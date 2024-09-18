Tested Operating System

NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v24.07.50000
The following describes the tested operating systems and their roles in a virtualization environment.

Virtualization Mode

Supported Host OS

Supported Guest OS

None

  • Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025

  • Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2

  • Windows 11 Client 21H2 / 22H2 / 23H2 / 24H2

N/A

VMQ

  • Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025

  • Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025

  • Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2

  • Windows 11 Client 21H2 / 22H2 / 23H2 / 24H2

SR-IOV (Ethernet)

  • Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025

  • Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025

  • Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2

  • Windows 11 Client 21H2 / 22H2 / 23H2 / 24H2

  • Ubuntu 18.04 / 20.04 / 22.04

  • SLES15.3 SP3 5.3.18-57-default

  • CentOS/RHEL 7.9 / RHEL8.4 upstream / 8.7 / 9.1

  • FreeBSD 13.0-STABLE / 13.1-RELEASE / 14-0-CURRENT-x64-15565e0a217-257277

SR-IOV (InfiniBand)

  • Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025

  • Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025

  • Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2

  • Windows 11 Client 21H2 / 22H2 / 23H2 / 24H2

  • Ubuntu 20.04 5.13.0-1017-azure + OFED 24.07

  • Ubuntu 22.04 + OFED 24.07

  • SLES15.3 SP3 5.3.18-57-default + OFED 24.07

  • CentOS/RHEL 8.7 + OFED 24.07

  • Centos/RHEL 9.1 + OFED 24.07

  • SLES15.3 SP3 5.3.18-57-default + OFED 24.07

