Downloading WinOF-2 Driver

On an x64 (64-bit) machine, the output will be “AMD64”.

To go to the Start menu, position your mouse in the bottom-right corner of the Remote Desktop of your screen.

Go to the WinOF-2 web page at: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ > Products > Software > InfiniBand Drivers (Learn More) > Nvidia WinOF-2.

Download the .exe image according to the architecture of your machine (see Step 1).

The name of the .exe is in the following format: MLNX_WinOF2-<version>_<arch>.exe.