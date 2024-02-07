NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v24.1.50000
Bug Fixes in This Version

For a list of old fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Issue

3686267

Description: Fixed an IB Sniffer issue that caused it to generate only ~15MB pcap file.

Keywords: IB, Sniffer

Detected in version: 23.10.50000

Fixed in version: 24.1.50000

33666141

Description: Fixed nd_send_lat fails when is was set with parameters: -n 1~3 -a.

Keywords: ND, nd_send_lat

Detected in version: 23.10.50000

Fixed in version: 24.1.50000

3640110

Description: Added handling of error flow "configuration of Trunk Mode" while the feature is disabled.

Keywords: Trunk Mode for VF

Detected in version: 23.10.50000

Fixed in version: 24.1.50000

3709921

Description: Fixed an issue where ConnectX-7 as well as all BlueField devices, did not restart after RoCE QoS configuration changed via the Mlx5Cmd QosConfig tool, which caused the changes not to take effect until the device was manually restarted.

Keywords: RoCE, QoS, Mlx5Cmd

Detected in version: 23.10.50000

Fixed in version: 24.1.50000

3657171

Description: Fixed a rare race that occurred when disabling the "VF Cpu Monitor" feature in the middle of work.

Keywords: "VF Cpu Monitor"

Detected in version: 23.10.50000

Fixed in version: 24.1.50000

3696251

Description: Fixed the incorrect value printed in the 'fw pages' column within the mlx5cmd -VfResources command.

Keywords: mlx5cmd, VF, pages

Detected in version: 23.10.50000

Fixed in version: 24.1.50000

3745494

Description: Added support for BlueField-3 device to the mlx5muxtool.

Keywords: mlx5muxtool, BlueField-3

Detected in version: 23.10.50000

Fixed in version: 24.1.50000

