Performance Tuning

To achieve the best performance for Windows, you may need to modify some of the Windows registries.

The registry entries that may be added/changed by this “General Tuning” procedure:

Under HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\Tcpip\Parameters : Disable TCP selective acks option for better CPU utilization: Registry Key Type Value SackOpts REG_DWORD 0

Under HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\AFD\Parameters: Enable fast datagram sending for UDP traffic: Registry Key Type Value FastSendDatagramThreshold REG_DWORD 64K



Under HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\Ndis\Parameters: Set RSS parameters: Registry Key Type Value RssBaseCpu REG_DWORD 1



Enabling Receive Side Scaling (RSS) is performed by running the following command:

Copy Copied! “netsh int tcp set global rss = enabled”





In order to improve live migration over SMB direct performance, please set the following registry key to 0 and reboot the machine:

Copy Copied! HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\System\CurrentControlSet\Services\LanmanServer\Parameters\RequireSecuritySignature



