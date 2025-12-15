Bug Fixes History

NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v25.10.51000 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
Note

This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.

Internal Ref.

Issue

4621240

Description: Improved GPU memory utilization to prevent resource exhaustion when running large memory workloads in Mlxndperf.

Keywords: Mlxndperf, GPU Direct

Detected in version: 25.7.50000

Fixed in version: 25.10.50020

4644567

Description: Added debug prints to log cases where an invalid CUDE ID is provided.

Keywords: GPU Direct, RDMA, CUDA Device ID, cudadeviceid

Detected in version: 25.7.50000

Fixed in version: 25.10.50020

4646247

Description: Fixed an issue where uninstalling the package after removing the last instance with mlx5muxtool could result in a Code 56 error on the device.

Keywords: MUX, uninstall

Detected in version: 25.7.50000

Fixed in version: 25.10.50020

Internal Ref.

Issue

4501578

Description: Fixed an issue where the Relaxed Ordering feature was incorrectly disabled when using firmware versions newer than XX.36.2024.

Keywords: Relaxed ordering read, PCIe, VM

Detected in version: 25.4.50020

Fixed in version: 25.7.50000

4525708

Description: Fixed an issue where the Mlnx5Cmd -Features output incorrectly showed the BugCheck Packet feature as disabled without providing a reason.

Keywords: BugCheck Packet

Detected in version: 25.4.50020

Fixed in version: 25.7.50000

4188755

Description: A limitation in multi-QP functions causes the CM DisconnectReply to be sent with an incorrect priority or DSCP value.

Keywords: mlxndperf, QoS

Detected in version: 25.4.50020

Fixed in version: 25.7.50000

Internal Ref.

Issue

3606565

Description: Fixed an issue that could cause a BSOD during the suspend/resume process when the firmware is not functional.

Keywords: BSOD, suspend/resume process

Detected in version: 25.1.51010

Fixed in version: 25.4.50020

4261695

Description: Fixed an issue where Mlx5Cmd -Stat displayed incorrect physical location information on multi-segment PCI machines when the adapter was disabled.

Keywords: Mlx5Cmd PCI BDF

Detected in version: 25.1.51010

Fixed in version: 25.4.50020

4277778

Description: Fixed an issue where Event 399 displayed incorrect information.

Keywords: Cable Info Module

Detected in version: 25.1.51010

Fixed in version: 25.4.50020

4278150

Description: Fixed an issue that triggered Error events 410 and 304 when enabling or disabling pktmon on an adapter operating in VMQ/SR-IOV mode.

Keywords: pktmon VMQ SR-IOV Virtualization

Detected in version: 25.1.51010

Fixed in version: 25.4.50020

4287547

Description: Fixed an issue in the MlxNdPerf tool where using the -useevents parameter could cause memory leakage from the kernel non-paged pool during application runtime.

Keywords: mlnxndperf, useevents, memory leakage

Detected in version: 25.1.51010

Fixed in version: 25.4.50020

4293786

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the BGP protocol to fail on a VM when operating with Hyper-V.

Keywords: BGP, ARP

Detected in version: 25.1.51010

Fixed in version: 25.4.50020

Internal Ref.

Issue

4219412

Description: Fixed and issue that can cause some of the performance counters to show invalid numbers.

The following counters in the were fixed:

  • Under Mellanox WinOF-2 Port Traffic set

    • KBytes Received/Sec

    • Packets Received/Sec

    • KBytes Sent/Sec

    • Packets Sent/Sec

    • KBytes Total/Sec

    • Packets Total/Sec

  • Under Mellanox WinOF-2 Port QoS set:

    • KBytes Received/Sec

    • Packets Received/Sec

    • KBytes Sent/Sec

    • Packets Sent/Sec

    • KBytes Total/Sec

    • Packets Total/Sec

    • KBytes Received/Sec

  • Under Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Port Traffic set:

    • Packets Received Unicast/Sec

    • Packets Received Broadcast/Sec

    • Packets Received Multicast/Sec

    • Packets Sent Unicast/Sec

    • Packets Sent Broadcast/Sec

    • Packets Sent Multicast/Sec

    • Bytes Received Unicast/Sec

    • Bytes Received Broadcast/Sec

    • Bytes Received Multicast/Sec

    • Bytes Sent Unicast/Sec

    • Bytes Sent Broadcast/Sec

    • Bytes Sent Multicast/Sec

    • Rdma Packets Received Unicast/Sec

    • Rdma Packets Received Multicast/Sec

    • Rdma Packets Sent Unicast/Sec

    • Rdma Packets Sent Multicast/Sec

  • Under Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics counters set:

    • Send Completions in Passive/Sec

    • Receive Completions in Passive/Sec

    • Watch Dog Expired/Sec

    • Async EQ Overrun

    • DumpMeNow Calls

  • Under Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics Ext 1 counter set:

