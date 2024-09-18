NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v24.07.50000
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v24.07.50000  Bug Fixes in This Version

Bug Fixes in This Version

For a list of old fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Issue

3766713

Description: Fixed an issue that caused mlx5cmd -ndkstat to enter an infinite loop when the number of active connection was large than the 2N ("n" is the number of connection fetched in one query. For example, the number of connection is 2001, and in each query were fetched 1000 connection).

Keywords: ND statistics

Detected in version: 24.4.50000

Fixed in version: 24.7.50000

4004823

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the MlxNdPerf tool to get stuck when sending less packets than the QP depth while using the -UseEvents parameter.

Keywords: MlxNdPerf tool, Iterations mode, using -UseEvents parameter

Detected in version: 24.4.50000

Fixed in version: 24.7.50000

4011446

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in MUX attachment failure when the "NETCfgInstance" key in the network adapter registry was empty.

Keywords: MUX, Attach

Detected in version: 24.4.50000

Fixed in version: 24.7.50000

3804072

Description: Fixed an issue which allowed the Schedule-Queue to be attached to the vPort when it exceeded the MaxNumSqInputs value set.

Keywords: Schedule-Queue

Detected in version: 24.4.50000

Fixed in version: 24.7.50000

3958073

Description: Fixed an issue which resulted in BSOD when receiving LSO packets with L4 frag separated from L2/3.

Keywords: BSOD, LSO

Detected in version: 24.4.50000

Fixed in version: 24.7.50000

3978418

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the MlxNdPerf tool to send more packets than the "-Iterations" parameter required when the number of iterations was less than the QP depth.

Keywords: MlxNdPerf tool, Iterations mode

Detected in version: 24.4.50000

Fixed in version: 24.7.50000

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 18, 2024
content here