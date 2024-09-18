NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v24.07.50000
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v24.07.50000  Installing WinOF-2 Driver

On This Page

Installing WinOF-2 Driver

Note

The snapshots in the following sections are for illustration purposes only. The installation interface may slightly vary, depending on the used operating system.

Note

NVIDIA® WinOF-2 supports adapter cards based on NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 Lx family and newer adapter IC devices only. If you have NVIDIA® ConnectX®-3 and NVIDIA® ConnectX®-3 Pro on your server, you will need to install WinOF driver.

For details on how to install WinOF driver, please refer to WinOF User Manual.

This section provides instructions for two types of installation procedures, and both require administrator privileges:

Attended Installation

The following is an example of an installation session.

  1. Double click the .exe and follow the GUI instructions to install MLNX_WinOF2.

  2. [Optional] Manually configure your setup to contain the logs option (replace “LogFile” with the relevant directory).

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    MLNX_WinOF2_<revision_version>_All_Arch.exe /v"/l*vx [LogFile]"

    Example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    MLNX_WinOF2-2_10_50000_All_x64.exe /v"/l*vx [LogFile]"

  3. [Optional] If you do not want to upgrade your firmware version (i.e., MT_SKIPFWUPGRD default value is False).

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    MLNX_WinOF2_<revision_version>_All_Arch.exe /v" MT_SKIPFWUPGRD=1"

  4. [Optional] If you do not want to install the Rshim driver, run.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    MLNX_WinOF2_<revision_version>_All_Arch.exe /v" MT_DISABLE_RSHIM_INSTALL=1"

    Note

    The Rshim driver installanion will fail if a prior Rshim driver is already installed. The following fail message will be displayed in the log:

    "ERROR!!! Installation failed due to following errors: MlxRshim drivers installation disabled and MlxRshim drivers Installed, Please remove the following oem inf files from driver store: <oem inf list>"

  5. [Optional] If you want to skip the check for unsupported devices, run.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    MLNX_WinOF2_<revision_version>_All_Arch.exe /v" SKIPUNSUPPORTEDDEVCHECK=1"

  6. Click Next in the Welcome screen.

    welcome_page-version-1-modificationdate-1723458593133-api-v2.png

  7. Read and accept the license agreement and click Next.

    EULA-version-1-modificationdate-1723458571180-api-v2.PNG

  8. Select the target folder for the installation.

    destination_folder-version-1-modificationdate-1723458566710-api-v2.PNG

  9. The firmware upgrade screen will be displayed in the following cases:

    • If the user has an OEM card. In this case, the firmware will not be displayed.

    • If the user has a standard NVIDIA® card with an older firmware version, the firmware will be updated accordingly. However, if the user has both an OEM card and a NVIDIA® card, only the NVIDIA® card will be updated.

      firmware_upgrade-version-1-modificationdate-1723458574333-api-v2.PNG

  10. Select a Complete or Custom installation, follow Step a onward.

    Setup_Type-version-1-modificationdate-1723458592877-api-v2.PNG

    1. Select the desired feature to install:

      • Performances tools - install the performance tools that are used to measure performance in user environment

      • Documentation - contains the User Manual and Release Notes

      • Management tools - installation tools used for management, such as mlxstat

      • Diagnostic Tools - installation tools used for diagnostics, such as mlx5cmd

    2. Click Next to install the desired tools.

      installer_features_screen-version-1-modificationdate-1723458559617-api-v2.JPG

  11. Click Install to start the installation.

    ready_2_install-version-1-modificationdate-1723458590273-api-v2.png

  12. In case firmware upgrade option was checked in Step 7, you will be notified if a firmware upgrade is required (see

    FW_upgrade_icon-version-1-modificationdate-1723458576690-api-v2.JPG

    ).

    installation_progress-version-1-modificationdate-1723458589450-api-v2.png

  13. Click Finish to complete the installation.

    installation_completed-version-1-modificationdate-1723458585733-api-v2.png

Unattended Installation

Note

If no reboot options are specified, the installer restarts the computer whenever necessary without displaying any prompt or warning to the user.

To control the reboots, use the /norestart or /forcerestart standard command-line options.

The following is an example of an unattended installation session.

  1. Open a CMD console-> Click Start-> Task Manager File-> Run new task-> and enter CMD.

  2. Install the driver. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    MLNX_WinOF2-[Driver/Version]_<revision_version>_All_-Arch.exe /S /v/qn

  3. [Optional] Manually configure your setup to contain the logs option:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    MLNX_WinOF2-[Driver/Version]_<revision_version>_All_-Arch.exe /S /v/qn /v”/l*vx [LogFile]"

  4. [Optional] if you wish to control whether to install ND provider or not (i.e., MT_NDPROPERTY default value is True).

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    MLNX_WinOF2-[Driver/Version]_<revision_version>_All_Arch.exe /vMT_NDPROPERTY=1

  5. [Optional] If you do not wish to upgrade your firmware version (i.e.,MT_SKIPFWUPGRD default value is False).

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    MLNX_WinOF2-[Driver/Version]_<revision_version>_All_Arch.exe /vMT_SKIPFWUPGRD=1

  6. [Optional] If you do not want to install the Rshim driver, run.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    MLNX_WinOF2_<revision_version>_All_Arch.exe /v" MT_DISABLE_RSHIM_INSTALL=1"

    Note

    The Rshim driver installanion will fail if a prior Rshim driver is already installed. The following fail message will be displayed in the log:

    "ERROR!!! Installation failed due to following errors: MlxRshim drivers installation disabled and MlxRshim drivers Installed, Please remove the following oem inf files from driver store: <oem inf list>"

  7. [Optional] If you want to enable the default configuration for Rivermax, run.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    MLNX_WinOF2_<revision_version>_All_Arch.exe /v"MT_RIVERMAX=1 /l*vx C:\Users\<user>\log.txt "

  8. [Optional] If you want to skip the check for unsupported devices, run/

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    MLNX_WinOF2_<revision_version>_All_Arch.exe /v" SKIPUNSUPPORTEDDEVCHECK=1"

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 18, 2024
content here