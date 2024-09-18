Firmware Upgrade

NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v24.07.50000
If the machine has a standard NVIDIA® card with an older firmware version, the firmware will be automatically updated as part of the NVIDIA® WinOF-2 package installation. For information on how to upgrade firmware manually, please refer to MFT User Manual.

If the machine has a DDA (pass through) facility, firmware update is supported only in the Host. Therefore, to update the firmware, the following must be performed:

  1. Return the network adapters to the Host.

  2. Update the firmware according to the steps in the MFT User Manual.

  3. Attach the adapters back to VM with the DDA tools
