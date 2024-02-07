NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v24.1.50000
Supported Network Adapter Cards and MFT Tools

Supported Network Adapter Cards

NVIDIA® WinOF-2 supports the following NVIDIA® network adapter cards:

NICs

Supported Protocol

Supported Link Speed

ConnectX-7

InfiniBand

HDR, NDR200 and NDR

Ethernet

1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE

BlueField-3 SmartNIC

InfiniBand

EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR, NDR200

Ethernet

25, 40, 50, 100, 200 and 400GbE

BlueField-2 SmartNIC

InfiniBand

QDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR

Ethernet

1, 10, 25, 40, 50, 100 and 200GbE

ConnectX-6 Lx

Ethernet

10, 25, and 50GbE

ConnectX-6 Dx

Ethernet

10, 25, 40, 50, 100 and 200GbE

ConnectX-6

Ethernet

10, 25, 40, 50, 100 and 200GbE

InfiniBand

SDR, FDR, EDR and HDR

ConnectX-5/Ex

Ethernet

10, 25, 40, 50 and 100GbE

InfiniBand

QDR, FDR and EDR

ConnectX-4 Lx

Ethernet

10, 25, 40, and 50GbE

Firmware Versions

WinOF-2 is tested with the following firmware for NVIDIA® NICs:

Warning

Firmware versions listed are the minimum supported versions.

NICs

Recommended Firmware Rev.

Additional Firmware Rev. Supported

ConnectX-7

28.40.1000

28.39.1002

BlueField-3 integrated ConnectX-7 Adapter

32.40.1000

32.38.1002

BlueField-2 integrated ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter

24.40.1000

24.38.1002

BlueField integrated ConnectX-5 Adapter

18.33.1048

18.33.1048

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx

26.40.1000

26.39.1002

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx

22.40.1000

22.39.1002

NVIDIA ConnectX-6

20.40.1000

20.39.1002

NVIDIA ConnectX-5 / ConnectX-5 Ex

16.35.3502

16.35.2000

NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Lx

14.32.1010

14.32.1010

NVIDIA MFT - Firmware Versions

WinOF-2 is compatible with the following MFT versions:

Product

Recommended Rev.

Additional Rev. Supported

MFT

4.27.0

4.26.0
