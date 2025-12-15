NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v25.10.51000 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v25.10.51000 LTS (2025 LTS U1)  Extracting Files Without Running Installation

Extracting Files Without Running Installation

Procedure_Heading_Icon-version-1-modificationdate-1765785055023-api-v2.PNG

To extract the files without running installation, perform the following steps:

  1. Open a CMD console-> Click Start-> Task Manager-> File-> Run new task-> and enter CMD.

  2. Extract the driver and the tools:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    MLNX_WinOF2-<revision_version>_All_x64.exe /a

    To extract only the driver file

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    MLNX_WinOF2-<revision_version>_All_x64.exe /a /vMT_DRIVERS_ONLY=1

  3. Click Next to create a server image.

    create_server_image-version-1-modificationdate-1765785058100-api-v2.png

  4. Click Change and specify the location in which the files are extracted to.

    network_location-version-1-modificationdate-1765785057787-api-v2.png

  5. Click Install to extract this folder, or click Change to install to a different folder.

    network_location2-version-1-modificationdate-1765785057437-api-v2.png

  6. To complete the extraction, click Finish.

    extraction_completed-version-1-modificationdate-1765785056993-api-v2.png

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Dec 15, 2025
content here