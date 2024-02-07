Downloading WinOF-2 Driver
To download the .exe file according to your Operating System, please follow the steps below:
Obtain the machine architecture.
To go to the Start menu, position your mouse in the bottom-right corner of the Remote Desktop of your screen.
Open a CMD console (Click Task Manager-->File --> Run new task and enter CMD).
Enter the following command.
echo %PROCESSOR_ARCHITECTURE%Warning
On an x64 (64-bit) machine, the output will be “AMD64”.
Go to the WinOF-2 web page at: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ > Products > Software > InfiniBand Drivers (Learn More) > Nvidia WinOF-2.
Download the .exe image according to the architecture of your machine (see Step 1).
The name of the .exe is in the following format: MLNX_WinOF2-<version>_<arch>.exe.Warning
Installing the incorrect .exe file is prohibited. If you do so, an error message will be displayed.
For example, if you install a 64-bit .exe on a 32-bit machine, the wizard will display the following (or a similar) error message: “The installation package is not supported by this processor type. Contact your vendor”