    • RoCE Adaptive Retransmission

    • RoCE Adaptive Retransmission timeouts

    • RoCE Slow Restart

    • RoCE Slow Restart CNPs

    • RoCE Slow Restart Transmissions

  • Under Mellanox WinOF-2 Device Diagnostics counter set:

    • L0 MTT miss/Sec

    • L0 MTT hit/Sec

    • L1 MTT miss/Sec

    • L1 MTT hit/Sec

    • L0 MPT miss/Sec

    • L0 MPT hit/Sec

    • L1 MPT miss/Sec

    • L1 MPT hit/Sec

  • Under Mellanox WinOF-2 PCI Device Diagnostics counters set:

    • PCI back-pressure cycles/Sec

    • PCI write back-pressure cycles/Sec

    • PCI read back-pressure cycles/Sec

    • Available PCI BW/Sec

    • Used PCI BW/Sec

  • Under Mellanox WinOF-2 Port Diagnostics counter set:

    • RX Kbits phy/Sec

    • RX PCS Symbol Error phy/Sec

    • RX PCS Corrected Bits phy/Sec

    • RX Error Lane0 phy/Sec

    • RX Error Lane1 phy/Sec

    • RX Error Lane2 phy/Sec

    • RX Error Lane3 phy/Sec

  • Under Mellanox WinOf-2 SW Backchannel Diagnostics counter set:

    • Supported Capabilities Bitmask

    • Currently Active Capabilities Bitmask

    • Read Config Block OIDs/Sec

    • Write Config Block OIDs/Sec

  • Under Mellanox WinOF-2 IB Port counters set

    • Port Receive Data

    • Port Receive Packets

    • Port MultiCast Receive Packets

    • Port Unicast Receive Packets

    • Port Xmit Data

    • Port Xmit Packets

    • Port Receive Switch Relay Errors

    • Port Receive Errors

    • Port Receive Constraint Errors

    • Local Link Integrity Errors

    • Port Xmit Wait

    • Port MultiCast Xmit Packets

    • Port Unicast Xmit Packets

    • Port Xmit Discards

    • Port Xmit Constraint Errors

    • Port Receive Remote Physical Errors

    • Symbol Error

    • VL15 Dropped

    • Link Error Recovery Counter

    • Link Downed

Keywords: Performance counters

Detected in version: 24.10.50010

Fixed in version: 25.1.51010

4182418

Description: Fixed an issue that caused large file transfers over the TMFIFO interface to fail.

Keywords: RSHIM

Detected in version: 24.10.50010

Fixed in version: 25.1.51010

4171097

Description: Fixed an error caused by using a buffer size that was too small.

Keywords: mlxndperf, multi-QP operations, buffer size

Detected in version: 24.10.50010

Fixed in version: 25.1.51010

4171716

Description: Fixed an issue in event ID 401, where the supported speed was displayed as the current speed and vice versa.

Keywords: Speed Event ID 401

Detected in version: 24.10.50010

Fixed in version: 25.1.51010

4199875

Description: Fixed an issue where certain counters in the counter set "Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Port Traffic" would occasionally display an invalid value in perfmon.

Keywords: Counters

Detected in version: 24.10.50010

Fixed in version: 25.1.51010

Internal Ref.

Issue

4090480

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the VF diagnostic counters from being shown when assigned a VF from multiple adapter to the same VM, queried for counters and removed all VFs from one adapter.

Keywords: VF diagnostic counters, VF, Virtual machine

Detected in version: 24.7.50000

Fixed in version: 24.10.50010

4013319

Description: Fixed a rare case when polling returns wrong request context (ND2_RESULT.RequestContext).

Keywords: ND polling

Detected in version: 24.7.50000

Fixed in version: 24.10.50010

Internal Ref.

Issue

3766713

Description: Fixed an issue that caused mlx5cmd -ndkstat to enter an infinite loop when the number of active connection was large than the 2N ("n" is the number of connection fetched in one query. For example, the number of connection is 2001, and in each query were fetched 1000 connection).

Keywords: ND statistics

Detected in version: 24.4.50000

Fixed in version: 24.7.50000

4004823

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the MlxNdPerf tool to get stuck when sending less packets than the QP depth while using the -UseEvents parameter.

Keywords: MlxNdPerf tool, Iterations mode, using -UseEvents parameter

Detected in version: 24.4.50000

Fixed in version: 24.7.50000

4011446

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in MUX attachment failure when the "NETCfgInstance" key in the network adapter registry was empty.

Keywords: MUX, Attach

Detected in version: 24.4.50000

Fixed in version: 24.7.50000

3804072

Description: Fixed an issue which allowed the Schedule-Queue to be attached to the vPort when it exceeded the MaxNumSqInputs value set.

Keywords: Schedule-Queue

Detected in version: 24.4.50000

Fixed in version: 24.7.50000

3958073

Description: Fixed an issue which resulted in BSOD when receiving LSO packets with L4 frag separated from L2/3.

