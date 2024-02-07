NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v24.1.50000
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v24.1.50000  Extracting Files Without Running Installation

Extracting Files Without Running Installation

Procedure_Heading_Icon-version-1-modificationdate-1707223675590-api-v2.PNG

To extract the files without running installation, perform the following steps:

  1. Open a CMD console-> Click Start-> Task Manager-> File-> Run new task-> and enter CMD.

  2. Extract the driver and the tools:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    MLNX_WinOF2-2_0_<revision_version>_All_x64.exe /a

    To extract only the driver file

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    MLNX_WinOF2-2_0_<revision_version>_All_x64.exe /a /vMT_DRIVERS_ONLY=1

  3. Click Next to create a server image.

    create_server_image-version-1-modificationdate-1707223679827-api-v2.png

  4. Click Change and specify the location in which the files are extracted to.

    network_location-version-1-modificationdate-1707223679363-api-v2.png

  5. Click Install to extract this folder, or click Change to install to a different folder.

    network_location2-version-1-modificationdate-1707223679030-api-v2.png

  6. To complete the extraction, click Finish.

    extraction_completed-version-1-modificationdate-1707223678430-api-v2.png

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 7, 2024
content here