The following describes the driver’s certification status per operating system.

Operating System

Logo Certification

SDDC Premium Certification

Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2

Certified

N/A

Windows 11 Client 21H2/ 22H2 / 23H2

Certified

N/A

Windows Server 2016 / 2019

Certified

Certified

Operating System

Management AQ Certification

Storage AQ Certification

Compute AQ Certification

Windows Server 2022

Certified

Premium

Premium
Warning

This section is updated in accordance with the certifications obtainment.

Warning

The RSHIM drivers are certified only for Windows Server 2016 and above Operating Systems and Windows Client 10 / 1809 and above Operating Systems.