Keywords: BSOD, LSO

Detected in version: 24.4.50000

Fixed in version: 24.7.50000

3978418

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the MlxNdPerf tool to send more packets than the "-Iterations" parameter required when the number of iterations was less than the QP depth.

Keywords: MlxNdPerf tool, Iterations mode

Detected in version: 24.4.50000

Fixed in version: 24.7.50000

Internal Ref.

Issue

3861975

Description: Removed the RoceFrameSize registry key upon installation when upgrading from the inbox driver and the user did not change its value.

Keywords: Inbox driver, registry, MTU, ROCE, jumbo frames

Detected in version: 24.1.50000

Fixed in version: 24.4.50000

3776634

Description: Fixed and issue that resulted in BSOD event not being detected when collecting mstdump on BUGCHECK while the device was already down.

Keywords: BSOD, BugCheck

Detected in version: 24.1.50000

Fixed in version: 24.4.50000

3782969

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the Trunk Mode for VF feature from working properly when the "allowed list" contained a single VLAN ID.

Keywords: Trunk Mode for VF, "allowed list", VLAN ID

Detected in version: 24.1.50000

Fixed in version: 24.4.50000

Internal Ref.

Issue

3686267

Description: Fixed an IB Sniffer issue that caused it to generate only ~15MB pcap file.

Keywords: IB, Sniffer

Detected in version: 23.10.50000

Fixed in version: 24.1.50000

33666141

Description: Fixed nd_send_lat fails when is was set with parameters: -n 1~3 -a.

Keywords: ND, nd_send_lat

Detected in version: 23.10.50000

Fixed in version: 24.1.50000

3640110

Description: Added handling of error flow "configuration of Trunk Mode" while the feature is disabled.

Keywords: Trunk Mode for VF

Detected in version: 23.10.50000

Fixed in version: 24.1.50000

3709921

Description: Fixed an issue where ConnectX-7 as well as all BlueField devices, did not restart after RoCE QoS configuration changed via the Mlx5Cmd QosConfig tool, which caused the changes not to take effect until the device was manually restarted.

Keywords: RoCE, QoS, Mlx5Cmd

Detected in version: 23.10.50000

Fixed in version: 24.1.50000

3657171

Description: Fixed a rare race that occurred when disabling the "VF Cpu Monitor" feature in the middle of work.

Keywords: "VF Cpu Monitor"

Detected in version: 23.10.50000

Fixed in version: 24.1.50000

3696251

Description: Fixed the incorrect value printed in the 'fw pages' column within the mlx5cmd -VfResources command.

Keywords: mlx5cmd, VF, pages

Detected in version: 23.10.50000

Fixed in version: 24.1.50000

3745494

Description: Added support for BlueField-3 device to the mlx5muxtool.

Keywords: mlx5muxtool, BlueField-3

Detected in version: 23.10.50000

Fixed in version: 24.1.50000

Internal Ref.

Issue

3439095

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in a BSOD in the mlx5mux driver when the driver was not handled properly by the NDIS_RECEIVE_FLAGS_RESOURCES key.

Keywords: MUX, MLX5MUX, BSOD

Detected in version: 23.7.50000

Fixed in version: 23.10.50000

3178409

Description: Disabling of VF's SL-DiFF from the driver on Bluefield devices is not supported.

Keywords: BlueField SL-DiFF

Detected in version: 23.7.50000

Fixed in version: 23.10.50000

3637674

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the collecting minidump process to crash while the device was initializing.

Keywords: TriageDump, minidump

Detected in version: 23.7.50000

Fixed in version: 23.10.50000

3610056

Description: Fixed an issue that caused erroneous print of VF NIC_CAP_REG register from the PF.

Keywords: FWCaps, mlx5cmd, tools

Detected in version: 23.7.50000

Fixed in version: 23.10.50000

3545620

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the DeviceRxStallTimeout and DeviceRxStallWatermark registry keys from setting the program congestion mode.

Keywords: Congestion mode, DeviceRxStallTimeout, DeviceRxStallWatermark

Detected in version: 23.7.50000

Fixed in version: 23.10.50000

Internal Ref.

Issue

3466737

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in driver upgrade failure on systems with more than 3 devices.

To resolve the issue, the mstdump generation process via the PCI configuration space when in teardown was stopped to prevent a very slow teardown which caused the upgrade timeout.

Keywords: Upgrade, mstdump

Detected in version: 23.4.50020

Fixed in version: 23.7.50000

3478979

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in missing section of the capabilities when querying the FwCaps of a VF from the Host using mlx5cmd -fwcaps.

Keywords: FwCaps

Detected in version: 23.4.50020

Fixed in version: 23.7.50000

3464588

Description: Removed false error message which sometimes appeared in machines with several BlueField cards.

