sniffer issue that caused it to generate only ~15MB pcap file.
|
Keywords: IB, Sniffer
|
Detected in version: 23.10.50000
|
Fixed in version: 24.1.50000
|
33666141
|
Description: Fixed nd_send_lat fails when is was set with parameters: -n 1~3 -a.
|
Keywords: ND, nd_send_lat
|
Detected in version: 23.10.50000
|
Fixed in version: 24.1.50000
|
3640110
|
Description: Added handling of error flow "configuration of Trunk Mode" while the feature is disabled.
|
Keywords: Trunk Mode for VF
|
Detected in version: 23.10.50000
|
Fixed in version: 24.1.50000
|
3709921
|
Description: Fixed an issue where ConnectX-7 as well as all BlueField devices, did not restart after RoCE QoS configuration changed via the Mlx5Cmd QosConfig tool, which caused the changes not to take effect until the device was manually restarted.
|
Keywords: RoCE, QoS, Mlx5Cmd
|
Detected in version: 23.10.50000
|
Fixed in version: 24.1.50000
|
3657171
|
Description: Fixed a rare race that occurred when disabling the "VF Cpu Monitor" feature in the middle of work.
|
Keywords: "VF Cpu Monitor"
|
Detected in version: 23.10.50000
|
Fixed in version: 24.1.50000
|
3696251
|
Description: Fixed the incorrect value printed in the 'fw pages' column within the mlx5cmd -VfResources command.
|
Keywords: mlx5cmd, VF, pages
|
Detected in version: 23.10.50000
|
Fixed in version: 24.1.50000
|
3745494
|
Description: Added support for BlueField-3 device to the mlx5muxtool.
|
Keywords: mlx5muxtool, BlueField-3
|
Detected in version: 23.10.50000
|
Fixed in version: 24.1.50000