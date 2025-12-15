Adapter Cards Counters

Async EQ Overrun The number of times an EQ mapped to Async events queue encountered overrun queue.

Allocated Memory Pages Number of memory pages (4KB) allocated to the VF firmware from the host system.

Completion EQ Overrun The number of times an EQ mapped to Completion events queue encountered overrun queue.

Current Queues Under Processor Handle The current number of queues that are handled by the processor due to an Async error (e.g. retry exceeded) or due to a CMD error (e.g. 2eer_qp cmd).

Total Queues Under Processor Handle The total number of queues that are handled by the processor due to an Async error (e.g. retry exceeded) or due to a CMD error (e.g. 2eer_qp cmd).

Packets Received dropped due to Steering Number of packets that completed the NIC Receive FlowTable steering and were discarded due to lack of match rule in Flow Table.

Packets Received dropped due to VPort Down Number of packets that were steered to a VPort, and discarded because the VPort was not in a state to receive packets

Packets Transmitted dropped due to VPort Down Number of packets that were transmitted by a vNIC, and discarded because the VPort was not in a state to transmit packets.

Invalid Commands Number of commands issued by the VF and failed.

Quota Exceeded Command Number of commands issued by the VF and failed due to quota exceeded.

Send Queue Priority Update Flow The total number of QP/SQ priority/SL update events.

Packets Received WQE too small The number of packets that reached the Ethernet RQ but cannot fit into the WQE due to their large size

CQ Overrun Number of times CQs entered an error state due to overflow

Packets Received dropped due to lack of receive WQEs Number of dropped packets due to lack of receive WQEs for an internal device RQs

Generated Packets dropped due to steering failure Number of packets generated by the VNIC experiencing an unexpected steering failure (at any point in steering flow)

Handled Packets dropped due to steering failure Number of packets handled by the VNIC experiencing an unexpected steering failure (at any point in steering flow owned by the VNIC, including the FDB for the eSwitch owner)

Requester timeout received Number of timeout received when the local machine generates outbound traffic. Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.

Requester out of order sequence NAK Number of Out of Sequence NAK received when the local machine generates outbound traffic, i.e. the number of times the local machine received NAKs indicating OOS on the receiving side. Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.

Requester RNR NAK Number of RNR (Receiver Not Ready) NAKs received when the local machine generates outbound traffic. Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.

Responder RNR NAK Number of RNR (Receiver Not Ready) NAKs sent when the local machine receives inbound traffic. Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.

Responder out of order sequence received Number of Out of Sequence packets received when the local machine receives inbound traffic, i.e. the number of times the local machine received messages that are not consecutive. Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.

Responder duplicate request received Number of duplicate requests received when the local machine receives inbound traffic. Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.

Requester RNR NAK retries exceeded errors Number of RNR (Receiver Not Ready) NAKs retries exceeded errors when the local machine generates outbound traffic. Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.

Responder Local Length Errors Number of times the responder detected local length errors Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.

Requester Local Length Errors Number of times the requester detected local length errors Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.

Responder Local QP Operation Errors Number of times the responder detected local QP operation errors Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.

Responder Local Protection Errors Number of times the responder detected memory protection error in its local memory subsystem Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.

Requester Local Protection Errors Number of times the requester detected a memory protection error in its local memory subsystem Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.

Responder CQEs with Error Number of times the responder flow reported a completion with error Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.

Requester CQEs with Error Number of times the requester flow reported a completion with error Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.

Responder CQEs Flushed with Error Number of times the responder flow completed a work request as flushed with error Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.

Requester CQEs Flushed with Error Number of times the requester completed a work request as flushed with error Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.

Requester Memory Window Binding Errors Number of times the requester detected memory window binding error Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.

Requester Bad Response Number of times an unexpected transport layer opcode was returned by the responder Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.

Requester Remote Invalid Request Errors Number of times the requester detected remote invalid request error Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.

Responder Remote Invalid Request Errors Number of times the responder detected remote invalid request error Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.

Requester Remote Access Errors Number of times the requester detected remote access error Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.

Responder Remote Access Errors Number of times the responder detected remote access error Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.

Requester Remote Operation Errors Number of times the requester detected remote operation error Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.

Requester Retry Exceeded Errors Number of times the requester detected transport retries exceed error Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.

Received RDMA Write requests Number of RDMA write requests received Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.

Received RDMA Read requests Number of RDMA read requests received Note: Enable by setting registry key for VF RDMA counters.