Keywords: BlueField

Detected in version: 23.4.50020

Fixed in version: 23.7.50000

3483336

Description: Improved mlxndperf tool's latency tests results.

Keywords: mlxndperf, performance tests

Detected in version: 23.4.50020

Fixed in version: 23.7.50000

3472624

Description: Fixed an issue that occasionally resulted in truncated printed DPU log.

Keywords: RshimCmd, "DPU log"

Detected in version: 23.4.50020

Fixed in version: 23.7.50000

Internal Ref.

Issue

3443006

Description: Updated the ports' number information in the Device Manager. Now the Information Pane of Properties of NIC adapter displays information of more than 2 ports.

Keywords: Port Number, NIC

Detected in version: 3.20.51000

Fixed in version: 23.4.50020

3418355

Description: Fixed a continuous memory allocation issues in NDK.

Keywords: NDK, continuous memory allocation

Detected in version: 3.20.51000

Fixed in version: 23.4.50020

3240588

Description: Fixed the results of the latency tests.

Keywords: ND, performance

Detected in version: 3.20.51000

Fixed in version: 23.4.50020

3438140

Description: Modified the NDK send operation return sync status. Now upon QP closure (e.g. peer disconnect), the APIs will instead uniformly return async STATUS_ABORT via NdkGetCqResults CQEs (flush error).

Keywords: NDK, SMB

Detected in version: 3.20.51000

Fixed in version: 23.4.50020

3361916

Description: Fixed a BSOD that occurred on a client OS after the driver returned from the sleep mode.

Keywords: Client OS, Sleep, wake-up

Detected in version: 3.20.51000

Fixed in version: 23.4.50020

3363420

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the 'mlx5cmd -dbg -FwCaps' command to fail on ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.

Keywords: mlx5cmd, command tool, FW capabilities

Detected in version: 3.20.51000

Fixed in version: 23.4.50020

3298557

Description: Fixed the status of ZTT feature reported by the "mlx5cmd -features" command after driver restart when the feature is supported by the firmware and enabled by the registry key EnableZtt.

Keywords: ZTT, mlx5cmd

Detected in version: 3.10.50000

Fixed in version: 3.20.50010

3318605

Description: Auto-negotiation is always enabled even when the user selects a specific speed to support a case where multiple options of the same speed are available.

Keywords: AN, auto-negotiation, link speed

Detected in version: 3.10.50000

Fixed in version: 3.20.50010

3233876

Description: Disabled the mlx5cmd option to mention 'Zero Touch Roce' in a VM as this feature is supported only on the Host.

Keywords: ZeroTouchRoCE ,ZTR, Virtual Machine

Detected in version: 3.10.50000

Fixed in version: 3.20.50010

3215011

Description: If SR-IOV or the number of VFs is set to 0, the "mlx5cmd -feature" shows VMQOS' status as enabled and rev2 as disabled although VMQOS is actually disabled.

Keywords: VMQOS mlx5cmd

Detected in version: 3.10.50000

Fixed in version: 3.20.50010

2864037

Description: When using mlx5cmd "-vportmapping" on dual port devices, occasionally the header is not presented.

Keywords: VportMapping, mlx5cmd

Detected in version: 2.80.50000

Fixed in version: 3.20.50010

3259399 / 3258418

Description: Fixed an issue where mlxndperf tool failed with error 0x8000001a when setting the queue depth to 1 or 2 and on "send" mode.

Keywords: mlxndperf

Detected in version: 3.10.50000

Fixed in version: 3.20.50010

3159828

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the driver to report it supports 257 scheduled queues when it actually supports only 256.

The issue occurred when:

  • the firmware version was xx.34.1000 and above

  • the device supported more than 255 VF

  • VMQos revision 1

Keywords: VMQOS Rev 1, Max SQ

Detected in version: 3.10.50000

Fixed in version: 3.20.50010

2868062

Description: Notification on service side disconnection is not supported.

Keywords: DOCA

Detected in version: 2.80.50000

Fixed in version: 3.10.50000

3215358

Description: Fixed an issue that occasionally caused mlxndperf to display low bandwidth when using the Send operation.

Keywords: mlxndperf

Detected in version: 3.0.50000

Fixed in version: 3.10.50000

3216318

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the driver to crash if it received OID_NIC_SWITCH_VPORT_PARAMETERS with vPort ID greater than the maximum supported vPorts.

Keywords: OID_NIC_SWITCH_VPORT_PARAMETERS

Detected in version: 3.0.50000

Fixed in version: 3.10.50000

2970608

Description: Fixed an issue in "mlx5cmd -linkspeed" where the command returned an error although the link was up. This happened when link up time exceeded 5 seconds.

Keywords: "mlx5cmd -linkspeed"

Detected in version: 2.90.50010

Fixed in version: 3.10.50000

3135949

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the mlxndperf tool to show low bandwidth results.

