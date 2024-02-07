Supported Network Adapter Cards and MFT Tools
NVIDIA® WinOF-2 supports the following NVIDIA® network adapter cards:
|
NICs
|
Supported Protocol
|
Supported Link Speed
|
ConnectX-7
|
InfiniBand
|
HDR, NDR200 and NDR
|
Ethernet
|
1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE
|
BlueField-3 SmartNIC
|
InfiniBand
|
EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR, NDR200
|
Ethernet
|
25, 40, 50, 100, 200 and 400GbE
|
BlueField-2 SmartNIC
|
InfiniBand
|
QDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR
|
Ethernet
|
1, 10, 25, 40, 50, 100 and 200GbE
|
ConnectX-6 Lx
|
Ethernet
|
10, 25, and 50GbE
|
ConnectX-6 Dx
|
Ethernet
|
10, 25, 40, 50, 100 and 200GbE
|
ConnectX-6
|
Ethernet
|
10, 25, 40, 50, 100 and 200GbE
|
InfiniBand
|
SDR, FDR, EDR and HDR
|
ConnectX-5/Ex
|
Ethernet
|
10, 25, 40, 50 and 100GbE
|
InfiniBand
|
QDR, FDR and EDR
|
ConnectX-4 Lx
|
Ethernet
|
10, 25, 40, and 50GbE
WinOF-2 is tested with the following firmware for NVIDIA® NICs:
Firmware versions listed are the minimum supported versions.
|
NICs
|
Recommended Firmware Rev.
|
Additional Firmware Rev. Supported
|
ConnectX-7
|
28.40.1000
|
28.39.1002
|
BlueField-3 integrated ConnectX-7 Adapter
|
32.40.1000
|
32.38.1002
|
BlueField-2 integrated ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter
|
24.40.1000
|
24.38.1002
|
BlueField integrated ConnectX-5 Adapter
|
18.33.1048
|
18.33.1048
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx
|
26.40.1000
|
26.39.1002
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx
|
22.40.1000
|
22.39.1002
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-6
|
20.40.1000
|
20.39.1002
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-5 / ConnectX-5 Ex
|
16.35.3502
|
16.35.2000
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Lx
|
14.32.1010
|
14.32.1010
WinOF-2 is compatible with the following MFT versions:
|
Product
|
Recommended Rev.
|
Additional Rev. Supported
|
MFT
|
4.27.0
|
4.26.0