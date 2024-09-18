Bug Fixes in This Version

3766713 Description: Fixed an issue that caused mlx5cmd -ndkstat to enter an infinite loop when the number of active connection was large than the 2N ("n" is the number of connection fetched in one query. For example, the number of connection is 2001, and in each query were fetched 1000 connection).

Keywords: ND statistics

Detected in version: 24.4.50000

Fixed in version: 24.7.50000

4004823 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the MlxNdPerf tool to get stuck when sending less packets than the QP depth while using the -UseEvents parameter.

Keywords: MlxNdPerf tool, Iterations mode, using -UseEvents parameter

Detected in version: 24.4.50000

Fixed in version: 24.7.50000

4011446 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in MUX attachment failure when the "NETCfgInstance" key in the network adapter registry was empty.

Keywords: MUX, Attach

Detected in version: 24.4.50000

Fixed in version: 24.7.50000

3804072 Description: Fixed an issue which allowed the Schedule-Queue to be attached to the vPort when it exceeded the MaxNumSqInputs value set.

Keywords: Schedule-Queue

Detected in version: 24.4.50000

Fixed in version: 24.7.50000

3958073 Description: Fixed an issue which resulted in BSOD when receiving LSO packets with L4 frag separated from L2/3.

Keywords: BSOD, LSO

Detected in version: 24.4.50000

Fixed in version: 24.7.50000

3978418 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the MlxNdPerf tool to send more packets than the "-Iterations" parameter required when the number of iterations was less than the QP depth.

Keywords: MlxNdPerf tool, Iterations mode

Detected in version: 24.4.50000