Keywords: mlxndperf

Detected in version: 3.0.50000

Fixed in version: 3.10.50000

3158851

Description: Mlxndperf.exe improvements: the DestIp parameter is no longer allowed to be run together with the Server flag as the destination address is redundant for the server.

Keywords: Mlxndperf

Detected in version: 3.0.50000

Fixed in version: 3.10.50000

3140361

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the RSHim ethernet driver from reaching 10Mbs.

Keywords: MLXRSHIM , Ethernet, Performance

Detected in version: 3.0.50000

Fixed in version: 3.10.50000

3004352

Description: Added missing support for LRO on ConnectX-7.

Keywords: LRO, ConnectX-7

Detected in version: 2.90.50010

Fixed in version: 3.0.50000

3123107

Description: Fixed an issue that allowed using wrong IPv4 DHCP ports for IPv6 DHCP.

Keywords: DHCP redirect

Detected in version: 2.90.50010

Fixed in version: 3.0.50000

3129686

Description: Fixed an issue that displayed the VF ID in the event ID 76 (MLX_EVENT_LOG_VF_REACHED_MAX_PAGES) as the firmware VF ID instead of the Operating System VF ID.

Keywords: MaxFWPagesUsagePerVF

Detected in version: 2.90.50010

Fixed in version: 3.0.50000

2769660

Description: Fixed an issue that showed the ingress traffic for IB ports in the system counter-sets like "Network Interface" and "network Adapter".

Keywords: Counter

Detected in version: 2.90.50010

Fixed in version: 3.0.50000

3070631

Description: Removed unnecessary bandwidth prints after a connection error in mlxndperf.exe tool

Keywords: mlxndperf.exe tool

Detected in version: 2.90.50010

Fixed in version: 3.0.50000

3070632

Description: Added a new input parameter '-Delay' to define the optional delay (in msec) when in "Client in Resilience" mode after driver restart.

Keywords: mlxndperf.exe tool

Detected in version: 2.90.50010

Fixed in version: 3.0.50000

3049119

Description: Number of VFs is limited to 64 when working with VmQos revision 2.

Keywords: SR-IOV, VMQOS

Detected in version: 2.90.50010

Fixed in version: 3.0.50000

3060792

Description: Teaming-over-IPoB in Windows Client over Ethernet in ConnectX-7 adapter card is not supported, thus, the mlx5mux driver does not work over ConnectX-7 adapter cards.

Keywords: Teaming-over-IPoB, MUX, ConnectX-7

Detected in version: 2.90.50010

Fixed in version: 3.0.50000

303781

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in failure to apply QoS parameters on some ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx single port devices.

Keywords: QoS

Detected in version: 2.80.50000

Fixed in version: 2.90.50010

3040366

Description: Shorten the device name from "ConnectX Family mlx5Gen Virtual Function" to "ConnectX 5Gen vfunc" to avoid cases of messages being cut event-id 25 where the message was cut to "ctX Family mlx5Gen Virtual Function".

Keywords: event-viewer

Detected in version: 2.80.50000

Fixed in version: 2.90.50010

2781020

Description: mlx5cmd "-vportmapping" capability is not supported when using the embedded mode in NVIDIA BlueField devices.

Keywords: mlx5cmd "-vportmapping", NVIDIA BlueField

Detected in version: 2.80.50000

Fixed in version: 2.90.50010

2861814

Description: When using OID_QOS_OFFLOAD_SQ_STATS to retrieve statististics on an SQ connected to a vPort representing the PF (i.e. the vPort with the physical mac-address), it may count all the traffic on TC0, so the non-TC0 TCs counter will be '0'.

Keywords: VMqOS statistics

Detected in version: 2.80.50000

Fixed in version: 2.90.50010

2864037

Description: When using mlx5cmd "-vportmapping" on dual port devices, occasionally the header is not presented.

Keywords: VportMapping, mlx5cmd

Detected in version: 2.80.50000

Fixed in version: 2.90.50010

2870173

Description: Querying the SQ stat using the vfctrl get-queue-info command on ConnectX-4 and ConnectX-4 Lx devices may cause a BSOD as SQ stat is not supported on these devices.

Keywords: SQ stat, BSOD, ConnectX-4, ConnectX-4 Lx, HWQOS

Detected in version: 2.80.50000

Fixed in version: 2.90.50010

2859027

Description: mlx5cmd -b Smpquery is not supported on NVIDIA BlueField-2 when in Smart-NIC mode from the host.

Keywords: NVIDIA BlueField-2, InfiniBand, Smpquery

Detected in version: 2.80.50000

Fixed in version: 2.90.50010

2952890

Description: Fixed an issue related to DSCP for adapter cards older than ConnectX-6 Dx, that caused counters retrieved by OID_QOS_OFFLOAD_SQ_STATS to be with the wrong value.

Keywords: VMqOS

Detected in version: 2.80.50000

Fixed in version: 2.90.50010

2876756

Description: Fixed the wrong "Mmps" value printed in the mlxNdPerf tool.

