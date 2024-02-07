Tested Operating System

The following describes the tested operating systems and their roles in a virtualization environment.
Virtualization Mode
Supported Host OS
Supported Guest OS
None
|
N/A
VMQ
Windows Server 2016
Windows Server 2019
Windows Server 2022
Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022
Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2
Windows 11 Client 21H2 / 22H2 /
23H2
SR-IOV (Ethernet)
Windows Server 2016
Windows Server 2019
Windows Server 2022
Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022
Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2
Windows 11 Client 21H2 / 22H2 /
23H2
Ubuntu 18.04 / 20.04 / 22.04
SLES15.3 SP3 5.3.18-57-default
CentOS/RHEL 7.9 / RHEL8.4 upstream / 8.7 / 9.1
FreeBSD 13.0-STABLE / 13.1-RELEASE / 14-0-CURRENT-x64-15565e0a217-257277
SR-IOV (InfiniBand)
Windows Server 2016
Windows Server 2019
Windows Server 2022
Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022
Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2
Windows 11 Client 21H2 / 22H2 /
23H2
Ubuntu 20.04 5.13.0-1017-azure + OFED 24.01
Ubuntu 22.04 + OFED 24.01
SLES15.3 SP3 5.3.18-57-default + OFED 24.01
CentOS/RHEL 8.7 + OFED 24.01
Centos/RHEL 9.1 + OFED 24.01
