NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v24.07.50000
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v24.07.50000  Supported Network Adapter Cards and MFT Tools

On This Page

Supported Network Adapter Cards and MFT Tools

Supported Network Adapter Cards

NVIDIA® WinOF-2 supports the following NVIDIA® network adapter cards:

NICsSupported ProtocolSupported Link Speed

ConnectX-7
InfiniBand
HDR, NDR200 and NDR

Ethernet
1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE

BlueField-3 SmartNIC
InfiniBand
EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR, NDR200

Ethernet
25, 40, 50, 100, 200 and 400GbE

BlueField-2 SmartNIC
InfiniBand
QDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR

Ethernet
1, 10, 25, 40, 50, 100 and 200GbE

ConnectX-6 Lx
Ethernet
10, 25, and 50GbE

ConnectX-6 Dx
Ethernet
10, 25, 40, 50, 100 and 200GbE

ConnectX-6
Ethernet
10, 25, 40, 50, 100 and 200GbE

InfiniBand
SDR, FDR, EDR and HDR

ConnectX-5/Ex
Ethernet
10, 25, 40, 50 and 100GbE

InfiniBand
QDR, FDR and EDR

ConnectX-4 Lx
Ethernet
10, 25, 40, and 50GbE

Firmware Versions

WinOF-2 is tested with the following firmware for NVIDIA® NICs:

Note

Firmware versions listed are the minimum supported versions.

NICs

Recommended Firmware Rev.

Additional Firmware Rev. Supported

ConnectX-7

28.42.1000

28.41.1000

BlueField-3 integrated ConnectX-7 Adapter

32.42.1000

32.41.1000

BlueField-2 integrated ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter

24.42.1000

24.41.1000

BlueField integrated ConnectX-5 Adapter

18.33.1048

18.33.1048

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx

26.42.1000

26.41.1000

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx

22.42.1000

22.41.1000

NVIDIA ConnectX-6

20.42.1000

20.41.1000

NVIDIA ConnectX-5 / ConnectX-5 Ex

16.35.4030

16.35.3502

NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Lx

14.32.1010

14.32.1010

NVIDIA MFT - Firmware Versions

WinOF-2 is compatible with the following MFT versions:

Product

Recommended Rev.

Additional Rev. Supported

MFT

4.29.0-131

4.28.0-92
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 30, 2024
content here