Keywords: mlxNdPerf tool

Detected in version: 2.80.50000

Fixed in version: 2.90.50010

2889930

Description: Increased the timeout of loading multiple VF simultaneously to avoid cased of VFs failing to load.

Keywords: Virtual Function, loading failure

Detected in version: 2.80.50000

Fixed in version: 2.90.50010

2899514

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in dynamic changes applied to the registry key "TrustedVFs" not to be applied without performing a driver restart.

Keywords: Registry key "TrustedVFs"

Detected in version: 2.80.50000

Fixed in version: 2.90.50010

2951413

Description: Increased the default size of resource dump into 2 pages instead of one.

Keywords: Resource dump

Detected in version: 2.80.50000

Fixed in version: 2.90.50010

2727039

Description: WinOF-2 installation package will not automatically update the firmware on devices that are using secured firmware.

Keywords: Firmware upgrade, secure firmware

Detected in version: 2.70.51000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2724780

Description: On very rare cases a DevX call to create a native MKEY will fail due to fragmented memory in the allocated UMEM causing the UMEM page offset and the mkey page offset to misalign.

Keywords: DevX, MKEY

Detected in version: 2.70.51000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2793039

Description: The operation of updating an SQ, when working with VMQoSv2 and more than 100 vPorts attached, might take up to a 1 minute.

Keywords: SQ, VMQoSv2, vPorts

Detected in version: 2.70.51000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2841375

Description: Fixed an issue that caused a system crash due to a race between the miniport halt and the link state change event.

Keywords: Race condition, system crash, IPoIB

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2849359

Description: Modified the driver's behaviour to only access secure hardware registers.

Keywords: Rshim driver

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2755744

Description: Removed the global lock option (by default now it is removed) when in blue-flame mode (adapter NDIS config 'BlueFlame'), to prevent cases of heavy contention during concurrent RDMA send/read/write operations.

Keywords: RDMA ND performance

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2752300

Description: Shorten the adapter cards name in the Event Viewer to overcome an OS limitation related to long names.

The following is an example of the new naming format:

  • Old:

    • “Mellanox ConnectX-4 Adapter #7”

    • "BlueField ConnectX-6 Dx integrated virtual adapter #4"

    • “Mellanox ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter”

  • New:

    • “ConnectX-4 #7”

    • "BlueField-2 CX6DX #4"

    • “ConnectX-6 Lx”

Keywords: Event Viewer: Adapter Cards Names

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2731484

Description: Fixed a possible system crash when deleting vPort under Rx traffic.

Keywords: Virtualization, VMQ, VMMQ

Detected in version: 2.62.50010

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2722843

Description: Fixed an issue that caused traffic lose and connection closure when TCP Timestamp option (ts-val) is present and the MSB is set together with RSC.

Keywords: RSC, ts-val

Detected in version: 2.20

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2783155

Description: Fixed an issue that allowed the installation process to be completed successfully even though one of the drivers was not updated.

Keywords: Installation

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2700237

Description: Added support for large system memory registration through ibv_reg_mr() and ibv_reg_mr_iova2().

Keywords: System memory registration

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2754300

Description: Updated the NDIS version of the Rshim driver to 6.85.

Keywords: NDIS, Rshim driver

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2770294

Description: Changed the default value of "*RSSProfile" to 4 to be aligned with the MSDN requirements. On Windows Server 2019 and above, the new value will not overwrite the inbox driver setting due to the OS limitation.

Keywords: RSS Profile

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2698839

Description: Removed the local IP address in the event massage from the following events:

  • EVENT_CREATED_LOSSY_QP_NO_CFG(394)

  • EVENT_CREATED_LOSSY_QP_PFC_NO_CFG(395)

  • EVENT_CREATED_LOSSY_QP_PFC_WRONG_CFG(396)

Keywords: Local IP, events

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2690993

Description: Fixed a system crash that occurred upon printing information on fatal HW error while using on Arm64 platform.

Keywords: Arm64, fatal HW error

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2703759

Description: Fixed inconsistent values between NDIS counters and NVIDIA WinOF-2 counters when traffic is going through the DevX created resources.

Keywords: Counters

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2690140

Description: Requests of QPs with a string of values set to "max" (e.g., Max Queue Depth + Max SGE counter + Max inline Data size) cannot be processed by the driver as their accumulative size overcomes the WQ maximum size.

Keywords: ND QP creation

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2701735

Description: Disabling one of the GPUs while the application is running could lead to system crash.

Keywords: GPU

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2683075

Description: MPReset handler may be triggered by the OS when using Windows Server 2022 due to some OIDs (e.g. OID_NIC_SWITCH_DELETE_VPORT) that can take a very long time to be completed.

Keywords: MiniportReset

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2710916

Description: Wrong values on the VF-counters are exposed on the Hypervisor.

