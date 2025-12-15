NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v25.10.51000 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v25.10.51000 LTS (2025 LTS U1)  Firmware Upgrade

Firmware Upgrade

If the machine has a standard NVIDIA® card with an older firmware version, the firmware will be automatically updated as part of the NVIDIA® WinOF-2 package installation. For information on how to upgrade firmware manually, please refer to MFT User Manual.

If the machine has a DDA (pass through) facility, firmware update is supported only in the Host. Therefore, to update the firmware, the following must be performed:

  1. Return the network adapters to the Host.

  2. Update the firmware according to the steps in the MFT User Manual.

  3. Attach the adapters back to VM with the DDA tools
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Dec 15, 2025
content here