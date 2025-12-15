Installing WinOF-2 Driver

Note

NVIDIA® WinOF-2 supports adapter cards based on NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 Lx family and newer adapter IC devices only. If you have NVIDIA® ConnectX®-3 and NVIDIA® ConnectX®-3 Pro on your server, you will need to install WinOF driver.

For details on how to install WinOF driver, please refer to WinOF User Manual.