"Packets Received Discarded" and "Packets Received Errors" of the counter-set "Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Port Traffic" represent values taken from the global-device or the PF specific.

Keywords: Counters

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2727039

Description: WinOF-2 installation package will not automatically update the firmware on devices that are using secured firmware.

Keywords: Firmware upgrade, secure firmware

Detected in version: 2.70.51000

Fixed in version: 2.80.50000

2827584

Description: Fixed a rare issue that caused the DPDK Windows applications to fail to load due to wrong memory registration by the mlx5.sys driver.

Keywords: DPDK

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.53000

2791350

Description: Fixed an issue that caused traffic lose and connection closure when TCP Timestamp option (ts-val) is present and the MSB is set. The aggregated TCP packet created by the RSC used clearing the MSB resulting in loose due to invalid timestamp.

Keywords: RSC

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.53000

2735248

Description: Modified the Rshim BUS driver behavior to allow the "bfb push" option even when the driver detected an external USB cable connected that did not expose the virtual ETH and COM devices.

Keywords: Rshim driver, bfb push

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.51000

2722843

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the TCP connection to drop when working with RSC and TCP timestamp options.

Keywords: RSC, TCP timestamp option

Detected in version: 2.70.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.51000

2284224

Description: UFM/SM reports a wrong node description.

Keywords: IPoIB

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2673499

Description: Changed the NumaNodeID NDI definition from enum to min/max to be aligned with MSDN requirements.

Keywords: NumdNodeID, MSDN

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2673503

Description: Changed the default value of "NumRSSQueues" to 16 to be aligned with MSDN requirements on Windows Server 2019 and above. The new value will not overwrite the inbox driver setting due to the OS limitation.

Keywords: NumRSSQueues, Windows Server 2019 and above

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2680300

Description: Fixed a wrong rate limitation (120 Gbps) when using 200GbE adapter cards with port_type of IPoIB.

Keywords: Performance

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2671192

Description: Changed the default value of *FlowControl" to 0 on Windows Server 2022 and above. Now the new value will not overwrite the inbox driver setting due to the OS limitation.

Keywords: FlowControl, Windows Server 2022 and above

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2627088

Description: Updated the maximum value of the DevXFSRules registry key to 0xfffffffe.

Keywords: DevXFSRules

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2673498

Description: Changed the default value of MaxRssProcessors to 16 to be aligned with MSDN requirements. On Windows Server 2019 and above, the new value will not overwrite the inbox driver setting due to an OS limitation.

Keywords: MaxRssProcessors

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2677430

Description: Changed the maximal value for VlanID to 4094, 4095 is reserved and should not be used.

Keywords: VlanID

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2672442

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the package from returning a reboot error code when the MUX driver required reboot.

Keywords: MUX driver

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2350785

Description: Updated the handling of PDDR operational info table to report valid link speed for all devices. The updated registry has 3 mode:

  • new pcam cap bit enable

  • new pcam cap bit disable on ConnectX-6 onwards adapter cards

  • new pcam cap bit disable on ConnectX-5 and older adapter cards

Keywords: PDDR, pcam cap bit

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2459728

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented RshimCmd from enumerating more than 1 device on a system with > 1 DPU.

Keywords: RshimCmd

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2482298

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the NDIS to crash when using version 20282 and PollMode feature.

The latest 2022 OS does not have this issue.

Keywords: NDIS Poll Mode

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2483060

Description: Fixed a race condition in the ND filter as a result of a closed connector failure since the connector was asynchronously accessed by the CM disconnect request that handled the QP's flush.

Keywords: ND connector

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2559765

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the RshimCmd tool to crash when incorrect inputs were provided.

Keywords: RshimCmd

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2579834

Description: Fixed the reporting of the OS version that a VF is running on when using "mlx5cmd -driverversion".

Keywords: DriverVersion Utility

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2622264

Description: Added a new cable identifier information QSA (QSFP to SFP) to get a more accurate information about the cable from the driver side.

Keywords: Cable info

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2634546

Description: Added support for a new FW cap log_min_stride_wqe_sz and initialized an init failure process when the WQE size is too small to avoid HW issue.

Now when using striding RQ with a WQE that is too small, the initialization process will fail and a Yellow Bang will appear.

Keywords: log_min_stride_wqe_sz, striding rq

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2397425

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the adapter's name being trimmed in the Event log messages when the message size was larger than the Event log message limit size (240 characters).

Keywords: Event log message size

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2501105

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the package downgrade from replacing mlxdevx.dll in the system folder.

Keywords: mlxdevx.dll, package downgrade

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2583088

Description: Fixed an incorrect report related to the FwTracer feature on the VF.

Keywords: FwTracer, Mlx5cmd

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

1601551

Description: Added support for cable information in ConnectX-6 / ConnectX-6 Dx / ConnectX-6 Lx and Bluefield-2 adapter cards.

