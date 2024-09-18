NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v24.07.50000
Installation Related Troubleshooting

Issue

Cause

Solution

The installation of WinOF-2 fails with the following error message:

“This installation package is not supported by this processor type. Contact your product vendor".

An incorrect driver version might have been installed, e.g., you are trying to install a 64-bit driver on a 32-bit machine (or vice versa).

Use the correct driver package according to the CPU architecture.

The installation of WinOF-2 fails with the following error message:

“This package release does not support ConnectX-4 devices, please see Release notes for versions that support these devices.”

Only ConnectX-4 devices were found on your machine, those devices are not supported by WinOF-2 v3.10 installation package.

Remove ConnectX-4 devices from your machine or install an older version of the driver that supports those devices.

Installation Error Codes and Troubleshooting

Error Code

Description

Troubleshooting

Setup Return Codes

1603

Fatal error during installation

Contact support

1633

The installation package is not supported on this platform.

Make sure you are installing the right package for your platform

For additional details on Windows installer return codes, please refer to: http://support.microsoft.com/kb/229683

Firmware Burning Warning Codes

1004

Failed to open the device

Contact support

1005

Could not find an image for at least one device

The firmware for your device was not found. Please try to manually burn the firmware.

1006

Found one device that has multiple images

Burn the firmware manually and select the image you want to burn.

1007

Found one device for which force update is required

Burn the firmware manually with the force flag.

1008

Found one device that has mixed versions

The firmware version or the expansion rom version does not match.

Restore Configuration Warnings

3

Failed to restore the configuration

Please see log for more details and contact the support team
