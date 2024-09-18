Tested Operating System

The following describes the tested operating systems and their roles in a virtualization environment.

Virtualization Mode Supported Host OS Supported Guest OS None Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025

Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2

Windows 11 Client 21H2 / 22H2 / 23H2 / 24H2 N/A VMQ Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025 Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025

Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2

Windows 11 Client 21H2 / 22H2 / 23H2 / 24H2 SR-IOV (Ethernet) Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025 Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025

Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2

Windows 11 Client 21H2 / 22H2 / 23H2 / 24H2

Ubuntu 18.04 / 20.04 / 22.04

SLES15.3 SP3 5.3.18-57-default

CentOS/RHEL 7.9 / RHEL8.4 upstream / 8.7 / 9.1

FreeBSD 13.0-STABLE / 13.1-RELEASE / 14-0-CURRENT-x64-15565e0a217-257277 SR-IOV (InfiniBand) Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025 Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025

Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2

Windows 11 Client 21H2 / 22H2 / 23H2 / 24H2

Ubuntu 20.04 5.13.0-1017-azure + OFED 24.07

Ubuntu 22.04 + OFED 24.07

SLES15.3 SP3 5.3.18-57-default + OFED 24.07

CentOS/RHEL 8.7 + OFED 24.07

Centos/RHEL 9.1 + OFED 24.07