Keywords: PDDR Info, ConnectX-6, ConnectX-6 Dx, ConnectX-6 Lx, Bluefield-2

Detected in version: 2.20

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2347181

Description: Although the driver allows attaching HCAs to VM as a physical device using Windows' pass-through facility (Discrete Device Assignment (DDA)), the management tool mlx5cmd.exe is partially supported in a VM with passed-through HCAs.

Keywords: Discrete Device Assignment (DDA), pass-through facility, management tool mlx5cmd.exe

Detected in version: 2.50.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2385017

Description: SmpQuery is not functional on dual ports VPI devices when the second port is using Ethernet and RoCE is enabled on that port.

Keywords: SmpQuery

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2403578

Description: Fixed incorrect timestamp in the PCAP file.

Keywords: mlx5cmd.exe -Sniffer

Detected in version: 2.50.50000

Fixed in version: 2.70.50000

2604448

Description: Fixed and issue that resulted in Virtual Function of a device with revisionID != 0 failed to load when running over an Operating System other than Windows.

Keywords: VF

Detected in version: 2.60.50000

Fixed in version: 2.60.51000

2368632

Description: Fixed an issue that caused SR-IOV to fail when using Windows Server 2012 R2 and WinOF-2 v2.50 driver.

Keywords: SR-IOV

Detected in version: 2.50.50000

Fixed in version: 2.60.50000

1805972

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the SmartNIC and the network adapters to be restarted, and consequently the driver to fail from loading, when the fwreset command was used.

Keywords: BlueField, MlxFwReset

Detected in version: 2.40.50000

Fixed in version: 2.60.50000

2384297

Description: Added a protection mechanism against multiple NIC-switch creation requests being sent to the same adapter.

Keywords: NIC-switch creation

Detected in version: 2.50.50000

Fixed in version: 2.60.50000

2078012

Description: If the Resource dump is re-enabled, and the VFs executes an error command, and the feature is supported by the firmware, a DMN folder might be created containing the VF failure command data.

The unrelated DMN folder can be ignored.

Keywords: ResourceDump, VF CMD FAIL

Detected in version: 2.40.50000

Fixed in version: 2.60.50000

2265031

Description: Fixed the minimum and maximum values reported for "EnableRss" registry key.

Keywords: EnableRss

Detected in version: 2.50.50000

Fixed in version: 2.60.50000

2281548

Description: Added new counters ("Packets processed in interrupt mode" and "Packets processed in polling mode") to the Transmit DataPath counters.

Keywords: Counters

Detected in version: 2.50.50000

Fixed in version: 2.60.50000

2321629

Description: Removed the "modifyteam" option from the from mlx5muxtool.

Note: The user will have to delete the team and recreate it if its name or mode needs to be changed.

Keywords: "modifyteam", mlx5muxtool

Detected in version: 2.50.50000

Fixed in version: 2.60.50000

2329258

Description: Fixed an issue that caused an infinite loop in VF initializing process when getting bad PCI header data.

Keywords: VF, PCI

Detected in version: 2.50.50000

Fixed in version: 2.60.50000

2356474

Description: Changed the default value of *PtpHardwareTimestamp to 0,

Note: The new default value will not overwrite the existing value, the user must change it manually. For more information on the impact of keeping HW timestamp enabled see known issue 2374101.

Keywords: PtpHardwareTimestamp

Detected in version: 2.50.50000

Fixed in version: 2.60.50000

2355210

Description: Fixed the version check capability that prevented the MTU from being activated on older WinOF-2 versions such as 1.90.

Keywords: WqeTooSmallWa

Detected in version: 2.20

Fixed in version: 2.60.50000

2356917

Description: Mlx5Cmd -RssSniffer now displays the file's location that data is being written to when starting and stopping the sniffer.

Keywords: Mlx5Cmd -RssSniffer

Detected in version: 2.50.50000

Fixed in version: 2.60.50000

2362900

Description: Modified the Miniport driver behaviour. Now it sets a queue ID on all NBLs in a chain before notifying NDIS.

Keywords: Miniport driver, NDIS

Detected in version: 2.50.50000

Fixed in version: 2.60.50000

2363760

Description: Added support for WinPE basic commands to "Mlx5Cmd".

Keywords: Mlx5Cmd, WinPE

Detected in version: 2.50.50000

Fixed in version: 2.60.50000

2370458

Description: Modified the "Mlx5Cmd -RssSniffer" behaviour when the RssSniffer is already running. Now the command will fail and will also return a failure if it is stopped when the RssSniffer is not running.

Keywords: Mlx5Cmd -RssSniffer

Detected in version: 2.50.50000

Fixed in version: 2.60.50000

2233169

Description: [Windows Server 2019 build 19041 Onward] Fixed an installation failure that occurred when the same driver already exists on the device.

Keywords: Driver installation

Detected in version: 2.50.50000

Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
