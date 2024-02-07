Storage Protocols

The Server Message Block (SMB) protocol is a network file sharing protocol implemented in Microsoft Windows. The set of message packets that defines a particular version of the protocol is called a dialect.

The Microsoft SMB protocol is a client-server implementation and consists of a set of data packets, each containing a request sent by the client or a response sent by the server.

SMB protocol is used on top of the TCP/IP protocol or other network protocols. Using the SMB protocol allows applications to access files or other resources on a remote server, to read, create, and update them. In addition, it enables communication with any server program that is set up to receive an SMB client request.